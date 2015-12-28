Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast
A group called SNAP helped expose sexual abuse in the Catholic Church—but now a former employee is claiming they got kickbacks by referring victims to lawyers.
The first two weeks of Donald Trump’s Presidency made it clear: Trump’s Gonna Trump. No newfound dignity for him. It was instead, as the rules of Reality TV Presidency demand, quite a show: an ongoing street brawl with the media; post-truth “alte...
The executive order on immigration that Donald Trump signed late last week didn’t just stop refugees from coming to the U.S. and keep out nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations. It also revoked more than 100,000 visas, according to a Departm...
The administration was told to turn over the names of all lawful permanent residents and visa holders removed from the state by the ban.
If the 2016 election was a national litmus test to see just how many suckers live in this country, the next round of President Trump’s executive orders are going to make sure those millions of suckers are taken for every last penny. Trump is poise...
The president is framing his deregulation plan as a way for consumers and bankers to enjoy more freedom. Because, you know, that worked so well the last time around.
Welcome to Trumpistan, a country two weeks into the tumultuous rule of a miserable, cruel and seemingly captive president. He spends his days glowering in his too small, too old, not gold enough, non-penthouse, columned prison in Washington, furio...
Even after winning the presidency, Trump can’t capture the love and adulation he craves above all else.
CLARKSTON, Georgia—Twenty miles east of Atlanta sits a low-slung little town of 17,000 that could almost pass for any other in the American South. Train tracks split the town in half. Hulking gas stations serve commuters driving toward the interst...
In this Georgia town, refugees aren’t just welcome—they are the essential fabric of what makes Clarkston, Georgia unique.
Once a sprawling metropolis of sexual proclivities, the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo now offers a cozy, more intimate atmosphere having moved some years ago to a smaller off-Strip Vegas location. It’s also the site of the AVN Awards, porn’s self-p...
Aurora Snow, who traded porn stardom for raising a child in the Midwest, writes about her surreal experience returning to Las Vegas to be inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame.
Super Bowl LI is upon us and Americans are ready for the distraction. For those of us who would prefer to block out President Donald Trump’s “deep ties” to the New England Patriots and don’t particularly care who actually wins the game, there’s al...
These are the Super Bowl ads everyone will be talking about on Monday morning, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Melissa McCarthy, John Malkovich, and more.
This weekend’s hotly anticipated Super Bowl LI has turned into a political grudge match. On one side are the Atlanta Falcons, whose owner, Arthur Blank, is a longtime Democratic donor and Hillary Clinton supporter, and who recently decried Presid...
The ‘Real Time’ host went in on the Super Bowl favorites, whose owner, coach, and star quarterback all “love and support Donald Trump.”
Robert De Niro has not taken the rise of President Donald Trump well.Last summer, after Trump had accepted the Republican nomination, the actor called him “totally nuts,” adding “God help us.” Two months later, in a leaked “Get Out the Vote” campa...
The star of ‘The Comedian’ confirmed this on ‘The View,’ telling the co-hosts that when you’re met with a bully, you have to “bully them back.”
As President Donald Trump’s second week in office comes to a close, Seth Meyers told viewers Thursday night that it has been “as chaotic as his first.” And nothing was more bizarre than Trump’s introduction to Black History Month on Wednesday.“Tru...
The ‘Late Night’ host summed up President Trump’s second week in office, including his troubling comments to kick off Black History Month.
Drew Barrymore feasting on human bodies, as it turns out, is incredibly entertaining.Such is the joy of Santa Clarita Diet, the new Netflix series in which Hollywood’s “Wildflower” herself plays a suburban mom dealing the best she can with her new...
In ‘Santa Clarita Diet,’ Drew Barrymore is your typical sitcom mom. Only she’s become a zombie and has an insatiable appetite for human flesh. It’s gross, but you can’t look away.
Singer. Actor. First responder? Early Thursday morning in London, Drake redefined the concept of triple threat.With a level of slapstick stagecraft not seen since Madonna’s Capegate at the Brit Awards (also at London’s O2 arena), Travis Scott’s co...
First Madonna, now this. Is London the capital of collapse? Travis Scott warbles into the Best Fall Ever, before being fished from hole by first-responder Drake.
