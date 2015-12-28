The Daily Beast

One Girl Turns 15 and Mexico Goes Nuts//HP: Mexico's Killer Quinceañera
Saharan Nomads Fight Extinctionv

Marco Ugarte

Mexico’s Ultimate Party Girl

As the country wrapped up another deadly year in the grips of organized crime and corruption, one rural teenager gets all of the attention.

By Andrea Noel

robertharding / Alamy Stock Photo

The Villain Who Gave Us ‘Mother of God’

Cyril was one of the most powerful theological figures of the early Christian church—but he also turned monks in bloodthirsty mobs when it suited his needs.

By Candida Moss

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast

Trump's Very Very Very Bad Verbal Tic

‘Very’ is one of Donald Trump’s favorite words. What does he hope to achieve using a word that may be insistent, but is often empty of meaning?

By Joshua David Stein

Luc Gnago / Reuters

How Nomads Can Save North Africa

If nomadic life flourishes, the desert will have its guardians; the incentive to cooperate with jihadists will shrink.

By Nicholas Jubber
    China Taunts a U.S. Distracted by Putin

    By David Axe
    A Little German Lesson / HP hed: Why You Need to Stand Up To Hate In 2017

    Why You Need to Stand Up To Hate In 2017

    By Sabine Heinlein
    Hip Hop Havana, 1995

    Cuba's Wild Private Life

    By The Daily Beast
    Clean’: A Short Story

    ‘Clean’: A Short Story

    By Lea Carpenter
    Detroit-based guitarist John Lee Hooker scored an R&B chart-topper his first time out in 1949 with his hypnotizing solo effort “Boogie Chillen” for the Modern label and subsequently recorded a slew of masters for the company, so there were plenty of vintage masters in the Bihari brothers’ vaults to compile this budget album in 1963.

    The Art of the Blues

    By Bill Dahl
    Theodor Herzl

    The Man Whose Dream Became Israel

    By Gil Troy
    Lost Masterpieces:Claes Oldenburg’s never-realized bridge

    The Pop Art Bridge That Never Was

    By Allison McNearney
    Passages from Frederick Douglass' Brooklyn speeches

    Frederick Douglass Vs. The White House

    By Theodore Hamm
    Why Celeb's Trump Snubs Matter

    A-List’s Trump Blacklist Hits Home

    By Joy-Ann Reid
    Carrie Debbie

    Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ Love

    By Amy Zimmerman
    Best albums of 2016

    The Best Albums of 2016

    By Marlow Stern
    Canceled Celebrities

    Every Canceled Celebrity of 2016

    By Amy Zimmerman
    Female DNC Hacker

    Did She Help Hack the DNC?

    By Katie Zavadski, Noah Shachtman

    Hunting Berlin's Terrorist In Mafia Land

    By Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Putin’s Not-So-Secret Weapon

    By Michael Weiss

      Trump

      Trump on Putin Response: ‘Very Smart’

      By Gideon Resnick

      President-elect Donald Trump’s infatuation with Russian President Vladimir Putin continued unabated on Friday, just a day after Trump’s own country retaliated against Russian hacking during the U.S. electionOn Friday afternoon, Trump took time out...

      The only thing Donald Trump had to say about Vladimir Putin holding out for a friendly Trump administration was more effusive praise for the Russian strongman.

      Andrew Bogut

      Alt-Right Sees Conspiracy in NBA Injury

      By Ben Collins

      In the wake of Pizzagate, the internet’s largest community of Donald Trump supporters have begun investigating a new vast, globalist conspiracy: an NBA center’s right knee.The top post on Reddit’s r/The_Donald Friday claims that “After He Took To ...

      Right-wing Reddit enthusiasts have a new conspiracy: that a Mavericks basketball player was sidelined not for a knee injury, but for supporting an investigation into Pizzagate.

      The Designer Proud to Dress Melania

      By Tim Teeman

      Dennis Basso got the call as he and his husband, Michael Cominotto, were preparing to have 26 people over for dinner at their winter home in Aspen on Christmas Eve.Around 5 o’clock that morning, a group of thieves had smashed and grabbed their way...

