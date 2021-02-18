Experience Pinpoint-Perfect Sensation With the Zumio X

Moving just your fingertip, draw a circle in the air. Now draw it really, really fast. That’s the motion of the Zumio X, and with its precise tip and unique movement, it makes every other sex toy in the drawer feel absolutely clumsy. It's not just that the Zumio X is a welcome alternative to vibrators that can sometimes lead to numbness – it’s that it’s a whole other world.

The Zumio line is unique among sex toys for both shape and motion. (Though, not totally so – if you ever masturbated with a Squiggle Wiggle Writer before learning what a vibrator was, the motion is a much-improved nostalgic throwback.) The gentler, softer Zumio S has a shorter, silicone-tipped stem that flares into a ball and runs in a circular rotation. The more rigid and more intense Zumio E has a less flexible metal stem, a flatter (and stabbier) tip, and an elliptical rotation. And the Zumio X has a flexible stem tipped with a ball – between the others in intensity and, in my opinion, above them in sensation.

Zumio X Buy at Babeland $ 110

You can have a perfectly great orgasm from using the Zumio just like any other sex toy – but the precision also gives you a tool for exploring what you like, where you like it, how hard, and for how long. I’ll admit that the idea of using the Zumio X for such pleasure mapping comes from a guide the company sent me – and one that was absolutely correct. In pleasure mapping, you get intimate with your own anatomy and investigate how you respond to arousal and sensation. Start by making gentle strokes, pressing and releasing, and trying different motions. As your arousal builds, move closer and closer towards your clit (if you have one), and continue to focus on your experience moment to moment rather than on orgasm as a goal. Afterwards, take a moment to be present with yourself, and then take what you learned forwards.

During partnered sex, the small footprint and long handle also make the Zumio X easy to slip down between bodies in a range of positions and angles. It’s even possible to use it while receiving oral – something that’s basically unheard of with larger toys.

Like most sex toys of its calibre, the Zumio X is USB rechargeable, waterproof, has eight settings, and is quiet on its lowest and more audible on its highest, particularly when it’s not new from the box. I use mine too often and too enthusiastically to have a real sense of how long the battery lasts between charges, but it has a stand-up induction charger into which it easily slips back after use.

Since all bodies are different, I usually stay away from sweeping generalizations about the perfect sex toy – but if you like pinpoint sensation, the Zumio X might be yours.