ROME—Ah, Malta, that picturesque and oft-forgotten European island out there in the Mediterranean somewhere between Sicily and the coast of North Africa. It’s where Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt met during the waning days of World War I...
At the Malta Summit, surrounded by the deep blue sea where thousands of refugees die each year, European leaders focused on the devil elected America’s president.
TOKYO—On Christmas evening, Dec. 25, 2015, newly hired Ms. Matsuri Takahashi, 24, threw herself from the top floor of the dormitory of Dentsu, Japan’s largest and most prestigious advertising firm.Last September, the Mita Labor Standard Inspection...
A young woman’s suicide has sparked a backlash against the country’s labor conditions. But death by overwork is so common there’s even a word for it: karoshi.
Vladimir Kara-Murza took ill on the train back from Tver, where he had just exhibited a film commemorating the life of slain Russian dissident and former deputy prime minister Boris Nemtsov. “He joked that maybe Siberia hadn’t agreed with him,”...
One of the Russian leader’s most dedicated critics—a crusader for civil society—now lies in a death-like coma. And it’s not the first time.
Why is the war in Ukraine suddenly going from frozen conflict to scorcher? Is this Vladimir Putin’s way of testing Donald Trump, not two full weeks into his job as U.S. president, or is it just another provocation designed to keep Kiev weak and in...
Major fighting around the industrial city in Ukraine has everyone asking if Putin is up to something big, or just testing the resolve of a new Trump administration.
It appears President Trump is enraged that the Prime Minister of Australia, my country of birth, asked him to honour an agreement struck with the Obama administration to take in 1,250 refugees currently enduring dire conditions in the island state...
Millennials want bridges, not walls—and Trump’s inhumane refugee ban may quickly alienate a new generation at home and abroad.
MOSUL, Iraq—Boxes and containers are piled up next to operating tables, chairs, and fridges outside the empty shell of Salam Hospital’s disemboweled main building. Both wings have been hit by coalition airstrikes, collapsing most of the seven floo...
The Iraqi government, backed by U.S. airpower, has taken eastern Mosul—at great cost. But western Mosul, across the Tigris River, is still in ISIS hands.
The Federal Detention Center near Seattle is home to 563 men and women who are all waiting for something. Some are accused criminals approaching trial, others are immigrants facing deportation, a few are serving a sentence and waiting for their re...
A Putin ally and his criminal son bet big on Trump winning the White House. Will the new president reward their faith in him?
American greatness was long premised on the common assumption was that each generation would do better than previous one. That is being undermined for the emerging millennial generation.The problems facing millennials include an economy where job ...
This isn’t about lifestyle choices. It’s about a system in which the boomers are protecting their wealth and views at the expense of the rest of us.
A week after Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration caused confusion and heartache at airports around the country, John F. Kennedy Airport remains the epicenter of New York’s resistance to what many call the “Muslim ban.”Hundreds of people ...
As lawyers continue to fight for arriving immigrants at JFK, Muslims from all walks of life quietly gathered at the airport in a show of unity for Friday prayers.
At some point in your life, you will wake up and something horrible will have happened: Every professional athlete in America will be younger than you are. Nobody informs you of this. Nobody asks you about it, but it happens. When it does happen, ...
Say what you will. Tom Brady was throwing touchdown passes when Bill Clinton was president. That’s enough for me, and if you’re 40-plus, it should be for you, too.
The men who came ashore from the Mexican Navy’s landing ship Papaloapan wore blue jerseys over their uniforms emblazoned with a single word in big white letters.“MARINA”They were Mexican Marines, landing in Mississippi in September of 2005 to assi...
South of the border, Mexican marines risk their own lives and those of their families to hunt down the worst of the worst.
Dontrell Stephens was 20 years old when a Palm Beach County deputy shot him four times, paralyzing him for life. The Florida cop had pulled Stephens over for a bicycle infraction one morning in September 2013, then blasted him seconds later. He sa...
A Florida man won a huge settlement after a cop shot and paralyzed him—but before he got his payout, he found himself cuffed.
On one of our last walks with my dad, when he was very sick, my brother Dan lamented that we would miss having him as a sounding board for advice. “You generally know what I would say,” my dad responded. And we thought, actually, that was often tr...