      Taking stock after a dramatic Christmas robbery at his flagship NYC store, fur-designer-to-the-stars Dennis Basso reveals it would be an ‘honor’ to dress the future first lady.

      President-elect Donald Trump’s infatuation with Russian President Vladimir Putin continued unabated on Friday, just a day after Trump’s own country retaliated against Russian hacking during the U.S. electionOn Friday afternoon, Trump took time out...

      The only thing Donald Trump had to say about Vladimir Putin holding out for a friendly Trump administration was more effusive praise for the Russian strongman.

      Are We Doomed to Repeat 2016?

      By Erin Gloria Ryan

      The limping final week of the year is traditionally one where we take a breath before settling in for three solid months beneath a SAD lamp. We think about what we’ve done this year, we think about what we want for ourselves next year. All of the ...

      Bad, bad things happened this year—and yet we just kept sticking our tongue to the frozen flagpole. When will we learn our lesson?

      Will Newly Rich Milo Finally Pay Up?

      By Gideon Resnick, Ben Collins

      Milo Yiannopoulos claims he spends thousands of dollars every month. He claims he is professionally thriving and his brand is stronger than ever. So why can’t he distribute the scholarship money he collected and promised to give?The alt-right prof...

      The poster boy of the alt-right inked a $250,000 book deal that’s causing controversy. Meanwhile, he still has not fulfilled a promise to distribute $100,000 for ‘white male’ scholar...

      16 Biggest Breakout Stars of 2016

      By Kevin Fallon

      Issa RaeIn the performative age of social media, personal brands, and dating apps, it’s a revolutionary idea: What if we were happy to just be ourselves? The journey to that sort of peace, if she ever finds it, is at the heart of Issa Rae’s Insecu...

      2016 wasn’t all bad! Immensely talented performers finally got their due; new, essential voices made their debuts; plus, there was ‘Stranger Things!’

      ‘Black Mirror’ Creator on Trump Dystopia

      By Matt Wilstein

      For the past decade, Britain’s most prescient satirist Charlie Brooker has ended each December with a look back at the year’s most disturbing news developments. And no year was more disturbing than 2016. In the latest version of his Wipe specials ...

      Charlie Brooker’s latest year-end ‘Wipe’ special gives Americans a pretty good idea of how the rest of the world will view us in 2017.

      Lindsay’s Finger: A Refugee Revelation

      By Tom Sykes

      Lindsay Lohan says she knows what it feels like to be a refugee.The Mean Girls star’s empathy for the displaced and dispossessed comes not as result of the time she has spent in cells, prisons, and courtrooms nor as a result of constantly shuttlin...

      Lindsay Lohan’s finger injury has helped her understand what it must be like for refugees who lose a limb, the gloriously solipsistic humanitarian tells CNN.

      The Apprentice’s New Groper-in-Chief

      By Amy Zimmerman

      In early December, news broke that President-elect Donald Trump would remain an executive producer on The Celebrity Apprentice, making him the first commander in chief to earn reality TV royalties while in office. Of course, this isn’t the first t...

      With Trump out of the picture, ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ is opting for the next worst thing: Arnold Schwarzenegger, a star whom multiple women have accused of sexual misconduct.

      For the past decade, Britain’s most prescient satirist Charlie Brooker has ended each December with a look back at the year’s most disturbing news developments. And no year was more disturbing than 2016. In the latest version of his Wipe specials ...

      Charlie Brooker’s latest year-end ‘Wipe’ special gives Americans a pretty good idea of how the rest of the world will view us in 2017.

      Everything That Made Me Cry in 2016

      By Kevin Fallon

      This videoBecause it’s so freshThis Is UsAll of it. Just kidding… sort of, but especially: Dr. K’s speech to Jack in the pilot, the family keeping vigil over Dr. K when he’s in the hospital, 85 percent of scenes between Sterling K. Brown and Ron C...

      It was a year that made some people angry, some people inspired, and some people indignant. Me? I never stopped crying. Spoilers… for everything that happened this year.

