The Daily Beast

Bully Pulpit
China
Banned Religious Minorities
Banned Religious Minorities
Embraced by Light

U.S.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Did They Profit From Priests’ Victims?

A group called SNAP helped expose sexual abuse in the Catholic Church—but now a former employee is claiming they got kickbacks by referring victims to lawyers.

By Brandy Zadrozny

World

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Why Trump Should Sanction China

As Trump’s Secretary of Defense James Mattis tours Asia to pledge support to our allies, the best form of reassurance would be action against China’s provocative moves in the region.

By Gordon G. Chang

World

RYAN MCBRIDE/Getty

When Tyrants Banned Religious Minorities

Looking back over the course of the past two thousand years, it is remarkable how many of these violent and discriminatory measures were about profit and patriotism.

By Candida Moss

Entertainment

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Kim’s Book Club Author: I Met Jesus

As her book is poised to top bestseller lists on Kim’s advice, who is Betty Eadie? She’s met Jesus, says Trump may not be “God’s President,” and much more.

By Regina Lavelle
    U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he talks to journalists members of the travel pool on board the Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida while flying over South Carolina, U.S., February 3, 2017.

    Trump Shared False Travel Ban Story

    By Gideon Resnick
    Katie Couric

    Katie Couric’s Transgender Evolution

    By Samantha Allen
    Saint Peter's Square in seen from top of the basilica at the Vatican, March 31, 2016. The Vatican said on Thursday it is investigating two former officials over claims money meant for a children's hospital was used to refurbish a cardinal's luxury apartment.

    Priest Visited Widows with Sex Toy Bag

    By Barbie Latza Nadeau

    GOP Whines About Trump’s Putin Love

    By Asawin Suebsaeng
    The Border Town Already Cut By a Wall

    The Border Town Already Cut By a Wall

    By Michael Scott Moore
    SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Kristen Stewart" Episode 1717 -- Pictured: Host Kristen Stewart on January 31, 2017 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

    Kristen Stewart: I Am Trump’s Obsession

    By Marlow Stern
    Rachel Carson

    Rachel Carson’s Deadly Mistake

    By Paul A. Offit
    Maher and Tomi Lahren

    Bill Maher Exposes Tomi Lahren

    By Marlow Stern
    Standing Rock Fight Has Global Echoes

    Tibet's Standing Rock

    By Alan Gilbert

    She Was the 1930's Steve Bannon

    By Gil Troy
    TX Mosque Fire

    Silence as Mosques Burn and Bleed

    By Justin Glawe, Ryan Sachetta
    Bannon

    Bannon's Shout Out to Lefty Terrorists

    By Ronald Radosh
    The sun shines on the Mar-a-Lago estate where U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will take the day's meetings, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - RTX2VQ4W

    The Fake Island Trump Calls Home

    By Clive Irving
    Benjamin Netanyahu

    Bibi, Mind Your Own Business

    By Ruben Navarrette Jr.

    Columnists

    Sponsored Content

      Politics

      Presidential Chaos

      President Chaos Collides With Reality

      By Rick Wilson

      President Chaos Collides With Reality

      By Rick Wilson

      The first two weeks of Donald Trump’s Presidency made it clear: Trump’s Gonna Trump.  No newfound dignity for him. It was instead, as the rules of Reality TV Presidency demand, quite a show: an ongoing street brawl with the media; post-truth “alte...

      The first two weeks smelled and felt utterly ad-hoc, with Trump and his team calling audibles, fumbling, and racing toward the next play rather than looking back at the wreckage of t...

      Keep Reading

      Judge Orders List of Banned Virginians

      By Betsy Woodruff

      Judge Orders List of Banned Virginians

      By Betsy Woodruff

      The executive order on immigration that Donald Trump signed late last week didn’t just stop refugees from coming to the U.S. and keep out nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations. It also revoked more than 100,000 visas, according to a Departm...

