Hong//SEO: The Case of the Disappearing Chinese Billionaire
Ivanka Trump attends U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy and policy forum with chief executives of major U.S. companies at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RTX2ZIZ7
Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference July 21, 2015. Toshiba Corp's chief executive stepped down on Tuesday after an independent investigation found he had been aware the company had inflated its profits, in the country's biggest corporate scandal in years.

The Chinese Billionaire Who Disappeared

Xiao Jianhua was the billionaire bagman for the wealthiest of China’s ruling class—including the family of President Xi Jinping. But at the end of January, he vanished.

By Brendon Hong

© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Ivanka Counts The Cost of Being a Trump

Nordstrom has dropped her fashion line, and two other large retailers may follow suit. But a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump says her brand remains strong.

By Lizzie Crocker

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

The Trump Resistance Needs a New Name

A name has to be optimistic, welcoming, strong. Ideally, it would also resonate with something in American history.

By Michael Tomasky

Japan Has a Word for ‘Working to Death’

A young woman’s suicide has sparked a backlash against the country’s labor conditions. But death by overwork is so common there’s even a word for it: karoshi.

By Jake Adelstein, Mari Yamamoto
    Muslim pray-in at jFK

    Muslims Pray at JFK to Protest Ban

    By Katie Zavadski
    Russian react to Trump

    Trump’s Incendiary Confusion in Ukraine

    By Anna Nemtsova

    Judge Orders List of Banned Virginians

    By Betsy Woodruff
    Suckers

    Trump Declares Open Season on Suckers

    By Erin Gloria Ryan
    Putin Critic Coma

    Putin Critic in a Coma—Again

    By Michael Weiss
    Milo is saved by Trump

    ‘Daddy’ Trump Bashes Berkeley Over Milo

    By Lizzie Crocker
    U.S. President Donald Trump waits to speak by phone with the Saudi Arabia's King Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 29, 2017.

    In Trumpistan, Things Fall Apart

    By Joy-Ann Reid
    Kellyanne Conway

    Kellyanne Conway Cites Fake Massacre

    By Gideon Resnick
    This Oct. 24, 2016 photo shows the exterior of Rao's restaurant in the Harlem section of New York. The restaurant has been around for 120 years and is one of the hardest-to-get tables in the country, let alone the city. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

    Last Call for a Restaurant Legend

    By Mimi Sheraton
    Santa Clarita Diet

    Watch Drew Barrymore Eat People

    By Kevin Fallon
    Clarkston, GA

    Red Staters Love These Refugees

    By Patricia Murphy
    Trump King

    Is Trump King of Capitol Hill?

    By Matt Laslo
    Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine February 1, 2017.

    Donetsk Returns to Darkest Days of War

    By Pierre Vaux
    Horan Zokari and father Hamood Zokari

    NYC Delis Close to Stop Trump

    By Katie Zavadski
    CIA

    Interrogation Critics Slam CIA Pick

    By Kimberly Dozier
    U.S. President Donald Trump attends an African American History Month listening session at the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington U.S., February 1, 2017.

    Donald Trump Flunks Black History

    By Kevin M. Levin

      People protesting controversial Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos take to the streets on February 1, 2017 in Berkeley, California. A scheduled speech by Yiannopoulos was cancelled after protesters and police engaged in violent skirmishes.

      Milo Feeds on Your Violence

      By Robby Soave

      Trump Global Citizens refugee ban

      Trump Prayer Breakfast

      People protesting controversial Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos take to the streets on February 1, 2017 in Berkeley, California. A scheduled speech by Yiannopoulos was cancelled after protesters and police engaged in violent skirmishes.

      These Are the ‘Rapid Mobilization’ Groups

      EOs, kicking out immigrants

      NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Travis Scott attends the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna AW16 Collection during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week at 23 Wall Street on February 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA)

      Drake Rescues Rapper After Epic Fall

      By Regina Lavelle

      Beyonce

      Beyoncé’s Pregnancy May Save Us All

      By Kevin Fallon

      Nicki Minaj reunites with Drake on Instagram.

      Nicki Minaj and Drake Are Back

      By Amy Zimmerman

      Johnny Depp of the band Hollywood Vampires attends a charitable event with Starkey Hearing Foundation in Lisbon, Portugal May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante - RTX2EIXM

      Johnny Depp Deserves No Sympathy

      By Amy Zimmerman

      Beyonce

      BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 11: TV personality Kim Kardashian attends An Evening of "Southern Style" presented by the St. Bernard Project & the Spears family at a private residence on May 11, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

      Kardashians Blast Ban, Get Raided

      By Regina Lavelle

      Trump loves the Pats

      The Patriots Are Trump’s Team

      By Marlow Stern

      John Stewart

      Jon Stewart Gives It to President Trump

      By Matt Wilstein

      BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 11: TV personality Kim Kardashian attends An Evening of "Southern Style" presented by the St. Bernard Project & the Spears family at a private residence on May 11, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

      In Mosul Hospital, Nothing Left But Scavengers and the ISIS Dead

      Scavengers and the Dead in Mosul

      By Florian Neuhof

      intv with a Syrian opposition figure who was detained at Dulles

      They Fought ISIS. Then Came the Ban.

