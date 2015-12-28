The Daily Beast

Dem Organizers and Leaders to David Brock
Dems to David Brock: You Are Killing Us

Democrats know they need someone to lead them out of the wilderness. But, they say, that someone is not David Brock.

By Asawin Suebsaeng

Photo Illustration by Lyne Lucien/The Daily Beast

Private Prisons Cheer Trump’s Crackdown

Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration are going to be pricey to enforce—and private prisons couldn’t be more thrilled.

By Betsy Woodruff

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast

Trump: Dead Guys Stole My Popular Vote

Of course, he’d focus his investigation of the election he won on deep blue states.

By Ben Collins

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast

Jay Z on Protests: ‘We Are the Power’

The hip-hop legend sat down for a discussion about his new docuseries ‘TIME: The Kalief Browder Story,’ about the life of the wrongfully imprisoned teen.

By Marlow Stern
    Austrian Neo-Nazis Gathered in Trump Tower on Election Night

    Austrian Extremists Party at Trump Tower

    By Gideon Resnick
    Trump says EPA studies, data undergo review by political staff before public release

    Science is Next in Trump’s War on Truth

    By Jay Michaelson
    Jeff Sessions, Civil Rights Hero?

    Reality, Rights Fade in Trump’s America

    By Barrett Holmes Pitner
    Trump's long list of IOUs

    Who Will Pay For Trump’s Wall?

    By Lizzie Crocker
    the 86-year-old breakout Sundance Star

    The 86-Year-Old Breakout of Sundance

    By Kevin Fallon
    torture

    With Trump, GOP Warms to Torture Again

    By Tim Mak
    Michelle Rodriguez- transphobic film.

    ‘The Assignment’ Stinks of Transphobia

    By Samantha Allen
    Column on Trump Muslim/immigration bans

    Trump Turns Hate Into Policy

    By Dean Obeidallah
    DRINK + FOOD ROW 1/Hed: Craft Beer's Answer to Light Beer Seo: Craft Beer’s Answer to Light Beer

    Craft Beer’s Answer to Light Beer

    By Lew Bryson
    CC screengrab

    Noah Mocks Trump’s Fox-Inspired Tweet

    By Matt Wilstein

    Mary Tyler Moore’s Greatest Performance

    By Kevin Fallon
    Pope Francis leads the Prayer Vigil with young at the Campus Misericordiae during World Youth Day in Brzegi, near Krakow, Poland July 30, 2016.

    Don’t Piss Off the Pope

    By Barbie Latza Nadeau
    A soldier stands guard in a tower overlooking Camp Delta at Guantanamo Bay naval base in a December 31, 2009 file photo provided by the US Navy. President Barack Obama urged lawmakers on Tuesday to give his plan to close the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, a "fair hearing" and said he did not want to pass the issue to his successor when he leaves the White House next year.

    Trump Re-Opens Door to CIA ‘Black Sites’

    By Kimberly Dozier
    TBS screengrab

    Bee Tackles Trump’s ‘Surreal’ Inaugural

    By Matt Wilstein
    Hilarious and iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has died at age 80. The Daily Beast remembers some of her best roles. Here, Mary Tyler Moore stars in The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s

    Mary Tyler Moore’s Most Iconic Roles

    By William Boot
    Bad Lip Reading

    ‘Bad Lip Reading’ Does Trump’s Inaugural

    By Matt Wilstein

      Focus on voter fraud, How long Trump has said this shit, where the info comes from

      ‘Illegal Voter’ Truther: I’ll Dox 3M

      By Ben Collins, Olivia Nuzzi

      Keep Reading
      All this abortion legislation is heading through the House ahead of the March for Life after an election that was about the economy

      GOP Feels a Heartbeat From Abortion Ban

      By Matt Laslo

      Keep Reading
      U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) watches his colleagues speak during a news conference following their tour of the Arizona-Mexico border in Nogales, Arizona March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Samantha Sais (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY IMMIGRATION) - RTXXZZ4

      McCain Pledges to Fight Trump on Torture

      By Tim Mak

      Keep Reading
      Focus on voter fraud, How long Trump has said this shit, where the info comes from

      Republicans and Obamacare

      GOP: Proceed With Caution on Obamacare

      By Matt Lewis

      Keep Reading

      Trumpcare’s Cruel Magic Thinking

      By David Cay Johnston

      Keep Reading

      Entertainment

      Interview with Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boy

      Beastie Boy Adam Horovitz Rips Trump

      By Marlow Stern

      Keep Reading
      CC screengrab

      Trevor Noah Burns Sean Spicer

      By Matt Wilstein

      Keep Reading
      Billy Eichner and Colbert

      Billy and Colbert Love Their NY Bubble

      By Matt Wilstein

      Keep Reading
      Oscar snubs and surprises

      15 Craziest Oscars Snubs & Surprises

      By Kevin Fallon

      Keep Reading
      CC screengrab

      McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, Jeff Bridges

      The Sheriff Who Coached Jeff Bridges

      By Olivia Messer

      Keep Reading
      'The New Edition Story' On the BET movie

      New Edition: The R&B Act of a Generation

      By Stereo Williams

      Keep Reading
      Oscar Nominations

      2017 Oscar Nominees: Diversity, Finally

      By Marlow Stern

      Keep Reading
      McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, Jeff Bridges

      World News

      Pope

      Where the Pope Sees Hitler Rising Today

      By Barbie Latza Nadeau

      Keep Reading
      The Hell of Being a Russian Sex Worker

      Putin Is Killing Sex Workers

      By Melissa Hope Ditmore

      Keep Reading
      Protectionist U.S.? Free-Market China?