      The administration was told to turn over the names of all lawful permanent residents and visa holders removed from the state by the ban.

      Keep Reading
      Suckers

      Trump Declares Open Season on Suckers

      By Erin Gloria Ryan

      Trump Declares Open Season on Suckers

      By Erin Gloria Ryan

      If the 2016 election was a national litmus test to see just how many suckers live in this country, the next round of President Trump’s executive orders are going to make sure those millions of suckers are taken for every last penny. Trump is poise...

      The president is framing his deregulation plan as a way for consumers and bankers to enjoy more freedom. Because, you know, that worked so well the last time around.

      Keep Reading
      Presidential Chaos

      President Chaos Collides With Reality

      By Rick Wilson

      President Chaos Collides With Reality

      By Rick Wilson

      The first two weeks of Donald Trump’s Presidency made it clear: Trump’s Gonna Trump.  No newfound dignity for him. It was instead, as the rules of Reality TV Presidency demand, quite a show: an ongoing street brawl with the media; post-truth “alte...

      The first two weeks smelled and felt utterly ad-hoc, with Trump and his team calling audibles, fumbling, and racing toward the next play rather than looking back at the wreckage of t...

      Keep Reading
      U.S. President Donald Trump waits to speak by phone with the Saudi Arabia's King Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 29, 2017.

      In Trumpistan, Things Fall Apart

      By Joy-Ann Reid

      In Trumpistan, Things Fall Apart

      By Joy-Ann Reid

      Welcome to Trumpistan, a country two weeks into the tumultuous rule of a miserable, cruel and seemingly captive president. He spends his days glowering in his too small, too old, not gold enough, non-penthouse, columned prison in Washington, furio...

      Even after winning the presidency, Trump can’t capture the love and adulation he craves above all else.

      Keep Reading
      Clarkston, GA

      Red Staters Love These Refugees

      By Patricia Murphy

      Red Staters Love These Refugees

      By Patricia Murphy

      CLARKSTON, Georgia—Twenty miles east of Atlanta sits a low-slung little town of 17,000 that could almost pass for any other in the American South. Train tracks split the town in half. Hulking gas stations serve commuters driving toward the interst...

      In this Georgia town, refugees aren’t just welcome—they are the essential fabric of what makes Clarkston, Georgia unique.

      Keep Reading

      Entertainment

      Aurora Snow

      An Ex-Porn Star Returns to the Spotlight

      By Aurora Snow

      An Ex-Porn Star Returns to the Spotlight

      By Aurora Snow

      Once a sprawling metropolis of sexual proclivities, the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo now offers a cozy, more intimate atmosphere having moved some years ago to a smaller off-Strip Vegas location. It’s also the site of the AVN Awards, porn’s self-p...

      Aurora Snow, who traded porn stardom for raising a child in the Midwest, writes about her surreal experience returning to Las Vegas to be inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame.

      Keep Reading
      Super Bowl Commercials

      The Best 2017 Super Bowl Ads

      By Matt Wilstein

      The Best 2017 Super Bowl Ads

      By Matt Wilstein

      Super Bowl LI is upon us and Americans are ready for the distraction. For those of us who would prefer to block out President Donald Trump’s “deep ties” to the New England Patriots and don’t particularly care who actually wins the game, there’s al...

      These are the Super Bowl ads everyone will be talking about on Monday morning, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Melissa McCarthy, John Malkovich, and more.

      Keep Reading

      Bill Maher Blasts Trump-Loving Patriots

      By Marlow Stern

      Bill Maher Blasts Trump-Loving Patriots

      By Marlow Stern

      This weekend’s hotly anticipated Super Bowl LI has turned into a political grudge match. On one side are the Atlanta Falcons, whose owner, Arthur Blank, is a longtime Democratic donor and Hillary Clinton supporter, and who recently decried Presid...

      The ‘Real Time’ host went in on the Super Bowl favorites, whose owner, coach, and star quarterback all “love and support Donald Trump.”

