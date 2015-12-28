Photo Illustration by Alex Brook Lynn/The Daily Beast
The dramatic arrest in Moscow of a top intelligence official raises questions about who knew what, and when, about the hack of the U.S. elections.
It’s a day ending in “y” so Sean Spicer is mad at the media.During a daily press briefing, the White House press secretary claimed only the media is calling President Trump’s immigration executive order a “ban.” Yet Spicer himself called it a “ban...
The White House press secretary blames the media for calling Trump’s executive order a “ban,” but both he and his boss did that 24 hours ago.
Congressional Republicans are frustrated at having been cut out of the loop on Trump’s controversial refugee ban—even revealing that the State Department has been gagged from giving them new information.The White House appeared to withdraw inside ...
Members of Congress were blindsided over the weekend by President Trump’s sudden travel ban and on Monday, members of the House and Senate expressed anger and consternation at the m...
During his last State of the Union Address in 2016, President Barack Obama conceded: “I think there are outdated regulations that need to be changed, and there’s red tape that needs to be cut.”President Donald Trump is about to take a machete to t...
Conservatives are split on Trump in all kinds of ways, but they agree on one thing: If he can rip the guts out of the regulatory state, all to the good.
What happens next for the lawsuits challenging the Trump travel ban?Ultimately, it seems certain that one or more of the pending cases—four court orders have been issued so far—will end up at the Supreme Court, which will have before it several co...
Half a dozen challenges to the Trump executive order have already been filed. Inevitably, they will end at the Supreme Court. Will it survive?
Department of Homeland Security chief John Kelly spent the weekend trying to calm down angry and confused employees across multiple DHS agencies who received no warning about the Trump administration's executive order on immigrants and refuge...
The Daily Beast surveyed 20 DHS employees. Nineteen had no idea the White House’s order on immigrants and refugees was coming.
Let’s talk about sympathy: who has it, who deserves it, and who seems pathologically incapable of showing some. In the wake of President Trump’s unpopular inauguration, his wife Melania enjoyed a public welling of sympathy. A nation of tweeters ...
The ‘SportsCenter on the Road’ host has become a right-wing favorite for what critics call her ‘All Lives Matter’-like stances.
It’s week two of Donald Trump’s presidency and people are “pissed” about his ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.Trevor Noah began Monday night’s Daily Show with the chaotic scenes from airports across the country over the weeke...
The ‘Daily Show’s’ Hasan Minhaj thanked President Trump for making Americans finally embrace Muslims.
If Hillary Clinton had been sworn in as the 45th president of the United States just over a week ago, there is no doubt that comedian Samantha Bee would be at the very top of the list to perform at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in ...
Whether President Trump allows himself to be roasted or not, Samantha Bee will be giving it to him across town.
Back in late December, before his exceptional new film, The Salesman, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film, and before ex-reality show host Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States to middling fanfa...
The Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker (‘A Separation’) sat down to discuss his new, Oscar-nominated film ‘The Salesman’ and how he is “worried” about President Trump.
Ah, Sex Addiction. The must-have disorder of the Nineties and Noughties, it had everything—sex (obvs), disgrace, contrition, confession, in that order followed by a nice couple of weeks in a cosy clinic waiting out the headlines.From the trailblaz...
When caught having an affair with his hairdresser, Ozzy played the sex addict card. Now he’s admitting it was a load of BS.
La La Land may be headed for Academy Awards history next month (thanks to its record-tying 14 Oscar nominations), but come this Wednesday (Feb. 1), it won’t even be the best musical playing in theaters. Instead, that distinction will go to The Lur...
This surreal polish fantasy film from director Agnieszka Smoczynska is a total trip.
Decades from now, future generations may very well ask where you were this past weekend. Protestors flooded airport terminals demanding justice for detainees. Lawyers raced to challenge the Trump administration’s “totally not a Muslim ban” Muslim ...
Thankfully, the President of the United States is no longer there to ogle the contestants while they changed—as he’s copped to in the past.
FIUMICINO, Italy — It is just before 11 o’clock on Monday morning at Rome’s Fiumicino airport and Nour Essa is waiting anxiously in the arrivals hall of Terminal Two for a very special flight from Beirut, Lebanon.The 30-year-old Syrian refugee kno...