      By Michael Weiss

      Protesters take part in the Women's March in Paris, France, January 21, 2017. The march formed part of a worldwide day of action following the election of Donald Trump to U.S. President.

      Donald Trump: Europe’s Ally and Enemy

      By Pierre Haski

      A Syrian refugee girl smiles upon her arrival at the Rome's Fiumicino international airport on February 29, 2016 as part of a humanitarian corridor. Around 100 Syrian refugees from the UNHCR Lebanon refugees camp, benefit from a new Catholic humanitarian corridor hoping to stop deaths in the Mediterranean.

      In Italy, Saving the Syrian Children

      By Barbie Latza Nadeau

      intv with a Syrian opposition figure who was detained at Dulles

      They Fought ISIS. Then Came the Ban.

      By Michael Weiss

      Trump is making America's cities less safe

      Trump Makes U.S. Cities Less Safe

      By Christopher Dickey

      U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017.

      Sometimes Saving Lives Gets Ugly

      By Barbie Latza Nadeau

      This Border Town Already Has a Wall

      Ukraine Wants a Wall to Keep Russia Out

      By Anna Nemtsova

      Trump is making America's cities less safe

      Trump Makes U.S. Cities Less Safe

      By Christopher Dickey

      U.S. Navy sailors from the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and Mexican Marines carry a log as they remove Hurricane Katrina debris at the D'iberville Elementary School in D'iberville, Miss., on Sept. 9, 2005. Once the debris has been cleared the school will be used to provide food and medicine for evacuees. Department of Defense units are mobilized as part of Joint Task Force Katrina to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief efforts in the Gulf Coast areas devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

      Trump Talks—Heroic Hombres Delivered

      By Michael Daly

      Uber

      #DeleteUber Activists Hail CEO Decision

      By Gideon Resnick

      "a cyclist is thrown onto the street and another cyclist goes past it, regardless"

      Arrested After Winning $22M From Sheriff

      By Kate Briquelet

      U.S. Navy sailors from the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and Mexican Marines carry a log as they remove Hurricane Katrina debris at the D'iberville Elementary School in D'iberville, Miss., on Sept. 9, 2005. Once the debris has been cleared the school will be used to provide food and medicine for evacuees. Department of Defense units are mobilized as part of Joint Task Force Katrina to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief efforts in the Gulf Coast areas devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

      Trump Talks—Heroic Hombres Delivered

      By Michael Daly

      New Law Lets Dads Veto Abortions

      New Law Lets Dads Veto Abortions

      By Kelly Weill

      Motorsports racing from Daytona Beach

      Can We Really Call Motorsport a Sport?

      By Joshua David Stein

      Russian super hacker wants to be Trump's Chelsea Manning

      Will Trump Free a Russian Superhacker?

      By Kevin Poulsen

      Robot Love

      Can Your Robot Love You?

      By Merritt Baer

      Say so long to the likes of Chuck Yeager and NASA under Trump

      Chuck Yeager: The Last Man Standing

      By Joshua David Stein

      Layed Down Pregnant Woman And Partner Having 4D Ultrasound Scan

      Not Pro-Life or Pro-Choice. Pro-Parent.

      By Dr. Rachel Pearson

      Robot Love

      Can Your Robot Love You?

      By Merritt Baer

      The Hell of Being a Russian Sex Worker

      Putin Is Killing Sex Workers

      By Melissa Hope Ditmore

      Don’t Like Technology? It Likes You

      By Scott Reardon

      Whitehouse.gov

      No Civil Rights on Trump WhiteHouse.Gov

      By Justin Miller

      The Hell of Being a Russian Sex Worker

      Putin Is Killing Sex Workers

      By Melissa Hope Ditmore

      How the Wooster Group Changed Theater

      By Tim Teeman

      Interview with Lewis Wallace

      Marketplace Fires Transgender Reporter

      By Samantha Allen

      Motorsports racing from Daytona Beach

      Can We Really Call Motorsport a Sport?

      By Joshua David Stein

      Don't expect Ivanka Trump to stand up to her father anytime soon

      Will Ivanka Stand Up to Her Father?

      By Lizzie Crocker

      Interview with Lewis Wallace

      Marketplace Fires Transgender Reporter

      By Samantha Allen

      LGBT

      These LGBT Elders Will Give You Life

      By Samantha Allen

      The Affair

      ‘The Affair’ Bids ‘Au Revoir’ En Paris

      By Tim Teeman

      SAG

      Best Dressed on the SAG Red Carpet

      By Lizzie Crocker

      LGBT

      These LGBT Elders Will Give You Life

      By Samantha Allen