      Keep Reading
      The View

      De Niro Bullies Trump Back on ‘The View’

      By Matt Wilstein

      De Niro Bullies Trump Back on ‘The View’

      By Matt Wilstein

      Robert De Niro has not taken the rise of President Donald Trump well.Last summer, after Trump had accepted the Republican nomination, the actor called him “totally nuts,” adding “God help us.” Two months later, in a leaked “Get Out the Vote” campa...

      The star of ‘The Comedian’ confirmed this on ‘The View,’ telling the co-hosts that when you’re met with a bully, you have to “bully them back.”

      Keep Reading
      Super Bowl Commercials

      The Best 2017 Super Bowl Ads

      By Matt Wilstein

      The Best 2017 Super Bowl Ads

      By Matt Wilstein

      Super Bowl LI is upon us and Americans are ready for the distraction. For those of us who would prefer to block out President Donald Trump’s “deep ties” to the New England Patriots and don’t particularly care who actually wins the game, there’s al...

      These are the Super Bowl ads everyone will be talking about on Monday morning, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Melissa McCarthy, John Malkovich, and more.

      Keep Reading
      NBC screengrab

      Meyers Mocks Trump’s Black History Fail

      By Matt Wilstein

      Meyers Mocks Trump’s Black History Fail

      By Matt Wilstein

      As President Donald Trump’s second week in office comes to a close, Seth Meyers told viewers Thursday night that it has been “as chaotic as his first.” And nothing was more bizarre than Trump’s introduction to Black History Month on Wednesday.“Tru...

      The ‘Late Night’ host summed up President Trump’s second week in office, including his troubling comments to kick off Black History Month.

      Keep Reading
      Santa Clarita Diet

      Watch Drew Barrymore Eat People

      By Kevin Fallon

      Watch Drew Barrymore Eat People

      By Kevin Fallon

      Drew Barrymore feasting on human bodies, as it turns out, is incredibly entertaining.Such is the joy of Santa Clarita Diet, the new Netflix series in which Hollywood’s “Wildflower” herself plays a suburban mom dealing the best she can with her new...

      In ‘Santa Clarita Diet,’ Drew Barrymore is your typical sitcom mom. Only she’s become a zombie and has an insatiable appetite for human flesh. It’s gross, but you can’t look away.

      Keep Reading
      NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Travis Scott attends the FENTY PUMA by Rihanna AW16 Collection during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week at 23 Wall Street on February 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FENTY PUMA)

      Drake Rescues Rapper After Epic Fall

      By Regina Lavelle

      Drake Rescues Rapper After Epic Fall

      By Regina Lavelle

      Singer. Actor. First responder? Early Thursday morning in London, Drake redefined the concept of triple threat.With a level of slapstick stagecraft not seen since Madonna’s Capegate at the Brit Awards (also at London’s O2 arena), Travis Scott’s co...

      First Madonna, now this. Is London the capital of collapse? Travis Scott warbles into the Best Fall Ever, before being fished from hole by first-responder Drake.

      Keep Reading
      NBC screengrab

      Meyers Mocks Trump’s Black History Fail

      By Matt Wilstein

      Meyers Mocks Trump’s Black History Fail

      By Matt Wilstein

      As President Donald Trump’s second week in office comes to a close, Seth Meyers told viewers Thursday night that it has been “as chaotic as his first.” And nothing was more bizarre than Trump’s introduction to Black History Month on Wednesday.“Tru...

      The ‘Late Night’ host summed up President Trump’s second week in office, including his troubling comments to kick off Black History Month.

      Keep Reading

      World News

      Europe v. Trump

      Has Europe United Against Trump?

      By Barbie Latza Nadeau

      Has Europe United Against Trump?

      By Barbie Latza Nadeau

      ROME—Ah, Malta, that picturesque and oft-forgotten European island out there in the Mediterranean somewhere between Sicily and the coast of North Africa. It’s where Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt met during the waning days of World War I...

