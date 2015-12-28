The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Mexicans Know ‘The Wall’ Will Cost Them

With so little faith in their government’s promises, many in Mexico believe Mexicans may indeed end up paying for a wall intended to keep them out of the U.S.

By Andrea Noel

U.S.

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast

What Coretta Scott King Would Say Now

So much of the work King and her husband devoted their lives to remains undone. With the world remaining too full of suffering and injustice, we need King’s example more than ever.

By Goldie Taylor

U.S.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Planned Parenthood Saved Me from Cancer

I never would’ve known I had breast cancer unless I went to Planned Parenthood last year. Now, Republicans want to shut down an organization that saved my life.

By Gina Tron

World

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

China: Trade War or Tirade War?

The big risk—that a trade war would lead to a shooting war—probably is overrated. But that’s because China has so many economic weapons at its disposal.

By Brendon Hong
    Civil Rights Leaders vs. FBI

    The FBI’s War on Civil Rights Leaders

    By Jeffrey O.G. Ogbar
    Chase Wall

    Mom Left to Die with Demon Inscription

    By Kelly Weill
    Jeff Session

    Sessions May Wave Off Chicago PD Report

    By Betsy Woodruff
    MLK Sr.

    The ‘Daddy King’ of Civil Rights

    By Gil Troy
    Dwight D. Eisenhower

    Inside Ike’s Farewell Warning

    By Bret Baier
    Richard Holbrooke

    Richard Holbrooke Would Challenge Trump

    By Kati Marton
    MLK and Obama

    How Obama Misuses the Famous MLK Quote

    By Matt Lewis
    Serbia Refugees

    Serbia’s Purgatory for Refugees

    By Lucy Carrigan
    Backpage

    Backpage Is Bad. Banning It Is Worse.

    By Amy Zimmerman
    cop who forgave the man who murdered him

    The Cop Who Forgave His Killer

    By Michael Daly
    Artists prepare a snow sculpture for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 17, 2016. Picture taken December 17, 2016.

    World’s Coolest Ice Sculptures

    By William Boot
    Politifact

    Fact-Checking Trump’s About Atlanta

    By PunditFact.com
    Steve Harvey and Trump are two men, one heart

    Trump and Harvey: Two Peas in a Pod

    By Stereo Williams
    Norman Vincent Peale

    The Mission of Donald Trump’s Pastor

    By Christopher Lane
    NBC screengrab

    SNL: Baldwin’s Trump Holds Crazy Presser

    By Matt Wilstein

      Moderation

      In Defense of Moderation

      By Aurelian Craiutu

      In Defense of Moderation

      By Aurelian Craiutu

      Last year’s presidential elections and the heated electoral campaign suggested that moderation is not a winning political tactic. To be sure, moderation did not get many people elected last November. But properly understood, moderation is actually...

      Moderation has always been at the heart of the American political system, and is much more than the proverbial golden mean between the extremes.

      Keep Reading
      Trump

      Trump’s Mind-Boggling Legitimacy Woes

      By Joy-Ann Reid

      Trump’s Mind-Boggling Legitimacy Woes

      By Joy-Ann Reid

      The shadow of illegitimacy stalks President-elect Donald Trump. Those are not words to be written lightly. But they are becoming harder to avoid as Trump’s presidency-in-waiting becomes increasingly mired in scandal before it’s even begun.Civil ri...

      Polls show Americans already disapprove of the job Trump is doing—the one he hasn’t even started yet. He could take steps here, but of course he won’t.

      Keep Reading
      South Carolina church massacre shooting suspect Dylann Roof is seen in U.S. District Court of South Carolina evidence photo which was originally taken from Roof's website.

      How Dylann Roof Met Justice

      By Don H. Doyle

      How Dylann Roof Met Justice

      By Don H. Doyle

      CHARLESTON, South Carolina—The trial of Dylann Storm Roof took place in the historic heart of this city, the intersection of Meeting and Broad streets known as the “Four Corners of Law.”The City Hall, an architectural gem designed by Robert Mills ...

      A distinguished Civil War historian attended the Roof trial and sentencing last week. This is what he saw.

      Keep Reading
      Entertainment

      MILAN, ITALY - APRIL 11: Actress Sasha Grey poses at La Santeria on April 11, 2013 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

      Sasha Grey: I Was Russian Propaganda

      By Marlow Stern

      Sasha Grey: I Was Russian Propaganda

      By Marlow Stern

      On the morning of February 18, 2015, Sasha Grey learned she had died.“This seemingly fragile, yet strong young woman, has saved wounded fighters at the front. She was said to have nursed even the most hopeless cases back to health. But she herself...

      The acclaimed ex-porn star turned Hollywood actress and author opens up about her eclectic career, President-elect Trump, and her Russian nightmare.

