Zerlina Maxwell: Republicans Know Dems Suck at Messaging to Black People

Zerlina Maxwell on how Democrats are losing the Black community, white feminists, and the ways the pandemic proved America is not that exceptional after all.

Political pundit and author Zerlina Maxwell was booed and hissed at during a Politicon a few years ago (which is “a ComicCon for political nerds”) because she said that if Bernie Sanders ran in 2020, which he did, he’d have to improve his messaging toward communities of color.

Fast-forward to this year and Maxwell has a book out on the subject and stands by her statement.

“It seems like I was psychic or something, but really I was just saying a thing that seemed to be an obvious point that somebody needed to say, and I think Republicans understand this,” she tells Molly Jong-Fast in this bonus members-only episode of The New Abnormal.