The Daily Beast

Xiao Jianhua was the billionaire bagman for the wealthiest of China’s ruling class—including the family of President Xi Jinping. But at the end of January, he vanished.
Granting a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking Trump's executive order.
State Department says it’s closer to 60,000.
It was a promotional jaunt in Uruguay for the Trump Organization.
Due to the publication's publishing of an unverified Trump dossier.
Travel ban and border wall are viewed especially unfavorably.
UAE resident.
Response to Tehran’s ballistic missile tests.
In latest open enrollment period.
Got visa in Iraq day before ban.
First star-studded event under Trump.
In March 1969, a memo warned President Nixon to expect increased violence on college campuses that spring. “Good!” Nixon wrote across it.The president knew something about civilization that social science research later confirmed: Violent demonstr...
Violent tactics drove voters into the arms of the more right-wing, law-and-order candidate in the 1960s and 1970s. Hasn’t the left learned from that mistake?
It appears President Trump is enraged that the Prime Minister of Australia, my country of birth, asked him to honour an agreement struck with the Obama administration to take in 1,250 refugees currently enduring dire conditions in the island state...
Millennials want bridges, not walls—and Trump’s inhumane refugee ban may quickly alienate a new generation at home and abroad.
The reality-television show president talked about his ratings at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.Taking the podium in the Hilton International Ballroom, President Trump began his address with not-so-subtle digs at the ratings of his sta...
The president also took the time to boast about his reality-show ratings, and even to talk about how ‘faith lives on in my heart every single day.’
On the dark and cloudy morning in Brooklyn after Donald Trump’s Election Night upset, 20 members of the nonprofit Make the Road New York gathered in the conference room of their office for an all-hands emergency meeting.The Latino and working-clas...
How little-known groups were behind the thousands taking to the streets after Donald Trump’s election win—and thousands more filling airports across the country over the weekend.
Lest you think Donald Trump is through targeting immigrants, a new draft executive order suggests the president is interested in making life harder for legal, working immigrants, the businesses that want to hire them, and the average Americans who...
Trump’s own businesses, which rely on immigrant labor, won’t be affected by the visa restrictions proposed in a new draft executive order.
Singer. Actor. First responder? Early Thursday morning in London, Drake redefined the concept of triple threat.With a level of slapstick stagecraft not seen since Madonna’s Capegate at the Brit Awards (also at London’s O2 arena), Travis Scott’s co...
First Madonna, now this. Is London the capital of collapse? Travis Scott warbles into the Best Fall Ever, before being fished from hole by first-responder Drake.
And for two minutes, the news was not about Donald Trump.On the first day of Black History Month, in the wake of President Trump’s ignorant and tone-deaf speech honoring the month-long event and rising from the ashes of a scorched-earth first week...
Beyoncé used a photo of her bare baby bump to announce she’s expecting twins, ending fake pregnancy rumors once and for all and making her debut as the mom America needs right now.
One day in, and Twitter has already called February 2017 as the most lit Black History Month of all time.First, Donald Trump proved once and for all that he can’t tell black people apart, and/or cannot differentiate living humans from centuries-ol...
The longtime collaborators—and rumored couple—were reportedly on the outs. Not anymore. And their reunion prompted Nicki’s ex Meek Mill to delete his Instagram account. Sad!
For those of us with back editions of Us Weekly stocked in our panic rooms, 2017 has been as engrossing and clickbait-y as it is apocalyptic. With a tiny-handed terror tweeting at the wheel as this country careens into chaos, celebrities have been...
A new countersuit from Depp’s ex-management company alleges a staggering record of reckless spending. After the ugliness of his divorce, it’s hard to feel sorry for the guy.
Kim Kardashian is a complicated woman.With a Twitter history mostly consisting of emojis to her fans and selfies from around the world, it would be easy to dismiss her social-media posts as somewhat shallow. But amid cookie-cutter approbation from...
Days after she rebutted Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ with a table of statistics on Twitter, Kim and her family’s private jet has been ‘scoured’ by officials at LAX.
Of all the hyperbolic and fallacious theories Donald Trump has floated, from his inauguration drawing the “largest audience ever” to the assertion that he is a self-made man, perhaps the most delusional concerned New England Patriots’ quarterback ...
The Super Bowl favorites have very, very deep ties to President Trump.