      Keep Reading
      171113-Wilstein-I-am-not-your-negro-tease.jpg

      Samuel L. Jackson on Obama’s Legacy

      By Matt Wilstein

      Samuel L. Jackson on Obama’s Legacy

      By Matt Wilstein

      The end of the Obama presidency loomed large over the premiere of the new documentary I Am Not Your Negro at the LACMA museum in Los Angeles Thursday night.When Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck first set out to make a movie based on an unfinished memo...

      At the premiere for ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ in Los Angeles, Samuel L. Jackson talks James Baldwin and the Obama presidency.

      Keep Reading
      M Night Shymalan Film

      M. Night Shyamalan’s Shocking Comeback

      By Nick Schager

      M. Night Shyamalan’s Shocking Comeback

      By Nick Schager

      You will not be surprised to hear that M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Split, concludes with a twist. What will likely stun—and hopefully excite—you, however, is the fact that the film’s shocker is a triumph that heralds the culmination of t...

      After quite a few duds, the ‘Sixth Sense’ and ‘Unbreakable’ helmer’s latest twisty thriller proves that he’s still got it.

      Keep Reading
      The White Michael Jackson TV Show: WTF?

      By Kevin Fallon

      The White Michael Jackson TV Show: WTF?

      By Kevin Fallon

      The horrifying legacy-bastardizing of Michael Jackson—in which (white) British actor Joseph Fiennes plays the late legend in whiteface makeup, resembling an artist’s rendition of Slenderman crafted out of Play-Doh—is no more.After two waves of con...

      An episode of ‘Urban Myths,’ starring Joseph Fiennes as a white Michael Jackson, has been canceled in a blaze of scandal. But what the hell was it, and who thought it was a good idea?

      Keep Reading
      World News

      US Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama (D-IL) boards his campaign plane in San Antonio, Texas, March 3, 2008.

      Goodbye to Obama’s Imperial Presidency

      By Maajid Nawaz

      Goodbye to Obama’s Imperial Presidency

      By Maajid Nawaz

      LONDON—President Barack Obama cut his political teeth in Chicago. It’s fitting then that he chose that city to deliver his farewell speech as President, soon after its homicide rate hit a 20-year high under his watch. Chicago is a city traumatized...

      To paraphrase the Bard, the evil that he did lives after him, the good will be interrèd by the Republicans.

      Keep Reading
      Putin

      How Putin Played the Far Left

      By Casey Michel

      How Putin Played the Far Left

      By Casey Michel

      In the aftermath of the U.S. intelligence community’s recent report on the Russian-directed hacking of the Democratic National Committee, it’s easy but misleading to conclude that the Russian government’s propaganda strategy lies solely in advanci...

      The Kremlin didn’t just rely on the alt-right to help Trump win. Bernie Bros, Greens, and ‘anti-imperialists’ got had, too.

      Keep Reading
      NSA

      Hackers Blow NSA Secrets in Last ‘F-You’

      By Kevin Poulsen

      Hackers Blow NSA Secrets in Last ‘F-You’

      By Kevin Poulsen

      A mysterious hacking group has been bedeviling the U.S. intelligence community for months, releasing a tranche of secret National Security Agency hacking tools to the public while offering to sell even more for the right price. Now with barely a w...

      A gang of elite hackers, believed by many to be Russian, say they’re quitting—just as Donald Trump gets ready to enter the Oval Office.

      Keep Reading
      People who are fleeing the fighting between Islamic State and Iraqi army are pictured through a car window as they walk in the desert near the front line in the Intisar district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTX2S59V

      Mosul Comes Back to Life

      By Florian Neuhof

      Mosul Comes Back to Life

      By Florian Neuhof

      MOSUL, Iraq—On the six-lane highway leading into eastern Mosul, Hussein and his brother Omar are pushing a cart laden with frozen chicken toward the sound of battle.Few cars venture down the road, which is blocked by the black Humvees of the elite...

      The battle to retake Mosul from the so-called Islamic State is far from over. But the liberated zones feel very liberated indeed.

      Keep Reading
      Le Pen

      Bannon Knew of Le Pen’s Trump Tower Trip

      By Gideon Resnick

      Bannon Knew of Le Pen’s Trump Tower Trip

      By Gideon Resnick

      One particular visitor to Trump Tower caused quite a stir on Thursday.In the morning, French National Front leader Marine Le Pen was spotted drinking coffee in the lobby of the building. The leader of France’s right-wing extremist party was with t...

      Team Trump denied it had anything to do with French extremist Marine Le Pen’s visit to Trump Tower. But she was caught on camera meeting with an associate of Donald Trump.

      Keep Reading
      Trump and Putin

      Is Team Trump About to Turn On Putin?