What a contrast, watching Syrian refugees arrive at Rome airport on Monday, compared to the chaos created by Trump in the United States.
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine—The temperature dropped down to minus 12 C (10.4 F) in eastern Ukraine and continued to fall. On Wednesday afternoon over 200 vehicles packed with colorful plastic bags, suitcases, and exhausted passengers waited on the grimy r...
As rumors mount of a Trump-Putin deal on Ukraine, some in Kiev talk about walling off the Russian-sponsored east. For others, that’s anathema.
Team Trump’s travel ban, or pause, or whatever reverse politically correct term you want to call it, has sparked simmering fury among America’s Muslim allies. The media splash meant to show that President Donald Trump means business about keeping ...
Trump’s ban targeting certain Muslim-majority countries is supposed to make the U.S. safer, but he may have guaranteed defeating ISIS will get harder.
BERLIN, Germany—Maybe, just maybe, President Donald Trump will feel something akin to sadness to know that his new border rules prompted Austria to cancel three hundred transit visas, which had been intended for Iranian Christians, Jews and Baha’i...
Vienna was always the transit point for people facing religious persecution in Iran who wanted to reach the U.S. Now, hundreds have been told to go back to their tormentors.
One American service member has been lost and four more injured in the first boots-on-the-ground raid of the Trump administration, against al Qaeda of the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen on Saturday.The raid took place in Bayda Province, where Al Qaeda...
In the first manned raid of the Trump presidency, at least 14 members of al Qaeda were killed while the U.S. lost one servicemember, a plane, and four were wounded.
In the spring of 1940, British Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill was certain of one thing for his nation caught up in a fight to the death with Nazi Germany: Without American support his nation might not survive. But the vast majority of America...
The British ran a massive and illegal propaganda operation on American soil during World War II—and the White House helped.
This week Spanish police announced that seventy-five people across Europe have been arrested as part of an investigation into illegal art and antiquities trafficking. The investigation involved collaboration between Interpol, Europol (the European...
Dozens of people were arrested across Europe as part of an art and antiquities trafficking sting, but there are still some headline-grabbing pieces still in the hands of their rightf...
Two Muslim men fleeing Yemen to live in the U.S. were coerced into signing away their visas by Customs and Border Protection officers acting on President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order, according to a new lawsuit amended Monday.Brother...
Two brothers coming to live with their father claim the Trump administration’s agents coerced them to sign away their rights—and lawyers claim there are more.
On Saturday night, as protesters swamped airports nationwide demanding foreigners be released from indefinite detention due to Donald Trump’s Muslim ban, Dan O’Sullivan inadvertently created a playbook for getting corporations to stop playing nice...
Companies like Uber don’t want to take a stand on Trump, but users won’t let them stay neutral. Now protesters and even some CEOs are doing the same.
More than 20 years before his murder, Father Rene Robert pleaded to spare his future killer’s life.Robert, a Catholic priest in St. Johns County, Florida, was staunchly opposed to the death penalty. When Florida was scheduled to execute an inmate,...
Rene Robert could not have known back in 1995 that one day he would be murdered. Now his fellow clergy hope his wishes from two decades ago will keep his alleged murderer off death row.
No known terrorists were among the first detainees under our president’s executive order “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States.”But the detainees did include a 53-year-old avowed Trump fan who fled Iraq with hi...
Seventy-eight minutes after Trump’s ban went into effect, a man who’d worked with American forces in Iraq found himself in cuffs in Queens.
Amer Askar's family arrived at JFK at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. His aunt, Iman, was finally set to arrive from Baghdad on a green card that her daughters fought long and hard to obtain. But when a flight attendant came out to greet the family ...
Amer Askar was waiting at the airport with his family for his aunt to arrive from Baghdad, but the servicemember's hopes were crushed when his aunt was told she had to go back.
With the death last month of John Glenn and this month of Gene Cernan, nearly all of the spacemen who defined America’s 20th century ambitions for the stars have gone unto the heavens. There is, however, one man still on this terrestrial plane: Ge...
