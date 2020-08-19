Layer Up With A Perfect Coat for Fall From Zappos’ Big Sale

It’s almost fall, and although back to school and work might look a lot different this year, it’s still a good idea to have a coat you love. Fall coats are my favorite because they’re not too heavy, and you can really get stylish with them. Zappos is having their Annual Zappos VIP Sale this week. The sale is open to everyone, not just Zappos VIPs, however, if you are a VIP, you’ll earn 10x points on each dollar spent. If you’d like, you can sign up to become a Zappos VIP here. Regardless, Zappos has an excellent, hidden outerwear section, that includes great picks from outdoor retailers like The North Face, Columbia, and plenty more. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite jackets that are on sale, now.

The North Face TKA Glacier Funnel Pullover: This pullover is ideal for working from home or hitting the trail. It is made of fleece so it is extra soft, and the fit is relaxed so it will pair well with anything.

Columbia Switchback III Jacket: This is more of a raincoat, but it will be your go-to when it’s still warm out. It has a great water repellent outer, and the entire coat is extremely thin with added vents to ensure you don’t overheat.

Arc’teryx Atom LT Hoody: This is a do-anything jacket. Throw it on and feel the warmth. It’s moisture resistant yet breathable and perfect for stepping out mid Fall to get some errands done.

Levi’s Trucker Jacket: You simply can’t go wrong with a jean jacket. Levi’s makes an excellent one naturally. This is a Fall staple that should be in every wardrobe.

