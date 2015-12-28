The Daily Beast

Sessions Tried to ‘Drop the Case’ vs KKK

Trump’s attorney-general pick allegedly signaled an assistant U.S. attorney working for him in the ’80s not to prosecute two whites who murdered a black man.

By Kenneth Lipp

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/the Daily Beast

The Tone-Deaf Golden Globes

For every great moment like Meryl Streep’s speech, the Globes were plagued by embarrassing tonal snafus. These shows can matter. So let’s make them.

By Kevin Fallon

Obama’s Overreach Births Trump Rex

If Trump makes good on his promise to ‘bomb the shit out’ of ISIS without even token approval from Congress, we’ll know where he got the idea.

By Nick Gillespie

Shutterstock

ISIS Has a New Weapon: Fire

In the latest issue of its magazine, ISIS is calling for its followers to use arson to spread fear—and it targeted a specific Dallas church.

By Michael Daly
    Pennsylvania Murder

    Disabled Girl Raped, Killed & Chopped Up

    By Kelly Weill
    Hearings

    Dems: Ask Nominees About Trump’s Bigotry

    By Dean Obeidallah
    Chairman of the House Budget Committee Tom Price (R-GA) announces the House Budget during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo - RTSTR8O

    HHS Pick Sought Perks for Biz Donors

    By Kaiser Health News
    Sienna Miller

    The Harem Pant Is Not for Clowns

    By Lizzie Crocker
    Apprentice

    Trump’s Yugely Inflated Reality-TV Ego

    By Amy Zimmerman

    Cops Grab 16 Kim Suspects

    By Tom Sykes

    What Hillary’s Doing Post-Election

    By The Daily Beast
    Crooked Media

    Can Crooked Media Take Down Trump?

    By Matt Wilstein
    Drinks to lose weight

    The Biggest Drinking & Weight Loss Myths

    By Noah Rothbaum
    THE AFFAIR (Season 3)

    ‘The Affair’: Sex, Lies, and Violence

    By Tim Teeman
    US Consulate Guadalajara

    Indian Man Arrested for Mexico Shooting

    By Andrea Noel
    Meryl

    Streep Burns Trump at Golden Globes

    By Matt Wilstein

    LSD at CES: What Could Go Wrong?

    By Erin Gloria Ryan
    DC Circuit Court Judges

    Democrats’ Real Check on Trump

    By Patricia Murphy
    KGB Playbook

    How the KGB Recruited Americans

    By Michael Weiss
    Politifact

    Trump’s Claims on Russian Hacking: False

    By PunditFact.com

      Donald Trump

      Entertainment

      World News

      Haitians walk past posters of presidential candidate Guy Philippe at a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 3, 2006. The leader of a bloody rebellion that toppled the last democratically elected government, a weapons dealer, an army chief and an accused killer linked to the Duvalier dictatorship are among the people whose presidential campaigns have angered rights workers. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz - RTR19QGV

      DEA Nabs Haiti’s Most Glamorous Rebel

      By Ingrid Arnesen

      DEA Nabs Haiti’s Most Glamorous Rebel

      By Ingrid Arnesen

      PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti—At 3:57 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the clatter of gunfire broke the quiet of a middle-class neighborhood in Petionville, the upscale residential niche overlooking the capital of Port-au-Prince.Within moments, word spread tha...

      The story behind the flamboyant ex-soldier and coup plotter the Americans once thought they could make president. Even Graham Greene couldn’t have dreamed this guy up.

      U.S.

      Tech

      Arts + Culture