      At the Malta Summit, surrounded by the deep blue sea where thousands of refugees die each year, European leaders focused on the devil elected America’s president.

      Keep Reading
      Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference July 21, 2015. Toshiba Corp's chief executive stepped down on Tuesday after an independent investigation found he had been aware the company had inflated its profits, in the country's biggest corporate scandal in years.

      Japan Has a Word for ‘Working to Death’

      By Jake Adelstein, Mari Yamamoto

      Japan Has a Word for ‘Working to Death’

      By Jake Adelstein, Mari Yamamoto

      TOKYO—On Christmas evening, Dec. 25, 2015, newly hired Ms. Matsuri Takahashi, 24, threw herself from the top floor of the dormitory of Dentsu, Japan’s largest and most prestigious advertising firm.Last September, the Mita Labor Standard Inspection...

      A young woman’s suicide has sparked a backlash against the country’s labor conditions. But death by overwork is so common there’s even a word for it: karoshi.

      Keep Reading
      Putin Critic Coma

      Putin Critic in a Coma—Again

      By Michael Weiss

      Putin Critic in a Coma—Again

      By Michael Weiss

      Vladimir Kara-Murza took ill on the train back from Tver, where he had just exhibited a film commemorating the life of slain Russian dissident and former deputy prime minister Boris Nemtsov. “He joked that maybe Siberia hadn’t agreed with him,”...

      One of the Russian leader’s most dedicated critics—a crusader for civil society—now lies in a death-like coma. And it’s not the first time.

      Keep Reading
      Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine February 1, 2017.

      Donetsk Returns to Darkest Days of War

      By Pierre Vaux

      Donetsk Returns to Darkest Days of War

      By Pierre Vaux

      Why is the war in Ukraine suddenly going from frozen conflict to scorcher? Is this Vladimir Putin’s way of testing Donald Trump, not two full weeks into his job as U.S. president, or is it just another provocation designed to keep Kiev weak and in...

      Major fighting around the industrial city in Ukraine has everyone asking if Putin is up to something big, or just testing the resolve of a new Trump administration.

      Keep Reading
      Reporters are reflected in a window overlooking Tokyo at night as they work at the Toshiba headquarters after a news conference July 21, 2015. Toshiba Corp's chief executive stepped down on Tuesday after an independent investigation found he had been aware the company had inflated its profits, in the country's biggest corporate scandal in years.

      Japan Has a Word for ‘Working to Death’

      By Jake Adelstein, Mari Yamamoto

      Japan Has a Word for ‘Working to Death’

      By Jake Adelstein, Mari Yamamoto

      TOKYO—On Christmas evening, Dec. 25, 2015, newly hired Ms. Matsuri Takahashi, 24, threw herself from the top floor of the dormitory of Dentsu, Japan’s largest and most prestigious advertising firm.Last September, the Mita Labor Standard Inspection...

      A young woman’s suicide has sparked a backlash against the country’s labor conditions. But death by overwork is so common there’s even a word for it: karoshi.

      Keep Reading
      Trump Global Citizens refugee ban

      Will Global Citizens Stand Up to Ban?

      By Hugh Evans

      Will Global Citizens Stand Up to Ban?

      By Hugh Evans

      It appears President Trump is enraged that the Prime Minister of Australia, my country of birth, asked him to honour an agreement struck with the Obama administration to take in 1,250 refugees currently enduring dire conditions in the island state...

      Millennials want bridges, not walls—and Trump’s inhumane refugee ban may quickly alienate a new generation at home and abroad.

      Keep Reading
      In Mosul Hospital, Nothing Left But Scavengers and the ISIS Dead

      Scavengers and the Dead in Mosul

      By Florian Neuhof

      Scavengers and the Dead in Mosul

      By Florian Neuhof

      MOSUL, Iraq—Boxes and containers are piled up next to operating tables, chairs, and fridges outside the empty shell of Salam Hospital’s disemboweled main building. Both wings have been hit by coalition airstrikes, collapsing most of the seven floo...

