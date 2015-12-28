Photo Illustration by the Daily Beast
Just call him “Moscow Don” … Donald Trump’s strange responses to increasingly detailed evidence that Russian intelligence services hacked into the email accounts of both Democratic and state and federal government targets during the 2016 election ...
The U.S. government has made it clear that Russia worked to get Donald Trump elected, but there are still some very troubling questions for our president-elect.
U.S. spy chiefs presented their case at Trump Tower on Friday that Russia was behind the hacks that rocked the 2016 presidential election. But they didn’t help themselves by releasing a strongly-worded report that is scant on new evidence—and is, ...
The long-awaited public report on Russia’s role in the DNC hack accused the Kremlin of working to elect Trump—without providing much new information to prove it.
The Daily Beast editor-in-chief appears on Reliable Sources to discuss how journalism is on the verge of a "Murrow moment"
The Daily Beast editor-in-chief appears on CBS This Morning to discuss his new book Washington's Farewell: The Founding Father's Warning to Future Generations in which he exp...
Dark days are ahead for transgender Americans, and bills filed this week in Texas and Virginia are a sign of what is to come.The bills are “bathroom bills,” requiring people to use the bathroom of their sex at birth, rather than their gender ident...
Diehard fans need not weep over the end of the college football season just yet. The NCAA championship game will feature two of the most exciting—not to mention skilled—teams in the league: Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers.Set for Monda...
Lately I’ve been noticing it’s just about impossible to go to the movies and not witness people talking to each other throughout, or turning on their phone to scan what’s transpired since five minutes ago in their Facebook world.Doesn’t matter the...
This past Thursday was the 76th birthday of Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary animation artist who’s long been regarded as Japan’s answer to Walt Disney—a reputation only bolstered by the fandom of Pixar chief John Lasseter, who for decades has sung M...
Currently bobbing lazily at a dock in Pasadena, Maryland, the boat captained, briefly, by Rodney Dangerfield in the 1980 film Caddyshack is now on sale for $129,000. The boat, a 60-foot Striker yacht christened Big Dog, appears for all of 90 secon...
The NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, Jan. 7 at 4:35 p.m. ET with two wild-card round games: the Oakland Raiders vs. the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions vs. the Seattle Seahawks.The Raiders are currently in second place in the American Football Co...
There exists a long-running, peculiar trope in Disney animated films: that of the missing mother. Though wicked stepmothers and clumsy fathers abound, casting its plucky female heroes off to lavish balls and cursed castles, the presence of a mothe...
A full moon hung low in the Havana sky, looking expectant, the night before a gala mid-December concert opened the 32nd annual Jazz Plaza Havana festival. A reception crowded the courtyard of the U.S. ambassadorial residence, the air spiced with t...
The NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, Jan. 7 at 4:35 p.m. ET with two wild-card round games: the Oakland Raiders vs. the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions vs. the Seattle Seahawks.The Raiders are currently in second place in the American Football Co...
JERUSALEM—The relative calm of recent months in this tensest of cities was shattered just after midday Sunday by a major vehicular attack that left four Israeli soldiers dead and over a dozen injured on a picturesque promenade overlooking some of ...
ROSARITO, Mexico—A week of protests in Mexico has devolved into looting, vandalism, and violence after a double-digit increase in gas prices that landed with a bang as the New Year began. On Saturday, hundreds of protestors descended on the border...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti—At 3:57 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the clatter of gunfire broke the quiet of a middle-class neighborhood in Petionville, the upscale residential niche overlooking the capital of Port-au-Prince.Within moments, word spread tha...
PARIS—Marine Le Pen, 48, who could very possibly be the next president of France, speaks positively but with a certain reserve about U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump. It’s the kind of hesitation one hears when someone talks about a potential ally...
BERLIN — In the hour around the final countdown to 2017, in Innsbruck, a cosy and secluded hotspot for Alpine sports in the mountains of Austria, a crowd of 25,000 people stood or danced in the Market Square watching fireworks to the sound of a Wa...
