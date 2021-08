Millions of years ago, tens of thousands of light-years away, two giant white stars brushed against each other.

Then they exploded.

That’s not unusual. Star explosions—aka supernovas—occur every century or so in our galaxy, the Milky Way. There are trillions of galaxies. Do the math. Across the incalculable breadth of the universe, supernovas probably occur at a rate of many millions per day.