      The Iraqi government, backed by U.S. airpower, has taken eastern Mosul—at great cost. But western Mosul, across the Tigris River, is still in ISIS hands.

      Keep Reading
      Russian super hacker wants to be Trump's Chelsea Manning

      Will Trump Free a Russian Superhacker?

      By Kevin Poulsen

      Will Trump Free a Russian Superhacker?

      By Kevin Poulsen

      The Federal Detention Center near Seattle is home to 563 men and women who are all waiting for something. Some are accused criminals approaching trial, others are immigrants facing deportation, a few are serving a sentence and waiting for their re...

      A Putin ally and his criminal son bet big on Trump winning the White House. Will the new president reward their faith in him?

      Keep Reading
      Trump Global Citizens refugee ban

      Will Global Citizens Stand Up to Ban?

      By Hugh Evans

      Will Global Citizens Stand Up to Ban?

      By Hugh Evans

      It appears President Trump is enraged that the Prime Minister of Australia, my country of birth, asked him to honour an agreement struck with the Obama administration to take in 1,250 refugees currently enduring dire conditions in the island state...

      Millennials want bridges, not walls—and Trump’s inhumane refugee ban may quickly alienate a new generation at home and abroad.

      Keep Reading

      U.S.

      Millennial Serf

      Millennials Are the New Serfs

      By Joel Kotkin

      Millennials Are the New Serfs

      By Joel Kotkin

      American greatness was long premised on the common assumption was that each generation would do better than previous one. That is being undermined for the emerging millennial generation.The problems facing millennials include an economy where job ...

      This isn’t about lifestyle choices. It’s about a system in which the boomers are protecting their wealth and views at the expense of the rest of us.

      Keep Reading
      Muslim pray-in at jFK

      Muslims Pray at JFK to Protest Ban

      By Katie Zavadski

      Muslims Pray at JFK to Protest Ban

      By Katie Zavadski

      A week after Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration caused confusion and heartache at airports around the country, John F. Kennedy Airport remains the epicenter of New York’s resistance to what many call the “Muslim ban.”Hundreds of people ...

      As lawyers continue to fight for arriving immigrants at JFK, Muslims from all walks of life quietly gathered at the airport in a show of unity for Friday prayers.

      Keep Reading
      Brady

      Why I’m Rooting for Tom Brady

      By Matt Lewis

      Why I’m Rooting for Tom Brady

      By Matt Lewis

      At some point in your life, you will wake up and something horrible will have happened: Every professional athlete in America will be younger than you are. Nobody informs you of this. Nobody asks you about it, but it happens. When it does happen, ...

      Say what you will. Tom Brady was throwing touchdown passes when Bill Clinton was president. That’s enough for me, and if you’re 40-plus, it should be for you, too.

      Keep Reading
      Millennial Serf

      Millennials Are the New Serfs

      By Joel Kotkin

      Millennials Are the New Serfs

      By Joel Kotkin

      American greatness was long premised on the common assumption was that each generation would do better than previous one. That is being undermined for the emerging millennial generation.The problems facing millennials include an economy where job ...

      This isn’t about lifestyle choices. It’s about a system in which the boomers are protecting their wealth and views at the expense of the rest of us.

      Keep Reading
      U.S. Navy sailors from the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and Mexican Marines carry a log as they remove Hurricane Katrina debris at the D'iberville Elementary School in D'iberville, Miss., on Sept. 9, 2005. Once the debris has been cleared the school will be used to provide food and medicine for evacuees. Department of Defense units are mobilized as part of Joint Task Force Katrina to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief efforts in the Gulf Coast areas devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

      Trump Talks—Heroic Hombres Delivered

      By Michael Daly

      Trump Talks—Heroic Hombres Delivered

      By Michael Daly

      The men who came ashore from the Mexican Navy’s landing ship Papaloapan wore blue jerseys over their uniforms emblazoned with a single word in big white letters.“MARINA”They were Mexican Marines, landing in Mississippi in September of 2005 to assi...