Sometimes, in his covert influence campaign against America, Vladimir Putin need do nothing but sit back and chuckle mirthlessly while U.S. officials shoot themselves in the foot. Such was the case last week when the Department of Homeland Securit...
Editor's Note: This story has been updated throughout.The gunman who attacked Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday was being prosecuted on charges of domestic violence, The Daily Beast has learned. Esteban San...
The NFL Playoffs begin Saturday, Jan. 7 at 4:35 p.m. ET with two wild-card round games: the Oakland Raiders vs. the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions vs. the Seattle Seahawks.The Raiders are currently in second place in the American Football Co...
A melodramatic mix of half-truths, rants, and innuendoes made Wisconsin’s junior Senator Joseph P. McCarthy powerful and intimidating. By 1951, he had cowed some of the Senate’s all time all stars, including Lyndon Johnson, Hubert Humphrey, Estes ...
Editor's Note: This story has been updated throughout.The gunman who attacked Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday was being prosecuted on charges of domestic violence, The Daily Beast has learned. Esteban San...
As Donald Trump’s inauguration looms, I am already impatient for some quick and angry fiction writer to publish a novel dealing with the Artist of the Deal. Writing before the election, the veteran political novelist Thomas Mallon outlined in the ...
Far rightwing figureheads immediately invented an elaborate and racist conspiracy theory that CNN had lightened a photo of alleged Fort Lauderdale airport shooter Esteban Santiago shortly after the Friday attack.In reality, CNN had yet to air a pi...
CES holds itself out as a showcase of human innovation’s pinnacle, which is why it’s so funny that it occurs in Las Vegas, a place by and for the stupid. For one week every year, the vision of self-anointed genius is unleashed on a town that looks...
LAS VEGAS—“Tickle him,” the man in the green striped tie says.I’m not sure how to tickle a robot. I haltingly place my hands beneath the small android’s arms, where its ribs would be. The robot’s anime-saucer eyes do not twinkle. Its jointed limbs...
Fake news is more dangerous than you’d think. Deliberately falsified news reports aren’t just being used as propaganda to sway the gullible. Some of the Russian hackers blamed for infiltrating the Democratic National Committee are weaponizing fake...
“No computer is safe,” Donald Trump told us over the weekend. And nobody knows that better than the world’s terrorists. But at the end of the day, just like the rest of us, they still stay online—and in many cases, fortunately, that costs them.As ...
Regina Elsea was just starting her life. The Alabama bride-to-be had a new job, bought a brand-new car, and was two weeks from her wedding day.But in June 2016, the 20-year-old was crushed to death while trying to fix a machine at the automotive p...
The U.S. sanctioned a couple of well-known crooks and handful of Russian government intelligence officers Thursday in retaliation for the Russian government’s interference in America’s elections and diplomacy.Barely noticed on the sanctions list w...
Widely seen as both the father of the modern American way of warfare and its most formidable practitioner, Ulysses S. Grant remains an enigma more than 150 years after the guns of the Civil War fell silent. More than 200 biographies of Grant have ...
In the new luxe catalogue raisonné from Yale University Press showcasing the work of artist Richard Diebenkorn, there is something for anyone who cares at all for visual art. Painting, drawing, etching, portraiture, landscape, still life, represen...
The British love the idea of the National Health Service almost as much as they hate the idea of fat-cat billionaires, so the news that one of the country’s fattest corporate felines, Sir Philip Green, launched what is being billed as a “foul-mout...
The American past has become just as much an ideological battleground as contemporary politics. Conservatives hail the enduring wisdom of the Founding Fathers, while liberals and leftists condemn them for protecting slavery. The same New Deal that...
Model and TV star Amber Rose once told Complex, “I’m extremely open with my sexuality. I can be in love with a woman. I can be in love with a man … I definitely find beauty in everybody whether they’re heavy-set, super skinny, if they’re white, bl...
The clearest sign yet of the concern that the queen’s recent health scare has caused her fans came courtesy of the Australian Monarchist League, which issued a circular to its members this week, urging them to brace themselves for the death of the...