      By Kimberly Dozier, Tim Mak

      Is Team Trump About to Turn On Putin?

      By Kimberly Dozier, Tim Mak

      There’s a bracing wind headed toward Russia from a surprising front. President-elect Donald Trump’s Pentagon and CIA picks issued a united warning to Moscow: Back off.“Russia… has chosen to be a strategic competitor. They are an adversary in key a...

      The Donald has kissed up to Vlad for years. The nominees for his war cabinet are talking like they’re girding for a fight.

      Keep Reading
      Five Stars movement's leader Beppe Grillo gestures during a press conference on December 18, 2014 in Rome

      Europe’s Right Tears Itself Apart

      By Barbie Latza Nadeau

      Europe’s Right Tears Itself Apart

      By Barbie Latza Nadeau

      ROME—As the honeymoon of the Donald Trump election is reaching its bitter end—and even before the new American president is sworn into office—Europe’s own motley clan of anti-establishment misfits are on the edge of self-induced implosion.One stri...

      Signs of right-wing populist meltdowns are everywhere, from Italy’s erratic Beppe Grillo to the Le Pen family feud.

      Keep Reading
      U.S.

      Dec 13, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a touchdown pass past Houston Texans strong safety Quintin Demps (27) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium.

      2017 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Games

      By Amelia Warshaw

      2017 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Games

      By Amelia Warshaw

      Eight top teams. Four great games. Catch the Divisional Round of the 2017 NFL playoffs this weekend beginning Saturday, January 14, at 4:35 p.m. EST. A brief recap: Last week’s Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs saw the Houston Texans emerge vict...

      NFL playoffs continue this weekend with Divisional Round games. Here’s how to watch live online.

      Keep Reading

      Experts: ‘Safer’ Oxy Killed Thousands

      By Zachary Siegel

      Experts: ‘Safer’ Oxy Killed Thousands

      By Zachary Siegel

      Danielle Novascone was hooked on OxyContin for about a year when it suddenly got a lot harder to get high.For years, people like Novascone crushed the pills and snorted the powder for an instant fix. In 2010, OxyContin’s manufacturer, Purdue Pharm...

      A new pill that can't be snorted seemed like the way to curb opioid abuse. Instead, the RAND Corporation and Wharton School say it pushed people to use heroin.

      Keep Reading
      US postage stamp depicting Ida Minerva Tarbell, journalist

      The Mother of All Muckrakers

      By Clive Irving

      The Mother of All Muckrakers

      By Clive Irving

      I’m sure that in his 40-plus years at ExxonMobil, Rex Tillerson learned of the work of Ida Tarbell. I’m equally sure that Donald Trump has never heard of her.Yet Tarbell is someone of immense relevance to the four years of living dangerously that ...

      Ida Tarbell brought down, single-handedly, the first mega-corporation. Now that corporate morality has captured the White House we need her skills as never before.

      Keep Reading
      Lots of colorful pills

      UFC Fighter: League Let Me Fight a Doper

      By Kelly Weill

      UFC Fighter: League Let Me Fight a Doper

      By Kelly Weill

      A UFC fighter is hitting the league with a lawsuit, after he says he the Ultimate Fighting Championship turned a blind eye to steroid abuse by one of his opponents.When Australia-based heavyweight Mark Hunt fell to fighter Brock Lesnar in a July 2...

      In a lawsuit filed this week, UFC fighter Mark Hunt says the league brought a doper out of retirement to fight him.

      Keep Reading
      Family members of the victims of the Emanuel Church shooting leave the courthouse during a break at the Charleston Federal Courthouse during the federal trial of Dylann Roof in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. January 10, 2017.

      Victims to Dylann Roof: ‘Rot in Hell’

      By Jason Ryan

      Victims to Dylann Roof: ‘Rot in Hell’

      By Jason Ryan

      CHARLESTON, South Carolina—For the third time in a little more than a month, Felicia Sanders stared down her son’s killer in a courtroom.Twice before she had testified from the witness stand—once to help establish the guilt of Dylann Roof and agai...

      The Charleston church shooter was called ‘coward’ and ‘spawn of Satan’ by survivors and family members of the dead during his formal sentencing.

      Keep Reading

      Tech

      What Could Trump Really Do to Vaccines

      What Could Trump Really Do to Vaccines?

      By Brandy Zadrozny

      What Could Trump Really Do to Vaccines?

      By Brandy Zadrozny

      Members of anti-vaccine fringe groups have taken Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent meeting with President-elect Donald Trump as a sign that his promise to “Drain the Swamp” will extend to the country’s immunization policy-makers.But it is unclear jus...

      Are the president-elect’s meetings with anti-vaxxers a signal he’s going to change immunization policy? And does he have the power to do so?

