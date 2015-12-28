The Daily Beast

REUTERS/Yeganeh Torbati
Border Patrol flouted a federal injunction against Trump's order, barring lawyers from reaching legal U.S. residents detained at Dulles airport.
Accuses the media of falsely labeling it a “Muslim ban.”
As #DeleteUber trends.
Worry it will be a “self-inflicted wound.”
Key European allies break with Trump.
Temporarily for those affected by order.
Idea being floated by White House officials.
Military, intelligence leaders downgraded.
But says the ban is not based on religion.
Wins his record 18th Grand Slam singles title.
"This is not who we are."
Political leaders and parents have expressed concerns that young children are getting too many vaccines, often for diseases that aren’t raging anymore.
President Trump’s biggest cable news booster was shot down by CNN’s Poppy Harlow.
DALLAS -- Khaled Abdaan hasn’t seen his mother since he fled Iraq four years ago with the help of the U.S. government. On Saturday, he waited at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to see her for the first time. He wouldn’t, thanks to an e...
A 77-year-old woman who hasn’t seen her son or his children since he left Iraq four years ago was locked up and will be sent back to the Middle East.
President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to laud Gregg Phillips, the creator of an “anti-vote fraud” app who has repeatedly claimed that 3 million people voted illegally in the 2016 election, but has refused to make public any data or evid...
Making outlandish claims about illegal votes is only the latest in a long line of controversies Gregg Phillips has found himself in.
SAN DIEGO—At the dawn of what could be the most dangerous presidency in U.S. history, Donald Trump and the nation’s Latino community are squaring off like a bull and a matador.And given Trump’s penchant for tall tales and broken promises, you don’...
Too often, these days, Latinos are cast in the role in the American drama played by the Germans in the 1700s, the Irish and Chinese in the 1800s, and the Italians and Jews in the 1900s.
With Oscar nominations coming out this week and the Golden Globes only slightly in the rearview mirror, film and tv connoisseurs and casual fans alike are still buzzing about this year’s top performances on the big and small screens. Enter the Scr...
The 2017 SAG Awards will highlight the best performances in film and television from the past year. Here’s how to watch live.
It was, all things considered, a strange year to be at Sundance.The world’s premier independent film festival, held annually in the mountains of Park City, Utah, kicked off on January 19th, the same day as then President-elect Donald Trump’s truly...
The Daily Beast’s senior editor Marlow Stern and senior writer Kevin Fallon on the highlights of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, from the Oscar-worthy to the terribly sexy.
Joking about 10-year-old Barron Trump can get you suspended from Saturday Night Live, but it just might help you win Roast Battle.One of the jokes at a taping for the quarterfinals of comedian Jeff Ross’s hit competition show on Comedy Central, wh...
Comedian Jeff Ross talks about ‘Roast Battle II,’ which culminates with a live finale on Sunday night. Plus, watch an exclusive clip from Saturday night’s quarterfinals.
Although some form of ice hockey has been around ever since some blokes decided sliding around on ice and hitting a ball with a stick sounded like fun, 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of the National Hockey League. NHL Centennial Ambassador, the ...
The best of the best in the NHL will convene in L.A. this weekend to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the hockey league. Here’s how to livestream it.
Bill Maher was not pulling any punches Friday night. During his monologue on the latest edition of HBO’s Real Time, the indisputable godfather of late-night political comedy tore into what he called President Trump’s “war on facts,” as well ...
The ‘Real Time’ host went in on President Trump during his memorable monologue before being joined for a chat by The Daily Beast’s editor-in-chief John Avlon.
In a strange bit of irony, just as the surreality of the Trump administration has pushed George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 to No. 1 on the Amazon charts, the star of the film adaptation, John Hurt, has passed away after a fight with pancreatic ...
The star of the films 'Alien,' 'The Elephant Man,' and 'Harry Potter' has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Things haven’t gone quite as planned so far in the 2017 Australian Open, but it appears all’s well that ends well for the finals of the year’s first Grand Slam.Both the top seeds in the men’s and women’s singles brackets were knocked out in the fo...