      South of the border, Mexican marines risk their own lives and those of their families to hunt down the worst of the worst.

      Keep Reading
      "a cyclist is thrown onto the street and another cyclist goes past it, regardless"

      Arrested After Winning $22M From Sheriff

      By Kate Briquelet

      Arrested After Winning $22M From Sheriff

      By Kate Briquelet

      Dontrell Stephens was 20 years old when a Palm Beach County deputy shot him four times, paralyzing him for life. The Florida cop had pulled Stephens over for a bicycle infraction one morning in September 2013, then blasted him seconds later. He sa...

      A Florida man won a huge settlement after a cop shot and paralyzed him—but before he got his payout, he found himself cuffed.

      Keep Reading

      Tech

      Russian super hacker wants to be Trump's Chelsea Manning

      Will Trump Free a Russian Superhacker?

      By Kevin Poulsen

      Will Trump Free a Russian Superhacker?

      By Kevin Poulsen

      The Federal Detention Center near Seattle is home to 563 men and women who are all waiting for something. Some are accused criminals approaching trial, others are immigrants facing deportation, a few are serving a sentence and waiting for their re...

      A Putin ally and his criminal son bet big on Trump winning the White House. Will the new president reward their faith in him?

      Keep Reading
      Robot Love

      Can Your Robot Love You?

      By Merritt Baer

      Can Your Robot Love You?

      By Merritt Baer

      On one of our last walks with my dad, when he was very sick, my brother Dan lamented that we would miss having him as a sounding board for advice. “You generally know what I would say,” my dad responded. And we thought, actually, that was often tr...

      How scientists are betting on unconditional love as the greatest AI hack.

      Keep Reading
      Say so long to the likes of Chuck Yeager and NASA under Trump

      Chuck Yeager: The Last Man Standing

      By Joshua David Stein

      Chuck Yeager: The Last Man Standing

      By Joshua David Stein

      With the death last month of John Glenn and this month of Gene Cernan, nearly all of the spacemen who defined America’s 20th century ambitions for the stars have gone unto the heavens. There is, however, one man still on this terrestrial plane: Ge...

      Chuck Yeager is the last of the early generation of space pioneers, a vestige of an heroic era that seems to hold little inspiration for the science-phobic Donald Trump.

      Keep Reading
      Layed Down Pregnant Woman And Partner Having 4D Ultrasound Scan

      Not Pro-Life or Pro-Choice. Pro-Parent.

      By Dr. Rachel Pearson

      Not Pro-Life or Pro-Choice. Pro-Parent.

      By Dr. Rachel Pearson

      Last week saw the largest demonstrations for women’s rights in human history. And yesterday saw the annual the March for Life in Washington, D.C., which describes itself as opposing “the greatest human rights violation of our time, legal abortion ...

      The anguish and devotion of parents who must make heartrending choices about the health of their children convinces one doctor that only parents have the ultimate say.

      Keep Reading
      Robot Love

      Can Your Robot Love You?

      By Merritt Baer

      Can Your Robot Love You?

      By Merritt Baer

      On one of our last walks with my dad, when he was very sick, my brother Dan lamented that we would miss having him as a sounding board for advice. “You generally know what I would say,” my dad responded. And we thought, actually, that was often tr...

      How scientists are betting on unconditional love as the greatest AI hack.

      Keep Reading
      The Hell of Being a Russian Sex Worker

      Putin Is Killing Sex Workers

      By Melissa Hope Ditmore

      Putin Is Killing Sex Workers

      By Melissa Hope Ditmore

      When unconfirmed reports alleged that Donald J. Trump had once paid sex workers in Russia to urinate on a hotel bed that had been slept on by the Obamas, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded himself, half joking about an event he said he dou...

