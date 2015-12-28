Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast
With so little faith in their government’s promises, many in Mexico believe Mexicans may indeed end up paying for a wall intended to keep them out of the U.S.
In shooting at international music festival.
In exchange for nuclear arms reduction deal.
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant in corruption scandal.
Says it wasn't just a terrorist act.
Less than two weeks after murder case against him was dropped.
Turkish cargo plane crashed into village.
But offers no specifics.
The staff member was abducted in Kunduz, Afghanistan in December.
Congressman Mike Coffman in Colorado.
He claims they may move it to a larger venue.
Last year’s presidential elections and the heated electoral campaign suggested that moderation is not a winning political tactic. To be sure, moderation did not get many people elected last November. But properly understood, moderation is actually...
Moderation has always been at the heart of the American political system, and is much more than the proverbial golden mean between the extremes.
The shadow of illegitimacy stalks President-elect Donald Trump. Those are not words to be written lightly. But they are becoming harder to avoid as Trump’s presidency-in-waiting becomes increasingly mired in scandal before it’s even begun.Civil ri...
Polls show Americans already disapprove of the job Trump is doing—the one he hasn’t even started yet. He could take steps here, but of course he won’t.
CHARLESTON, South Carolina—The trial of Dylann Storm Roof took place in the historic heart of this city, the intersection of Meeting and Broad streets known as the “Four Corners of Law.”The City Hall, an architectural gem designed by Robert Mills ...
A distinguished Civil War historian attended the Roof trial and sentencing last week. This is what he saw.
Last year’s presidential elections and the heated electoral campaign suggested that moderation is not a winning political tactic. To be sure, moderation did not get many people elected last November. But properly understood, moderation is actually...
Moderation has always been at the heart of the American political system, and is much more than the proverbial golden mean between the extremes.
The St. Louis Art Museum has an unexpected political controversy on its hands. The museum’s decision to lend one of its most famous paintings, Missouri artist George Caleb Bingham’s The Verdict of the People (1854-55), for use at Donald Trump’s in...
Protestors object to sending George Caleb Bingham’s painting of the election process to the inaugural, but ‘The Verdict of the People’ should disturb us for other reasons.
Tucker Carlson has a flagrant double standard when it comes to reporters confronting a president.During a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session Friday on r/the_donald, a popular subreddit for the president-elect’s most rabid fans, the Fox News host...
The Fox News host called CNN’s Jim Acosta ‘rude’ for confronting Trump, but he had no problem with his own reporter heckling President Obama in 2012.
On the morning of February 18, 2015, Sasha Grey learned she had died.“This seemingly fragile, yet strong young woman, has saved wounded fighters at the front. She was said to have nursed even the most hopeless cases back to health. But she herself...
The acclaimed ex-porn star turned Hollywood actress and author opens up about her eclectic career, President-elect Trump, and her Russian nightmare.
The end of the Obama presidency loomed large over the premiere of the new documentary I Am Not Your Negro at the LACMA museum in Los Angeles Thursday night.When Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck first set out to make a movie based on an unfinished memo...
At the premiere for ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ in Los Angeles, Samuel L. Jackson talks James Baldwin and the Obama presidency.
If you judged the state of contemporary song by YouTube views, you might think that the whole diverse world of music has collapsed into vamp songs built on formula-driven textures and artificially sweetened vocals. But there’s grand music out ther...
The contemporary pop music world can sound mighty bland. Only a few of the musicians featured here are famous, but each has the potential to shake up the current scene.
You will not be surprised to hear that M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Split, concludes with a twist. What will likely stun—and hopefully excite—you, however, is the fact that the film’s shocker is a triumph that heralds the culmination of t...
After quite a few duds, the ‘Sixth Sense’ and ‘Unbreakable’ helmer’s latest twisty thriller proves that he’s still got it.
The end of the Obama presidency loomed large over the premiere of the new documentary I Am Not Your Negro at the LACMA museum in Los Angeles Thursday night.When Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck first set out to make a movie based on an unfinished memo...
At the premiere for ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ in Los Angeles, Samuel L. Jackson talks James Baldwin and the Obama presidency.