      The Changing Value of College Bowls

      By Jesse Lawrence

      In the long history of college-football bowl-game commercialism, Tampa has been the perennial upstart. Dating back to the Cigar Bowl, first played in 1947, Tampa has always been on the outside looking in.This season, however, that vantage point ha...

      We have more college-football bowl games than ever, but less than half of them will sell out their stadiums. What this means for the future of New Year’s football.

      13 Best Stories About Debbie and Carrie

      By Amy Zimmerman

      It’s hard enough to say goodbye to two film legends in as many days. It’s even harder when the two women—Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds and the beloved Carrie Fisher—were also a stunning mother-daughter duo. Any thorough homage to Reynolds should ...

      Hollywood’s most iconic mother-daughter duo passed this week, leaving a treasure trove of hilarious, heartwarming, and inspiring anecdotes behind.

      This videoBecause it’s so freshThis Is UsAll of it. Just kidding… sort of, but especially: Dr. K’s speech to Jack in the pilot, the family keeping vigil over Dr. K when he’s in the hospital, 85 percent of scenes between Sterling K. Brown and Ron C...

      It was a year that made some people angry, some people inspired, and some people indignant. Me? I never stopped crying. Spoilers… for everything that happened this year.

      Putin Outfoxes Obama

      Putin Outfoxes Obama in Spy War

      By Anna Nemtsova

      This story was updated throughout at 8:30 a.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 MOSCOW — In the closing days of the old year, the United States and Russia are slapping each other in the face in the second big spy crisis of the fast-ending era of Obama, b...

      Moscow laughs off the Obama administration’s sanctions and expulsions as feeble last gestures and promises to respond in kind.

      Hunting Terrorists in The Phillippines

      Philippines Prez to U.S. Military: GTFO

      By Lennox Samuels

      MANILA, Philippines—In Rodrigo Duterte’s mystifying quest to bite the hand that feeds the Philippines, he plans to bar the United States from the battle against the long-running insurrection in the country’s mostly Muslim south that has killed an ...

      After 15 years fighting terrorists in Mindanao, at a cost of more than $400 million and 17 American lives, elite U.S. soldiers are no longer welcome.

      Obama

      Obama Targets Putin’s Spies for DNC Hack

      By Michael Weiss

      In his news conference of the year two weeks ago, U.S. President Barack Obama said that he warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to refrain from any further hacking of the U.S. election. In Obama’s words, he told Putin to “cut it out” during a t...

      The White House has been saying for weeks that it would punish Russia for interfering in America’s election. Today, it finally hit back.

      Kerry’s Alternate Israel Universe

      By Omri Ceren

      For months one of the worst-kept secrets in foreign-policy circles was that Secretary of State John Kerry would give a speech about his vision for an Israeli-Palestinian agreement, just as soon as the 2016 elections were safely over. Gossip revolv...

      The secretary of State justified the UN resolution reaffirming policies that have failed and recommending them for a Middle East that no longer exists.

      Philippines Prez to U.S. Military: GTFO

      By Lennox Samuels

      MANILA, Philippines—In Rodrigo Duterte’s mystifying quest to bite the hand that feeds the Philippines, he plans to bar the United States from the battle against the long-running insurrection in the country’s mostly Muslim south that has killed an ...

      After 15 years fighting terrorists in Mindanao, at a cost of more than $400 million and 17 American lives, elite U.S. soldiers are no longer welcome.

      John Kerry

      John Kerry’s Last Warning to Israel

      By Christopher Dickey

      Outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry tried on Wednesday to raise from the dead “the two-state solution” that has been the foundation of all serious Arab-Israeli peace negotiations for almost 50 years.But it’s a process that is exhausted, and Isr...

      With just 23 days remaining in office, President Obama’s secretary of State tries to deliver ‘hard truths’ to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

      Nigeria kardashians

      Canadian ‘Kardashians’ Extort Nigerians

      By Philip Obaji Jr.

      CALABAR, Nigeria — They were popular on Instagram because they are shaped similarly to Kim Kardashian, whom many Nigerians greatly admire. And like Kim, they can credit a sex tape with elevating their fame. But these two sisters living in Nigeria’...