Desperate times call for Jon Stewart.The former Daily Show host’s surprise appearance on Stephen Colbert’s Election Eve Late Show, during which he went off on “that angry tax- and draft-dodging little orange groundhog” running for president, did n...
The former ‘Daily Show’ host came out of hiding on Tuesday to give his take on the first 11 days under President Trump.
MOSUL, Iraq—Boxes and containers are piled up next to operating tables, chairs, and fridges outside the empty shell of Salam Hospital’s disemboweled main building. Both wings have been hit by coalition airstrikes, collapsing most of the seven floo...
The Iraqi government, backed by U.S. airpower, has taken eastern Mosul—at great cost. But western Mosul, across the Tigris River, is still in ISIS hands.
One is fighting ISIS in Aleppo province. The other is a longtime American resident who has found himself atop an ISIS hit list.Both are Syrian nationals who, not days into Donald Trump’s disastrous, indefinite travel ban on citizens of their war-r...
Donald Trump is humiliating and alienating the very people doing the heavy lifting in the fight against ISIS.
PARIS — ‘We are going to do something terrible to you, we will deprive you of an enemy,” Mikhaïl Gorbatchev’s diplomatic adviser told the West in 1989. The implication was that Europe and the United States would lose focus without the threat of th...
Europe’s mainstream leaders are so disturbed by what they’re seeing in Washington that they just might be inspired to unite. But don’t hold your breath.
FIUMICINO, Italy — It is just before 11 o’clock on Monday morning at Rome’s Fiumicino airport and Nour Essa is waiting anxiously in the arrivals hall of Terminal Two for a very special flight from Beirut, Lebanon.The 30-year-old Syrian refugee kno...
What a contrast, watching Syrian refugees arrive at Rome airport on Monday, compared to the chaos created by Trump in the United States.
This article was updated throughout at 5:15 AM EST, January 30, 2017 In one week, Donald Trump has made the United States a much, much more dangerous place for the vast majority of its people—those who live in cities—and terrorists are exulting. A...
Nearly every order he’s issued relating to national security runs counter to the principles and practices of the people who secure the cities terrorists try to hit.
ROME—More than 1,000 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea on Friday, the same day U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.The figure is smal...
Trump bashed Europe for its chaotic approach to immigration. Europeans call it standing up for basic human dignity.
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine—The temperature dropped down to minus 12 C (10.4 F) in eastern Ukraine and continued to fall. On Wednesday afternoon over 200 vehicles packed with colorful plastic bags, suitcases, and exhausted passengers waited on the grimy r...
As rumors mount of a Trump-Putin deal on Ukraine, some in Kiev talk about walling off the Russian-sponsored east. For others, that’s anathema.
The men who came ashore from the Mexican Navy’s landing ship Papaloapan wore blue jerseys over their uniforms emblazoned with a single word in big white letters.“MARINA”They were Mexican Marines, landing in Mississippi in September of 2005 to assi...
South of the border, Mexican marines risk their own lives and those of their families to hunt down the worst of the worst.
Activists in the quickly mobilized effort to oppose Uber were celebrating Thursday evening after their message finally broke through.Less than a week after a massively successful social media campaign using the hashtag #DeleteUber implored users t...
The creator of the movement called Travis Kalanick’s exit from the president’s economic council a ‘crushing victory’—but said it’s not yet time for people to start using the app again.
Dontrell Stephens was 20 years old when a Palm Beach County deputy shot him four times, paralyzing him for life. The Florida cop had pulled Stephens over for a bicycle infraction one morning in September 2013, then blasted him seconds later. He sa...
A Florida man won a huge settlement after a cop shot and paralyzed him—but before he got his payout, he found himself cuffed.
A new Arkansas law bans one of the safest and most common abortion procedures and allows family members to block an abortion by suing the abortion provider.Arkansas Act 45, signed by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson last Thursday, bans dilation and ev...
An Arkansas law makes performing the procedure used in 95 percent of second trimesters a felony, with no exception for rape or incest—and allows family members to stop it.
The pits stink of gasoline, burnt rubber, and anxiety. Racing men—that is to say dangerous speed-addicted men—stand in tight huddles in brightly colored, logo-laden driving onesies. Some stare at banks of computer screens, headsets on. Others sit ...