      Protectionist U.S.? Free-Market China?

      By Pierre Haski

      Keep Reading
      An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be two Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft flying over the U.S. guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken April 12, 2016 and released April 13, 2016. Two Russian warplanes with no visible weaponry flew near the destroyer in what one U.S. official described as one of the most aggressive interactions in recent memory.

      No Joint U.S.-Russian Airstrikes—Yet

      By David Axe, Michael Weiss

      Keep Reading
      The Hell of Being a Russian Sex Worker

      Europe's far right

      For Europe’s Right, Trump’s Triumphant

      By Josephine Huetlin, Christopher Dickey

      Keep Reading

      Daring DNA Hunt Cracked Cold Case

      By Carol McKinley

      Keep Reading
      Rabbi Star

      Israel’s Messiah Really Coming in 2022?

      By Candida Moss

      Keep Reading
      Europe's far right

      U.S.

      Tablets, pills and capsules, that shape a coffin - a metaphor for death by medical abuse or overdose. Vector on black background.

      Dr. Gave Woman 300 Pills Before She Died

      By Wes Bruer

      Keep Reading
      crime scene with gun and bullets - isolated on white

      Freed by Obama, ‘Executed’ by Masked Men

      By Kelly Weill

      Keep Reading
      McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, Jeff Bridges

      Tablets, pills and capsules, that shape a coffin - a metaphor for death by medical abuse or overdose. Vector on black background.

      Dr. Gave Woman 300 Pills Before She Died

      By Wes Bruer

      A former ICE agent

      Lawsuit: Fed Took Bribes to Kill Diner

      By Kelly Weill

      Keep Reading
      Fake News

      Can the Michelin Model Fix Fake News?

      By Clint Watts, Andrew Weisburd

      Can the Michelin Model Fix Fake News?

      By Clint Watts, Andrew Weisburd

      Americans today have an addiction—and they're addicted to social media delivered news, much of which is biased, misrepresents facts, or is completely fabricated. Today, the spread of fake news poses a health risk to Western democracies.  Junk...

      Let’s start a Consumer Reports for news. People still buy the low-rated junk in Consumer Reports—but at least they know what they’re getting into.

      Keep Reading

      Tech

      how tech is going to remake humans, for good or ill

      Don’t Like Technology? It Likes You

      By Scott Reardon

      Keep Reading

      The Science of Transgender Brains

      By Samantha Allen

      Keep Reading
      All The People Who Betrayed Manning SEO: All The People Who Betrayed Chelsea Manning

      All The People Who Betrayed Manning

      By Kevin Poulsen

      Keep Reading
      An anti-drone missile system at standing rock

      Missile Launchers Now at Dakota Pipeline

      By David Axe

      Keep Reading

      The Science of Transgender Brains

      Russians ‘Hack Sherlock’ in War on BBC

      By Tom Sykes

      Keep Reading

      Hackers Blow NSA Secrets in Last ‘F-You’

      By Kevin Poulsen

      Keep Reading
      What Could Trump Really Do to Vaccines

      What Could Trump Really Do to Vaccines?

      By Brandy Zadrozny

      Keep Reading

      Arts + Culture

      trans people being forced to disclose their trans status on offices forms

      The High-Stakes Transgender Name Game

      By Samantha Allen

      Keep Reading
      TBS screengrab

      Triumph Poops on Trump’s Inauguration

      By Matt Wilstein

      Keep Reading
      Jitney Play

      How August Wilson Heard Black America

      By Tim Teeman

      Keep Reading

      Newt Gingrich’s War on Madonna

      By Lizzie Crocker

      Keep Reading
      TBS screengrab

      Triumph Poops on Trump’s Inauguration

      White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington January 23, 2017.

      Sean Spicer Needs a Hug

      By Lloyd Grove

      Keep Reading

      Prince Harry’s In-Law Problem

      By Tom Sykes

      Keep Reading
      The Affair

      ‘The Affair’ Reveals Its Killer Secrets

      By Tim Teeman

      Keep Reading
      White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington January 23, 2017.

      Flames rip through the Address Downtown hotel after it was hit by a massive fire, near the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. People were gathering to watch New Year's Eve celebrations when the hotel caught on fire, with the cause of the blaze still unknown according to the emirate's police chief.

      December 31, 2015
      Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 after plying her with drugs and alcohol, marking the first criminal case against a once-beloved performer whose father-figure persona was already left tattered by dozens of misconduct allegations.

      December 30, 2015

      Photo of the Day
      Colombian bullfighter Paco Perlaza performs a pass during a bullfighting festival at the Canaveralejo bullring in Cali, Colombia.

      December 29, 2015
      Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015.

      December 28, 2015