      Russia not only fights against the best means to combat AIDS/HIV at home, it tries to impose its views abroad. Will Trump follow Putin’s lead on this, too?

      Keep Reading

      Don’t Like Technology? It Likes You

      By Scott Reardon

      Don’t Like Technology? It Likes You

      By Scott Reardon

      In Greek mythology, Prometheus taught man how to farm. But when he gave man fire, the gods felt he had gone too far. And so as punishment, Zeus chained Prometheus to a rock where every day an eagle would come and eat his liver, which would regrow ...

      Science and the digital world have overhauled our world, but the stakes just got higher: Now technology wants to remake you, using everything from the internet to stem cells.

      Keep Reading
      Whitehouse.gov

      No Civil Rights on Trump WhiteHouse.Gov

      By Justin Miller

      No Civil Rights on Trump WhiteHouse.Gov

      By Justin Miller

      WhiteHouse.gov immediately wiped pages on LGBT rights, civil rights, climate change, and health care from its “issues” section after Donald Trump took the oath of office. The page on climate change was replaced with a page entitled “An America Fir...

      The minute Donald Trump was sworn into office, the White House’s web site changed—dramatically.

      Keep Reading
      The Hell of Being a Russian Sex Worker

      Putin Is Killing Sex Workers

      By Melissa Hope Ditmore

      Putin Is Killing Sex Workers

      By Melissa Hope Ditmore

      When unconfirmed reports alleged that Donald J. Trump had once paid sex workers in Russia to urinate on a hotel bed that had been slept on by the Obamas, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded himself, half joking about an event he said he dou...

      Russia not only fights against the best means to combat AIDS/HIV at home, it tries to impose its views abroad. Will Trump follow Putin’s lead on this, too?

      Keep Reading

      Arts + Culture

      A Book I Cannot Live Without: The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

      Ian Rankin: A Book I Can’t Live Without 

      By Ian Rankin

      Ian Rankin: A Book I Can’t Live Without 

      By Ian Rankin

      I grew up in a coal-mining village about 30 miles north of Edinburgh. My parents didn't own a car and our trips to Scotland's capital city were few and far between. When it turned out that I was academic, Edinburgh University became my n...

      The award-winning novelist selects Muriel Spark’s terse and exquisite novel ‘The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie’ as a book that always repays with fresh pleasure on rereading.  

      Keep Reading
      More 'Today' show

      Does Megyn Want Savannah’s ‘Today’ Job?

      By Lloyd Grove

      Does Megyn Want Savannah’s ‘Today’ Job?

      By Lloyd Grove

      The New York Post’s Page Six gossip column claims former Fox News star Megyn Kelly with the encouragement of NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, is scheming to muscle Savannah Guthrie out of the Today show anchor chair when she arrives at the network in ...

      Page Six reported Megyn Kelly wanted to topple Savannah Guthrie from ‘Today.’ Kelly’s rep says that’s “absolutely false.”

      Keep Reading
      Ivanka Trump attends U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy and policy forum with chief executives of major U.S. companies at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RTX2ZIZ7

      Ivanka Counts The Cost of Being a Trump

      By Lizzie Crocker

      Ivanka Counts The Cost of Being a Trump

      By Lizzie Crocker

      Many thousands of his opponents have loudly disapproved of Donald Trump’s administration since the president took office two weeks ago. They’ve marched in cities across the country on behalf of women’s rights; donated to nonprofits that may be thr...

      Nordstrom has dropped her fashion line, and two other large retailers may follow suit. But a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump says her brand remains strong.

      Keep Reading
      Meghan Markle

      Harry and Meghan Set for Engagement?

      By Regina Lavelle

      Harry and Meghan Set for Engagement?

      By Regina Lavelle

      The choreography of royal dating is convoluted series of steps.Long established and evolved to protect both the royals and their prospective delicate love interests from the famously “enthusiastic” U.K. press, they rarely deviate from it. With his...

