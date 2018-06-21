'Zombie' Cover Makes $250,000 for Dolores O'Riordan's Kids

American heavy metal band Bad Wolves have given a $250,000 check to the children of Dolores O’Riordan, royalties from their version of the song 'Zombie,' which O’Riordan had been due to record with them before she was found dead in a London hotel room on January 15th this year.

O’Riordan, who sounded happy and positive in a voicemail left with her manager hours before her death, had travelled to London specifically to lay down the vocals for the track, and after her death Bad Wolves announced that they would go ahead and release the song anyway and give the proceeds to her children, Donny Jr, Taylor, Molly and Dakota.

The check was handed over to the family on Wednesday in New York.

The cover version has topped the charts in multiple territories and been certified gold in the United States and Australia. It went platinum in Canada.

Bad Wolves Singer Tommy Vext said the sadness they felt on the day that O’Riordan died was nothing compared to that of her children and family.

“The ultimate goal is to present them with a $1,000,000 check - and the fact we’re a quarter of the way there is beyond incredible,” he said, according to a report in the Irish Times.

“The connection that people have to this song, the stories, the memories and the kids who are hearing this song through Bad Wolves for the first time—it’s a true testament to the timelessness of their mother’s songwriting that will live on forever, and we are so grateful to be able to do this for them.”