The Williams sisters face off in the women’s singles final and Federer will face Nadal in the men’s singles final. Here’s how to watch live.
On Friday President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would severely curtail admissions to the US for most refugees and immigrants from certain countries viewed as supporting terrorism, including Iraq that is a key US ally in the war aga...
The Trump administration couched its executive order on refugees in language about gender based violence, the same week it vowed to cut funding for women's clinics and the same d...
Today, Jan. 27, marks the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. That event did not mark the end of the Holocaust—gassings continued until the eve of Hitler’s suicide on April 30, 1945, and thousands more died of the effects of starvatio...
Hitler was not that popular when he first took office, but the Nazis quickly changed that, for the simple reason that power magnifies the ideas of those who hold it.
For many Britons, the notion of the “special relationship” with the United States was enshrined, at least symbolically, in those pictures of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher side by side (in friendship and ideology), and blissfully happy in eac...
The British prime minister wants a Brexit-friendly trade deal with the United States. She also wants Donald Trump to embrace NATO and respect Islam.
Tulsi Gabbard, the self-styled “progressive” Hawaiian congresswoman makes no secret of her recent trip to Damascus to meet Bashar al-Assad. But, as an outspoken opponent of what she presents as America’s pro-terrorist foreign policy, Gabbard certa...
The Democratic congresswoman used affiliates of a violent, anti-Semitic political party to take tea with Assad.
“Nobody has more respect for women than I do,” said Donald Trump, defending in a presidential debate comments he made about grabbing women “by the pussy” without their permission. It’s safe to say now that if you believed him then, you’re a sucker...
For a man who claims to be pro-life, Trump showed this week that he cares very little for the lives of women at home or abroad.
A draft executive order from the Trump administration orders the federal government to stop funding any United Nations organization that promotes “the performance of abortion or sterilization as a method of family planning.”It’s one of a number of...
A new draft order, could dramatically cut back family planning funding at the United Nations—and risk the lives of thousands of women.
JFK would bristle at what’s happening at JFK International Airport.On the order of President Donald Trump, 12 people were detained without due process as soon as they landed in America’s most cosmopolitan city, New York, from points as far as Syri...
A dozen people were detained at the airport in New York City named for John F. Kennedy, who was also challenged over his own religious beliefs.
ON THE BANKS OF THE CANNONBALL RIVER, North Dakota—In the first Battle of Standing Rock, the pipeline resisters and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe stood together.Thousands came to “Stand with Standing Rock” in a collective effort to block the 1,172...
With Donald Trump’s order to build the Dakota Access Pipeline, there’s new activity—and new tension between the forces fighting against him.
Today, before a massive crowd at this year’s March for Life in Washington, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a keynote address befitting a coach who had just won a Super Bowl.“Life is winning again in America,” said the Vice President to thunder...
The Vice President promised a triumphant anti-abortion crowd that he’d defund abortion providers (read: Planned Parenthood) and give money to ‘women’s healthcare’ (read: controversia...
For nearly a year, Donald Trump’s crush on Peyton Manning went unrequited, but now the former quarterback appears to have had a change of heart. Manning spoke just after Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at a Republican retreat in Philadelphia t...
Peyton Manning is speaking alongside Trump and Pence, after going all in for Jeb Bush in the primary.
Last week saw the largest demonstrations for women’s rights in human history. And yesterday saw the annual the March for Life in Washington, D.C., which describes itself as opposing “the greatest human rights violation of our time, legal abortion ...
The anguish and devotion of parents who must make heartrending choices about the health of their children convinces one doctor that only parents have the ultimate say.
WhiteHouse.gov immediately wiped pages on LGBT rights, civil rights, climate change, and health care from its “issues” section after Donald Trump took the oath of office. The page on climate change was replaced with a page entitled “An America Fir...
The minute Donald Trump was sworn into office, the White House’s web site changed—dramatically.