Chuck Yeager is the last of the early generation of space pioneers, a vestige of an heroic era that seems to hold little inspiration for the science-phobic Donald Trump.
In Greek mythology, Prometheus taught man how to farm. But when he gave man fire, the gods felt he had gone too far. And so as punishment, Zeus chained Prometheus to a rock where every day an eagle would come and eat his liver, which would regrow ...
Science and the digital world have overhauled our world, but the stakes just got higher: Now technology wants to remake you, using everything from the internet to stem cells.
WhiteHouse.gov immediately wiped pages on LGBT rights, civil rights, climate change, and health care from its “issues” section after Donald Trump took the oath of office. The page on climate change was replaced with a page entitled “An America Fir...
The minute Donald Trump was sworn into office, the White House’s web site changed—dramatically.
If change can be described using the vocabulary of earthquakes, Brianna Wu has spent her last 18 months enduring the sort of seismic activity that comes with living over an active fault line. As the center of the phenomenon known as Gamergate (act...
Brianna Wu lived through hell at the center of the online harassment scandal known as Gamergate. She figures that running for office can’t be nearly that bad.
What does gender dysphoria feel like?For those who are not transgender themselves—and, in the United States, that’s all but 1.4 million of us—the idea of our actual gender not matching the one we were assigned at birth might seem foreign or, worse...
A study has shown that trans people may sense touch differently than cisgender people according to particular body parts. We should be curious, but also careful, what we extrapolate ...
I first heard the name Bradley Manning at a cheap Japanese restaurant near Sacramento, California, sitting across from the ex-hacker who’d just turned the soldier in.It was May 2010, and I was following up on a remarkable story I’d heard in crypti...
Over and over, the young private who exposed so much of the U.S. government’s inner workings trusted people—only to get knifed.
The North Dakota Army National Guard has deployed two surface-to-air missile-launchers near a critical work site for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, or DAPL.Protestors spotted one of the Avenger missile systems on Jan. 16 and posted phot...
The Avenger missile launcher is foremost a weapon of war. What is it doing at the site of a peaceful protest?
WILTON MANORS, Florida—The hottest party in South Florida doesn’t happen in a Miami nightclub. Hell, it’s not even on a weekend.It happens every Tuesday. At 10 a.m. In a room packed full of LGBT seniors.When I visited the Coffee and Conversation h...
They can face discrimination and isolation, but—as in one Florida group—LGBT elders are getting together to share company, and a lot of laughter.
Inventing Downtown provides a closer look into the evolution of artist-run galleries in Lower Manhattan from the early 1950s-to the mid 1960s.
Inventing Downtown provides a closer look into the evolution of artist-run galleries in Lower Manhattan from the early 1950s-to the mid 1960s.
Let it be said that when it comes to catastrophic presidencies George W. Bush set the bar high. For a start, he blew up the Middle East on falsified intelligence, elevated Iran to a regional power, allowed the U.S. to become an intrusive surveilla...
Bannon was right: The press is the ‘opposition party,’ the guarantor of the public interest. If democracy stands any chance, journalists must be vigilant.
Watching Meghan Markle’s trip to India as a charity ambassador this week unfold on social and mainstream media, it was hard not to be impressed by the remarkable positive attention she attracted to very unglamorous cause—healthcare and education f...
She’s intelligent, vocal on social issues, and not afraid of the publicity that comes with Prince Harry’s girlfriend. What next for the pair?
After a protracted standoff between Queens College in New York and a pro-life student group that had been denied official recognition at the university, Queens College accepted the group’s application for “registered” status on Friday.The news cam...
Queens College in New York had denied a pro-life student group official recognition. Now, in a sudden turnaround, the university has accepted the group’s application for ‘registered’...
Oh Orwell, thou shouldst be living at this hour. In fact, every hour since that dark night in January 1950 when you died, alone, in a hospital. Perhaps, web paranoia speculates, your truth-telling got too dangerous for the powers that be and you w...
The White House’s embrace of ‘alternative facts’ evokes the managed truth Orwell described in ‘1984’ and ‘Animal Farm'—a perfect example of the Big Lie backed by Big Power.