Kate Middleton made her first public appearance along with her husband Prince William on Wednesday, and the British media were quite breathless in their reporting of the event.Kate and Will, it was reported, had gone back to their “work” of public...
The number of engagements conducted by Prince William and Kate Middleton still pales next to the Queen’s. They should step up.
Update: On Saturday morning Jennifer Holliday released a letter addressed to the LGBT community announcing that she will no longer be performing at the inauguration concert, apologizing for what she called a "lapse of judgment." She cit...
After reading the following piece, Tony-winning gay icon Jennifer Holliday pulled out of Trump’s inauguration.
The horrifying legacy-bastardizing of Michael Jackson—in which (white) British actor Joseph Fiennes plays the late legend in whiteface makeup, resembling an artist’s rendition of Slenderman crafted out of Play-Doh—is no more.After two waves of con...
An episode of ‘Urban Myths,’ starring Joseph Fiennes as a white Michael Jackson, has been canceled in a blaze of scandal. But what the hell was it, and who thought it was a good idea?
Kate Middleton made her first public appearance along with her husband Prince William on Wednesday, and the British media were quite breathless in their reporting of the event.Kate and Will, it was reported, had gone back to their “work” of public...
The number of engagements conducted by Prince William and Kate Middleton still pales next to the Queen’s. They should step up.
LONDON—President Barack Obama cut his political teeth in Chicago. It’s fitting then that he chose that city to deliver his farewell speech as President, soon after its homicide rate hit a 20-year high under his watch. Chicago is a city traumatized...
To paraphrase the Bard, the evil that he did lives after him, the good will be interrèd by the Republicans.
In the aftermath of the U.S. intelligence community’s recent report on the Russian-directed hacking of the Democratic National Committee, it’s easy but misleading to conclude that the Russian government’s propaganda strategy lies solely in advanci...
The Kremlin didn’t just rely on the alt-right to help Trump win. Bernie Bros, Greens, and ‘anti-imperialists’ got had, too.
A mysterious hacking group has been bedeviling the U.S. intelligence community for months, releasing a tranche of secret National Security Agency hacking tools to the public while offering to sell even more for the right price. Now with barely a w...
A gang of elite hackers, believed by many to be Russian, say they’re quitting—just as Donald Trump gets ready to enter the Oval Office.
MOSUL, Iraq—On the six-lane highway leading into eastern Mosul, Hussein and his brother Omar are pushing a cart laden with frozen chicken toward the sound of battle.Few cars venture down the road, which is blocked by the black Humvees of the elite...
The battle to retake Mosul from the so-called Islamic State is far from over. But the liberated zones feel very liberated indeed.
In the aftermath of the U.S. intelligence community’s recent report on the Russian-directed hacking of the Democratic National Committee, it’s easy but misleading to conclude that the Russian government’s propaganda strategy lies solely in advanci...
The Kremlin didn’t just rely on the alt-right to help Trump win. Bernie Bros, Greens, and ‘anti-imperialists’ got had, too.
One particular visitor to Trump Tower caused quite a stir on Thursday.In the morning, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen was spotted drinking coffee in the lobby of the building. The leader of France’s right-wing extremist party was with t...
Team Trump denied it had anything to do with French extremist Marine Le Pen’s visit to Trump Tower. But she was caught on camera meeting with an associate of Donald Trump.
There’s a bracing wind headed toward Russia from a surprising front. President-elect Donald Trump’s Pentagon and CIA picks issued a united warning to Moscow: Back off.“Russia… has chosen to be a strategic competitor. They are an adversary in key a...
The Donald has kissed up to Vlad for years. The nominees for his war cabinet are talking like they’re girding for a fight.
ROME—As the honeymoon of the Donald Trump election is reaching its bitter end—and even before the new American president is sworn into office—Europe’s own motley clan of anti-establishment misfits are on the edge of self-induced implosion.One stri...
Signs of right-wing populist meltdowns are everywhere, from Italy’s erratic Beppe Grillo to the Le Pen family feud.
One particular visitor to Trump Tower caused quite a stir on Thursday.In the morning, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen was spotted drinking coffee in the lobby of the building. The leader of France’s right-wing extremist party was with t...