After watching the Rolex 24, um, race at Daytona International Speedway, it’s hard not to think that motorsport is less about racing and more about big egos, vanity, and loud, loud m...
The Federal Detention Center near Seattle is home to 563 men and women who are all waiting for something. Some are accused criminals approaching trial, others are immigrants facing deportation, a few are serving a sentence and waiting for their re...
A Putin ally and his criminal son bet big on Trump winning the White House. Will the new president reward their faith in him?
On one of our last walks with my dad, when he was very sick, my brother Dan lamented that we would miss having him as a sounding board for advice. “You generally know what I would say,” my dad responded. And we thought, actually, that was often tr...
How scientists are betting on unconditional love as the greatest AI hack.
With the death last month of John Glenn and this month of Gene Cernan, nearly all of the spacemen who defined America’s 20th century ambitions for the stars have gone unto the heavens. There is, however, one man still on this terrestrial plane: Ge...
Chuck Yeager is the last of the early generation of space pioneers, a vestige of an heroic era that seems to hold little inspiration for the science-phobic Donald Trump.
Last week saw the largest demonstrations for women’s rights in human history. And yesterday saw the annual the March for Life in Washington, D.C., which describes itself as opposing “the greatest human rights violation of our time, legal abortion ...
The anguish and devotion of parents who must make heartrending choices about the health of their children convinces one doctor that only parents have the ultimate say.
When unconfirmed reports alleged that Donald J. Trump had once paid sex workers in Russia to urinate on a hotel bed that had been slept on by the Obamas, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded himself, half joking about an event he said he dou...
Russia not only fights against the best means to combat AIDS/HIV at home, it tries to impose its views abroad. Will Trump follow Putin’s lead on this, too?
In Greek mythology, Prometheus taught man how to farm. But when he gave man fire, the gods felt he had gone too far. And so as punishment, Zeus chained Prometheus to a rock where every day an eagle would come and eat his liver, which would regrow ...
Science and the digital world have overhauled our world, but the stakes just got higher: Now technology wants to remake you, using everything from the internet to stem cells.
WhiteHouse.gov immediately wiped pages on LGBT rights, civil rights, climate change, and health care from its “issues” section after Donald Trump took the oath of office. The page on climate change was replaced with a page entitled “An America Fir...
The minute Donald Trump was sworn into office, the White House’s web site changed—dramatically.
Elizabeth LeCompte has an impressive arsenal at her disposal—all charmingly deployed—dedicated to the business of not answering questions.Her favorite method is to claim that she doesn’t remember whatever event or moment in her life it is you’re a...
Elizabeth LeCompte, much-feted director of the Wooster Group, on her life at the apex of the avant-garde—and reimagining a legendary moment in ’70s feminism.
Lewis Wallace wasn’t expecting to be fired from his public radio job at Marketplace when he published a blog post about journalistic neutrality and the challenges of being a transgender journalist in the era of “alternative facts.”“I thought it wa...
A transgender reporter working for Marketplace lost his job after starting a conversation about journalistic neutrality in the era of president Trump.
You may well have seen the meme by now: Ivanka Trump in a metallic silver Carolina Herrera gown, next to a young Syrian refugee wrapped up in a silver, reflective emergency blanket. The image was an unsubtle commentary on the glamorous photo Iva...
Ivanka Trump faced criticism when—as thousands protested Donald Trump’s Muslim ban—she and her husband went partying in their fanciest clothes. Her White House influence remains a my...
WILTON MANORS, Florida—The hottest party in South Florida doesn’t happen in a Miami nightclub. Hell, it’s not even on a weekend.It happens every Tuesday. At 10 a.m. In a room packed full of LGBT seniors.When I visited the Coffee and Conversation h...
They can face discrimination and isolation, but—as in one Florida group—LGBT elders are getting together to share company, and a lot of laughter.
For the most part, the third season finale of The Affair took place in Paris, city of love and lovers. There’s probably a joke or at least an ironic side-eye, in there, because The Affair generally, and this season in particular, has been about th...
No more Montauk. No more demon prison guards. No more neck wound. Noah Solloway seemed happier, but death had a few more lessons to impart in the season finale of ‘The Affair.’
From Yari Shahidi to Tituss Burgess, stripes, sequins, slits, and political messaging were all the rage on Sunday’s red carpet.