      The sisters were caught with a laptop that contained names of victims they had collected money from and videos of them having sex with rich and influential Nigerians.

      ISIS car bomb maker prisoner

      Face to Face With an ISIS Killer

      By Kimberly Dozier

      BAGHDAD—A nameless Iraqi colonel brought in a broken man in bright yellow prison garb, wearing dusty flip flops and a week’s growth of beard below a long nose, with dull eyes that had given up all hope and defiance.The colonel leaned the prisoner ...

      In a nameless prison in Baghdad, an ISIS terrorist confesses to killing dozens—and destroying his own family.

      John Kerry

      John Kerry’s Last Warning to Israel

      By Christopher Dickey

      Outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry tried on Wednesday to raise from the dead “the two-state solution” that has been the foundation of all serious Arab-Israeli peace negotiations for almost 50 years.But it’s a process that is exhausted, and Isr...

      With just 23 days remaining in office, President Obama’s secretary of State tries to deliver ‘hard truths’ to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

      Christopher Ketcham on our era of mass extinctions

      The 6th Great Extinction Is Your Fault

      By Christopher Ketcham

      David Forjan, a devout Christian, has been bombarding me with emails about the world extinction crisis, as God’s creatures are being laid waste by “the capitalistic materialistic bullshit.” We’ve lost 25 percent of wild bumblebees worldwide in the...

      ‘Billions of years to evolve such magnificent creations, now being decimated by humans in the blink of an eye, with no regard for beauty or life itself.’

      Year in Parenting

      2016's Biggest Parenting Trend

      By Brandy Zadrozny

      There was an eerie silence in the parenting world this year.No one told me to ignore my two children like the French do, lest they be coddled, or to demand of them constant excellence as the Chinese might, to save them from mediocrity. I was barel...

      After years of Tiger moms and helicopter parenting, 2016 finally brought good news for parents in the form of a philosophy that everyone should just chill out a little.

      Cop who relaxed at Hooters after murder

      Cop Went to Hooters After Killing Girl

      By Kelly Weill

      Two days after Albuquerque police officer Jeremy Dear shot and killed 19-year-old Mary Hawkes, he and another officer used their mandated time off to visit Hooters and a massage parlor.The day trip was part of the dangerous “bromance” that contrib...

      A young woman’s family attributes her death to a ‘bromance’ between two Albuquerque officers who visited Hooters and a massage parlor after shooting her.

      Christopher Ketcham on our era of mass extinctions

      The 6th Great Extinction Is Your Fault

      By Christopher Ketcham

      David Forjan, a devout Christian, has been bombarding me with emails about the world extinction crisis, as God’s creatures are being laid waste by “the capitalistic materialistic bullshit.” We’ve lost 25 percent of wild bumblebees worldwide in the...

      ‘Billions of years to evolve such magnificent creations, now being decimated by humans in the blink of an eye, with no regard for beauty or life itself.’

      College Football

      The Changing Value of College Bowls

      By Jesse Lawrence

      In the long history of college-football bowl-game commercialism, Tampa has been the perennial upstart. Dating back to the Cigar Bowl, first played in 1947, Tampa has always been on the outside looking in.This season, however, that vantage point ha...

      We have more college-football bowl games than ever, but less than half of them will sell out their stadiums. What this means for the future of New Year’s football.

      NCAA Coach: I Was Fired for Being Gay

      NCAA Coach: I Was Fired for Being Gay

      By Katie Zavadski

      An ex-NCAA women’s basketball coach is suing Drake University, her former employer, over claims she was forced to resign for being gay.Drake University denied the lawsuit’s allegations in a statement, and said it couldn’t comment on the coach’s te...

      A Drake University basketball coach claims her employer sacked her after she brought her girlfriend to a home game.

      Men inspect the damage after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria September 25, 2016.

      Putin TV: Aleppo Slaughter Is Fake News

      By Ben Collins

      It’s been less than a week since Syrian President Bashar al-Assad thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for helping “liberate Aleppo.” But that isn’t stopping Russian propagandists—and their allies on the American fringe—from denying that civil...