If change can be described using the vocabulary of earthquakes, Brianna Wu has spent her last 18 months enduring the sort of seismic activity that comes with living over an active fault line. As the center of the phenomenon known as Gamergate (act...
Brianna Wu lived through hell at the center of the online harassment scandal known as Gamergate. She figures that running for office can’t be nearly that bad.
What does gender dysphoria feel like?For those who are not transgender themselves—and, in the United States, that’s all but 1.4 million of us—the idea of our actual gender not matching the one we were assigned at birth might seem foreign or, worse...
A study has shown that trans people may sense touch differently than cisgender people according to particular body parts. We should be curious, but also careful, what we extrapolate ...
I first heard the name Bradley Manning at a cheap Japanese restaurant near Sacramento, California, sitting across from the ex-hacker who’d just turned the soldier in.It was May 2010, and I was following up on a remarkable story I’d heard in crypti...
Over and over, the young private who exposed so much of the U.S. government’s inner workings trusted people—only to get knifed.
The North Dakota Army National Guard has deployed two surface-to-air missile-launchers near a critical work site for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, or DAPL.Protestors spotted one of the Avenger missile systems on Jan. 16 and posted phot...
The Avenger missile launcher is foremost a weapon of war. What is it doing at the site of a peaceful protest?
In a mystery worthy of the master detective himself, the BBC is investigating the possibility that the final episode of its hit sleuth series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, was illegally leaked online by a state-sponso...
Reports are circulating that state-sponsored agents circulated a Russian-language copy of the finale of the hit BBC series as part of Moscow’s war with the British broadcaster.
Inventing Downtown provides a closer look into the evolution of artist-run galleries in Lower Manhattan from the early 1950s-to the mid 1960s.
Oh Orwell, thou shouldst be living at this hour. In fact, every hour since that dark night in January 1950 when you died, alone, in a hospital. Perhaps, web paranoia speculates, your truth-telling got too dangerous for the powers that be and you w...
The White House’s embrace of ‘alternative facts’ evokes the managed truth Orwell described in ‘1984’ and ‘Animal Farm'—a perfect example of the Big Lie backed by Big Power.
With the death last month of John Glenn and this month of Gene Cernan, nearly all of the spacemen who defined America’s 20th century ambitions for the stars have gone unto the heavens. There is, however, one man still on this terrestrial plane: Ge...
Chuck Yeager is the last of the early generation of space pioneers, a vestige of an heroic era that seems to hold little inspiration for the science-phobic Donald Trump.
Anti-transgender bathroom bills are like horror movie villains: No matter how many times you kill them, they keep coming back.Such is the case with South Dakota’s unkillable “bathroom bill,” which Republican Governor Dennis Daugaard vetoed last ye...
South Dakota is once again considering a measure that would ban transgender students from using school facilities that correspond with their gender. The anti-trans bills just keep on...
On the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, I met Philip Roth.This was a surreal experience, given that, in his 2004 novel, The Plot Against America, Roth precisely described the sinister and chilling nightmare in which the United States now finds ...
The author of ‘The Plot Against America’, Philip Roth spends Inauguration Day dwelling on everything from the perplexing case of Melania Trump to America’s state of suspended insurre...
Like Chance the Gardner, the television-obsessed simpleton who becomes a top presidential adviser in the political satire Being There, Donald Trump likes to watch TV.But unlike the character in Jerzy Kosinski’s 1970 novel and the 1979 movie adapta...
The president’s inflamed tweets about Chelsea Manning and Chicago are activated by cable news, which he cannot seem to tear his eyes away from.
Surveying the art hanging on the walls of the eighth floor of Whitney Museum of American Art, the visitor remarked softly to her companion, “Well, all the usual suspects are here.”Indeed they were. In a modestly curated three rooms, Fast Forward: ...
A show of 1980s American painting at the Whitney includes meditations on sexuality, AIDS, wealth, and politics. Might it be a precursor to art under Trump?