      Frenzy as the young royal couple make it ‘hand-holding official’ during Soho House date. ‘Friends’ say she’s ‘practically moved in,’ expect spring engagement.

      Keep Reading
      More 'Today' show

      Does Megyn Want Savannah’s ‘Today’ Job?

      By Lloyd Grove

      Does Megyn Want Savannah’s ‘Today’ Job?

      By Lloyd Grove

      The New York Post’s Page Six gossip column claims former Fox News star Megyn Kelly with the encouragement of NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, is scheming to muscle Savannah Guthrie out of the Today show anchor chair when she arrives at the network in ...

      Page Six reported Megyn Kelly wanted to topple Savannah Guthrie from ‘Today.’ Kelly’s rep says that’s “absolutely false.”

      Keep Reading
      This Oct. 24, 2016 photo shows the exterior of Rao's restaurant in the Harlem section of New York. The restaurant has been around for 120 years and is one of the hardest-to-get tables in the country, let alone the city. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

      Last Call for a Restaurant Legend

      By Mimi Sheraton

      Last Call for a Restaurant Legend

      By Mimi Sheraton

      If it is difficult to write convincingly about a stranger, it can be even more so trying to get it right when the subject is a dear friend—in this case, Frank Pellegrino Sr., who died of lung cancer on Tuesday at the age of 72. My family and I val...

      A tribute to the host and co-owner of one of New York’s most cherished establishments.

      Keep Reading
      Milo is saved by Trump

      ‘Daddy’ Trump Bashes Berkeley Over Milo

      By Lizzie Crocker

      ‘Daddy’ Trump Bashes Berkeley Over Milo

      By Lizzie Crocker

      Early Wednesday morning, President Trump threatened to withdraw federal funding from UC Berkeley after the university cancelled a speech by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos amid violent protests on campus.Trump reaffirmed his contempt for ...

      Trump threatened to withdraw federal funding from UC Berkeley after Milo Yiannopoulous’s canceled speech—even though, pre-rioting, the university did all it could to ensure the event...

      Keep Reading

      How the Wooster Group Changed Theater

      By Tim Teeman

      How the Wooster Group Changed Theater

      By Tim Teeman

      Elizabeth LeCompte has an impressive arsenal at her disposal—all charmingly deployed—dedicated to the business of not answering questions.Her favorite method is to claim that she doesn’t remember whatever event or moment in her life it is you’re a...

      Elizabeth LeCompte, much-feted director of the Wooster Group, on her life at the apex of the avant-garde—and reimagining a legendary moment in ’70s feminism.

      Keep Reading
      This Oct. 24, 2016 photo shows the exterior of Rao's restaurant in the Harlem section of New York. The restaurant has been around for 120 years and is one of the hardest-to-get tables in the country, let alone the city. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

      Last Call for a Restaurant Legend

      By Mimi Sheraton

      Last Call for a Restaurant Legend

      By Mimi Sheraton

      If it is difficult to write convincingly about a stranger, it can be even more so trying to get it right when the subject is a dear friend—in this case, Frank Pellegrino Sr., who died of lung cancer on Tuesday at the age of 72. My family and I val...

      A tribute to the host and co-owner of one of New York’s most cherished establishments.

      Keep Reading
      Flames rip through the Address Downtown hotel after it was hit by a massive fire, near the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. People were gathering to watch New Year's Eve celebrations when the hotel caught on fire, with the cause of the blaze still unknown according to the emirate's police chief.

      December 31, 2015
      Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 after plying her with drugs and alcohol, marking the first criminal case against a once-beloved performer whose father-figure persona was already left tattered by dozens of misconduct allegations.

      December 30, 2015

      Photo of the Day
      Colombian bullfighter Paco Perlaza performs a pass during a bullfighting festival at the Canaveralejo bullring in Cali, Colombia.

      December 29, 2015
      Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015.

      December 28, 2015