      All of those horrific images coming out of war-torn Aleppo? Totally bogus, say Kremlin mouthpieces and American conspiracy-mongers, who are now calling aid fundraisers ‘professional ...

      Facebook News

      Did Facebook Just Start a Real Infowar?

      By Gideon Resnick, Ben Collins

      Did Facebook Just Start a Real Infowar?

      To combat the spread of fake information, Facebook is stifling intentional fake-news writers while sparking a fight with people who view such a move as censorship.

      USA-TRUMP/TECHNOLOGY

      Why Our Tech Moguls Will Bend to Trump

      By Joel Kotkin

      The oligarchs’ ball at Trump Tower revealed one not-so-well-kept secret about the tech moguls: They are more like the new president than they are like you or me.In what devolved into something of a love fest, Trump embraced the tech elite for thei...

      With resistance to the so-called sharing economy now centered in big blue cities, the bosses of those companies may find common cause with Trump’s regulation-demolishing approach.

      Yahoo

      Is Post-Hack Yahoo’s Verizon Deal DOA?

      By Thor Benson

      It was revealed Wednesday that over 1 billion Yahoo accounts have been hacked, which is not good news for a company that had 500 million accounts hacked in 2014 and in the midst of negotiating a $4.8 billion sale to Verizon.This is the biggest kno...

      Yahoo is in the process of being sold to Verizon for almost $5 billion, but Wednesday’s revelations about 1 billion hacked accounts could put the deal in jeopardy, according to one e...

      Facebook News

      Did Facebook Just Start a Real Infowar?

      By Gideon Resnick, Ben Collins

      Facebook detailed a new plan Thursday to target the rapid spread of fake news across its site, a phenomenon that received renewed attention in the weeks following the 2016 election, with accusations that it may have influenced the behavior of vote...

      To combat the spread of fake information, Facebook is stifling intentional fake-news writers while sparking a fight with people who view such a move as censorship.

      Where Robots Cage-Fight To The Death

      Where Robots Cage-Fight to the Death

      By Joelle Renstrom 

      Humans box, wrestle, and knock each other senseless, much to the delight of audiences. Last year, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) drew 2.75 million viewers for a live event and 3 million people tuned into the Premier Boxing Championship d...

      TV shows and video games are capitalizing on our desire to see mechanical bots destroy each other with all the drama of a great UFC fight.

      Silicon Valley, Wake Up! Trump Matters.

      By David Ewing Duncan

      “Steam seems to have killed all gratitude in the hearts of sailors.”—Jules Verne, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.A few months ago, the former CEO of a multi-billion-dollar tech company in Silicon Valley told a private gathering that it didn...

      Does it matter that armies of Americans are not sharing the tech-progressive dream right now?

      Syrian War

      Syrian War Footage Is Now a Video Game

      By Marc C. Johnson

      One day in late August, a lone Syrian BMP-1—a Soviet-designed cross between a tank and a tracked armored personnel carrier—made its way between the besieged Syrian Air Force Academy and advanced combat positions on the front. Throughout the summer...

      Military footage captured from drones and body cameras has created a new generation of military propaganda auteurs to the point where terrorist videos posted online are as captivatin...

      Where Robots Cage-Fight To The Death

      Where Robots Cage-Fight to the Death

      By Joelle Renstrom 

      Humans box, wrestle, and knock each other senseless, much to the delight of audiences. Last year, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) drew 2.75 million viewers for a live event and 3 million people tuned into the Premier Boxing Championship d...

      TV shows and video games are capitalizing on our desire to see mechanical bots destroy each other with all the drama of a great UFC fight.

      The Crown Season 1

      The Crown’s Nazi Whitewash

      By Clive Irving

      The only British institution to have had a good year in 2016 is the monarchy. After the Brexit vote to leave Europe everything else fell apart. Her majesty’s subjects are deeply divided between small-minded Little Englanders and dismayed Europhile...