Team Trump denied it had anything to do with French extremist Marine Le Pen’s visit to Trump Tower. But she was caught on camera meeting with an associate of Donald Trump.
Eight top teams. Four great games. Catch the Divisional Round of the 2017 NFL playoffs this weekend beginning Saturday, January 14, at 4:35 p.m. EST. A brief recap: Last week’s Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs saw the Houston Texans emerge vict...
NFL playoffs continue this weekend with Divisional Round games. Here’s how to watch live online.
Danielle Novascone was hooked on OxyContin for about a year when it suddenly got a lot harder to get high.For years, people like Novascone crushed the pills and snorted the powder for an instant fix. In 2010, OxyContin’s manufacturer, Purdue Pharm...
A new pill that can't be snorted seemed like the way to curb opioid abuse. Instead, the RAND Corporation and Wharton School say it pushed people to use heroin.
I’m sure that in his 40-plus years at ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson learned of the work of Ida Tarbell. I’m equally sure that Donald Trump has never heard of her.Yet Tarbell is someone of immense relevance to the four years of living dangerously that ...
Ida Tarbell brought down, single-handedly, the first mega-corporation. Now that corporate morality has captured the White House we need her skills as never before.
Eight top teams. Four great games. Catch the Divisional Round of the 2017 NFL playoffs this weekend beginning Saturday, January 14, at 4:35 p.m. EST. A brief recap: Last week’s Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs saw the Houston Texans emerge vict...
NFL playoffs continue this weekend with Divisional Round games. Here’s how to watch live online.
A UFC fighter is hitting the league with a lawsuit, after he says he the Ultimate Fighting Championship turned a blind eye to steroid abuse by one of his opponents.When Australia-based heavyweight Mark Hunt fell to fighter Brock Lesnar in a July 2...
In a lawsuit filed this week, UFC fighter Mark Hunt says the league brought a doper out of retirement to fight him.
CHARLESTON, South Carolina—For the third time in a little more than a month, Felicia Sanders stared down her son’s killer in a courtroom.Twice before she had testified from the witness stand—once to help establish the guilt of Dylann Roof and agai...
The Charleston church shooter was called ‘coward’ and ‘spawn of Satan’ by survivors and family members of the dead during his formal sentencing.
Members of anti-vaccine fringe groups have taken Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent meeting with President-elect Donald Trump as a sign that his promise to “Drain the Swamp” will extend to the country’s immunization policy-makers.But it is unclear jus...
Are the president-elect’s meetings with anti-vaxxers a signal he’s going to change immunization policy? And does he have the power to do so?
As news broke of an unverified document detailing supposed Russian dirt on President-elect Donald Trump—including sordid allegations involving urine and prostitutes in Russia—users on the subreddit r/The_Donald and 4chan’s /pol/ forum took a victo...
The forum alleged an anonymous user invented Tuesday’s bombshell about Donald Trump and Russian prostitutes. But its lack of evidence is turning out to be a bit of a wet blanket.
A California woman accused of impersonating her ex-boyfriend’s new wife in Craigslist “rape-fantasy” ads has been exonerated, after spending nearly four months in jail for a crime she never committed, authorities say.Orange County prosecutors say ...
A California woman was arrested for harassing her ex’s new wife and posting her name in Craigslist ‘rape-fantasy’ ads—but police now say the wife herself was the culprit.
What finally brought me to the edge of emotional break was the carpeting.There’s nothing particularly special about the carpeting in the Las Vegas Convention center. It’s bright red, crisscrossed with other primary colors, loud like most conventio...
Maybe the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas was a bad place to take LSD for the first time.
As news broke of an unverified document detailing supposed Russian dirt on President-elect Donald Trump—including sordid allegations involving urine and prostitutes in Russia—users on the subreddit r/The_Donald and 4chan’s /pol/ forum took a victo...
The forum alleged an anonymous user invented Tuesday’s bombshell about Donald Trump and Russian prostitutes. But its lack of evidence is turning out to be a bit of a wet blanket.
As highlighted by Donald Trump’s rhetoric and Hillary Clinton’s treatment by some in the media (and even our living rooms), sexism is still alive and well. Perhaps it’s not surprising, then, that artificial intelligence (AI)—something coded by hum...