How scientists are betting on unconditional love as the greatest AI hack.
With the death last month of John Glenn and this month of Gene Cernan, nearly all of the spacemen who defined America’s 20th century ambitions for the stars have gone unto the heavens. There is, however, one man still on this terrestrial plane: Ge...
Chuck Yeager is the last of the early generation of space pioneers, a vestige of an heroic era that seems to hold little inspiration for the science-phobic Donald Trump.
Last week saw the largest demonstrations for women’s rights in human history. And yesterday saw the annual the March for Life in Washington, D.C., which describes itself as opposing “the greatest human rights violation of our time, legal abortion ...
The anguish and devotion of parents who must make heartrending choices about the health of their children convinces one doctor that only parents have the ultimate say.
When unconfirmed reports alleged that Donald J. Trump had once paid sex workers in Russia to urinate on a hotel bed that had been slept on by the Obamas, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded himself, half joking about an event he said he dou...
Russia not only fights against the best means to combat AIDS/HIV at home, it tries to impose its views abroad. Will Trump follow Putin’s lead on this, too?
In Greek mythology, Prometheus taught man how to farm. But when he gave man fire, the gods felt he had gone too far. And so as punishment, Zeus chained Prometheus to a rock where every day an eagle would come and eat his liver, which would regrow ...
Science and the digital world have overhauled our world, but the stakes just got higher: Now technology wants to remake you, using everything from the internet to stem cells.
WhiteHouse.gov immediately wiped pages on LGBT rights, civil rights, climate change, and health care from its “issues” section after Donald Trump took the oath of office. The page on climate change was replaced with a page entitled “An America Fir...
The minute Donald Trump was sworn into office, the White House’s web site changed—dramatically.
I grew up in a coal-mining village about 30 miles north of Edinburgh. My parents didn't own a car and our trips to Scotland's capital city were few and far between. When it turned out that I was academic, Edinburgh University became my n...
The award-winning novelist selects Muriel Spark’s terse and exquisite novel ‘The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie’ as a book that always repays with fresh pleasure on rereading.
The New York Post’s Page Six gossip column claims former Fox News star Megyn Kelly with the encouragement of NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, is scheming to muscle Savannah Guthrie out of the Today show anchor chair when she arrives at the network in ...
Page Six reported Megyn Kelly wanted to topple Savannah Guthrie from ‘Today.’ Kelly’s rep says that’s “absolutely false.”
Many thousands of his opponents have loudly disapproved of Donald Trump’s administration since the president took office two weeks ago. They’ve marched in cities across the country on behalf of women’s rights; donated to nonprofits that may be thr...
Nordstrom has dropped her fashion line, and two other large retailers may follow suit. But a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump says her brand remains strong.
The choreography of royal dating is convoluted series of steps.Long established and evolved to protect both the royals and their prospective delicate love interests from the famously “enthusiastic” U.K. press, they rarely deviate from it. With his...
Frenzy as the young royal couple make it ‘hand-holding official’ during Soho House date. ‘Friends’ say she’s ‘practically moved in,’ expect spring engagement.
If it is difficult to write convincingly about a stranger, it can be even more so trying to get it right when the subject is a dear friend—in this case, Frank Pellegrino Sr., who died of lung cancer on Tuesday at the age of 72. My family and I val...
A tribute to the host and co-owner of one of New York’s most cherished establishments.
Early Wednesday morning, President Trump threatened to withdraw federal funding from UC Berkeley after the university cancelled a speech by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos amid violent protests on campus.Trump reaffirmed his contempt for ...
Trump threatened to withdraw federal funding from UC Berkeley after Milo Yiannopoulous’s canceled speech—even though, pre-rioting, the university did all it could to ensure the event...
Elizabeth LeCompte has an impressive arsenal at her disposal—all charmingly deployed—dedicated to the business of not answering questions.Her favorite method is to claim that she doesn’t remember whatever event or moment in her life it is you’re a...
Elizabeth LeCompte, much-feted director of the Wooster Group, on her life at the apex of the avant-garde—and reimagining a legendary moment in ’70s feminism.