      The Nazis had a plan for the Duke of Windsor: to abduct him and put him as their stooge on the British throne. Given his past, they had every reason to think he would go along.

      Raves

      How Thatcher Took On Acid House

      By Tom Sykes

      It was her successor, John Major, who outlawed gatherings of more than 12 people which featured “music with a repetitive beat.”However, newly-released records show that the noise and disruption caused by “Acid House” parties--the drug and trance-m...

      All-night raves known as Acid House parties were spreading across the UK in 1989, ‘the Second Summer of Love.’ But it took a letter from an MP’s irritated uncle in the shires to get ...

      The Designer Proud to Dress Melania

      By Tim Teeman

      Dennis Basso got the call as he and his husband, Michael Cominotto, were preparing to have 26 people over for dinner at their winter home in Aspen on Christmas Eve.Around 5 o’clock that morning, a group of thieves had smashed and grabbed their way...

      Taking stock after a dramatic Christmas robbery at his flagship NYC store, fur-designer-to-the-stars Dennis Basso reveals it would be an ‘honor’ to dress the future first lady.

      Actress Debbie Reynolds (L) and her daughter Carrie Fisher (R) arrive at the 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 10, 2011.

      Did Debbie Reynolds Die of Heartbreak?

      By Lizzie Crocker

      At 84, Debbie Reynolds had been in good health before her daughter Carrie Fisher’s sudden heart attack last week.When Fisher died on Tuesday, Reynolds took to Facebook to thank her daughter’s fans for their prayers and support—a graceful tribute t...

      Todd Fisher claimed the grief and stress of his sister’s death proved fatal for their mom, Debbie Reynolds. The medical evidence for ‘broken heart syndrome’ is mounting.

      Raves

      How Thatcher Took On Acid House

      By Tom Sykes

      It was her successor, John Major, who outlawed gatherings of more than 12 people which featured “music with a repetitive beat.”However, newly-released records show that the noise and disruption caused by “Acid House” parties--the drug and trance-m...

      All-night raves known as Acid House parties were spreading across the UK in 1989, ‘the Second Summer of Love.’ But it took a letter from an MP’s irritated uncle in the shires to get ...

      Do it Debbie's Way

      The Joy of Debbie Reynolds’ Workout Tape

      By Kevin Fallon

      Like you, I have been crying since I learned the news that Debbie Reynolds died the day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away, for all intents and purposes of a broken heart. “She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son, Todd, told Variety. I ...

      The death of Debbie Reynolds is tinged with so much sadness. Watch “Do It Debbie’s Way,” her hilarious 1983 aerobics tape, to remember her singular camp, spirit, and showbiz hustle.

      Every Beautiful Thing

      The Play That Makes Sense of Suicide

      By Tim Teeman

      Every Brilliant Thing appeared quietly on HBO over Christmas on Boxing Day, a time of year when, amidst the merriment, the lonely can feel extremely lonely, and stock is taken over lives lived and promises to self and others made over the future t...

      ‘Every Brilliant Thing,’ written as a stage play and now beautifully mounted for HBO, movingly interrogates the grief and confusion resulting from a loved one’s suicide.

      Feet in wool socks warming at the fireplace witch coffee

      Will ‘Hygge’ Cure Your Trump Anxiety?

      By Lizzie Crocker

      For some, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was so nightmarish it quite literally disrupted their sleep, with many describing bizarre and terrifying visitations from our soon-to-be-president long before a Trump administration was a reality.Shri...

      If the prospect of Trump’s presidency is causing you immense anxiety, at least momentary respite may be offered by ‘hygge,’ sound baths, and multisensory wellness centers.

      Do it Debbie's Way

      The Joy of Debbie Reynolds’ Workout Tape

      By Kevin Fallon

      Like you, I have been crying since I learned the news that Debbie Reynolds died the day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, passed away, for all intents and purposes of a broken heart. “She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son, Todd, told Variety. I ...

      The death of Debbie Reynolds is tinged with so much sadness. Watch “Do It Debbie’s Way,” her hilarious 1983 aerobics tape, to remember her singular camp, spirit, and showbiz hustle.