Want to make the new transformative piece of technology? Hire women. Lots of them.
U.S. spy chiefs presented their case at Trump Tower on Friday that Russia was behind the hacks that rocked the 2016 presidential election. But they didn’t help themselves by releasing a strongly-worded report that is scant on new evidence—and is, ...
The long-awaited public report on Russia’s role in the DNC hack accused the Kremlin of working to elect Trump—without providing much new information to prove it.
Far rightwing figureheads immediately invented an elaborate and racist conspiracy theory that CNN had lightened a photo of alleged Fort Lauderdale airport shooter Esteban Santiago shortly after the Friday attack.In reality, CNN had yet to air a pi...
As soon as the Fort Lauderdale airport shooter’s identity emerged, so did the alt-right’s racist conspiracy hoaxes.
As highlighted by Donald Trump’s rhetoric and Hillary Clinton’s treatment by some in the media (and even our living rooms), sexism is still alive and well. Perhaps it’s not surprising, then, that artificial intelligence (AI)—something coded by hum...
Want to make the new transformative piece of technology? Hire women. Lots of them.
In The Meaning of Michelle, edited by Veronica Chambers, 16 writers and artists pay tribute to Michelle Obama. In the following excerpted chapter, “The Composer and the Brain: A Conversation about Music, Marriage, Power, Creativity Partnership … a...
Husband and wife Jason Moran and Alicia Hall Moran, both highly accomplished musicians, talk about the first lady’s inspiring influence on their lives, their marriage and art.
Nicholas Steinberg, an award-winning photographer from San Francisco, takes the world on journey through the eyes of a self-confessed ‘fogaholic.’
Nicholas Steinberg, an award-winning photographer from San Francisco, takes the world on journey through the eyes of a self-confessed ‘fogaholic.’
Both of these things are probably true: You have heard that 1 in 10 people are gay and you have no idea where that statistic came from.Estimates of the size of the LGBT population have always been murky, bordering on mythological. The 1-in-10 figu...
Gallup polling show that 4 percent of Americans are LGBT. But with more millennials self-identifying as LGBT, that number could one day reach the oft-cited ‘1 in 10.’
The St. Louis Art Museum has an unexpected political controversy on its hands. The museum’s decision to lend one of its most famous paintings, Missouri artist George Caleb Bingham’s The Verdict of the People (1854-55), for use at Donald Trump’s in...
Protestors object to sending George Caleb Bingham’s painting of the election process to the inaugural, but ‘The Verdict of the People’ should disturb us for other reasons.
Nicholas Steinberg, an award-winning photographer from San Francisco, takes the world on journey through the eyes of a self-confessed ‘fogaholic.’
Nicholas Steinberg, an award-winning photographer from San Francisco, takes the world on journey through the eyes of a self-confessed ‘fogaholic.’
Kate Middleton made her first public appearance along with her husband Prince William on Wednesday, and the British media were quite breathless in their reporting of the event.Kate and Will, it was reported, had gone back to their “work” of public...
The number of engagements conducted by Prince William and Kate Middleton still pales next to the Queen’s. They should step up.
Wow, that bed looks great, I said, wandering into Betty Buckley’s swish Manhattan hotel room.Would you like to lie on it? the Tony Award-winning actress—and jolly nice but ill-fated gym teacher with amazing flick-hairdo in Carrie—asked.And so we d...
A lifetime of therapy helped the Tony Award-winning Betty Buckley prepare for her latest movie. In a candid interview, she talks musicals, love, her ranch, and what ‘diva’ means.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, had an epic showdown Wednesday night over charges that the president-elect’s team was conflating the network’s reporting on Trump with an unsubstantiated document publ...
The pair sparred for 25 minutes over the president-elect’s hostility towards the cable-news titan.
Kate Middleton made her first public appearance along with her husband Prince William on Wednesday, and the British media were quite breathless in their reporting of the event.Kate and Will, it was reported, had gone back to their “work” of public...
The number of engagements conducted by Prince William and Kate Middleton still pales next to the Queen’s. They should step up.
World