      Keep Reading
      Ben Collins and Gideon Resnick

      4chan: We Invented Trump Golden Showers

      By Gideon Resnick, Ben Collins

      4chan: We Invented Trump Golden Showers

      By Gideon Resnick, Ben Collins

      As news broke of an unverified document detailing supposed Russian dirt on President-elect Donald Trump—including sordid allegations involving urine and prostitutes in Russia—users on the subreddit r/The_Donald and 4chan’s /pol/ forum took a victo...

      The forum alleged an anonymous user invented Tuesday’s bombshell about Donald Trump and Russian prostitutes. But its lack of evidence is turning out to be a bit of a wet blanket.

      Keep Reading
      Angela Connell

      Wife Frames Rival With Rape-Fantasy Ads

      By Kate Briquelet

      Wife Frames Rival With Rape-Fantasy Ads

      By Kate Briquelet

      A California woman accused of impersonating her ex-boyfriend’s new wife in Craigslist “rape-fantasy” ads has been exonerated, after spending nearly four months in jail for a crime she never committed, authorities say.Orange County prosecutors say ...

      A California woman was arrested for harassing her ex’s new wife and posting her name in Craigslist ‘rape-fantasy’ ads—but police now say the wife herself was the culprit.

      Keep Reading

      LSD at CES: What Could Go Wrong?

      By Erin Gloria Ryan

      LSD at CES: What Could Go Wrong?

      By Erin Gloria Ryan

      What finally brought me to the edge of emotional break was the carpeting.There’s nothing particularly special about the carpeting in the Las Vegas Convention center. It’s bright red, crisscrossed with other primary colors, loud like most conventio...

      Maybe the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas was a bad place to take LSD for the first time.

      Keep Reading
      Why Robots Always Turn Out Sexist

      Why Robots Always Turn Out Sexist

      By Merritt Baer

      Why Robots Always Turn Out Sexist

      By Merritt Baer

      As highlighted by Donald Trump’s rhetoric and Hillary Clinton’s treatment by some in the media (and even our living rooms), sexism is still alive and well. Perhaps it’s not surprising, then, that artificial intelligence (AI)—something coded by hum...

      Want to make the new transformative piece of technology? Hire women. Lots of them.

      Keep Reading

      U.S. Spies on Russia Hacks: Trust Us

      By Kimberly Dozier, Noah Shachtman, Michael Weiss

      U.S. Spies on Russia Hacks: Trust Us

      By Kimberly Dozier, Noah Shachtman, Michael Weiss

      U.S. spy chiefs presented their case at Trump Tower on Friday that Russia was behind the hacks that rocked the 2016 presidential election. But they didn’t help themselves by releasing a strongly-worded report that is scant on new evidence—and is, ...

      The long-awaited public report on Russia’s role in the DNC hack accused the Kremlin of working to elect Trump—without providing much new information to prove it.

      Keep Reading
      Alt right Fort Lauderdale Hoax

      Alt-Right’s Florida Airport Shooter Hoax

      By Ben Collins

      Alt-Right’s Florida Airport Shooter Hoax

      By Ben Collins

      Far rightwing figureheads immediately invented an elaborate and racist conspiracy theory that CNN had lightened a photo of alleged Fort Lauderdale airport shooter Esteban Santiago shortly after the Friday attack.In reality, CNN had yet to air a pi...

      As soon as the Fort Lauderdale airport shooter’s identity emerged, so did the alt-right’s racist conspiracy hoaxes.

      Keep Reading
      Arts + Culture

      Michelle Obama

      What We Learned From Michelle Obama

      By Alicia Hall Moran and Jason Moran

      What We Learned From Michelle Obama

      By Alicia Hall Moran and Jason Moran

      In The Meaning of Michelle, edited by Veronica Chambers, 16 writers and artists pay tribute to Michelle Obama. In the following excerpted chapter, “The Composer and the Brain: A Conversation about Music, Marriage, Power, Creativity Partnership … a...

      Husband and wife Jason Moran and Alicia Hall Moran, both highly accomplished musicians, talk about the first lady’s inspiring influence on their lives, their marriage and art.

      Keep Reading
      Candyland

      A San Francisco Fogaholic’s Photo Diary

      By William Boot

      A San Francisco Fogaholic’s Photo Diary

      By William Boot

      Nicholas Steinberg, an award-winning photographer from San Francisco, takes the world on journey through the eyes of a self-confessed ‘fogaholic.’

      Nicholas Steinberg, an award-winning photographer from San Francisco, takes the world on journey through the eyes of a self-confessed ‘fogaholic.’

      Keep Reading
      \A lesbian couple hold hands during the annual Gay Pride rally, on June 8, 2007 Tel Aviv, Israel's most cosmopolitan city. Thousands of alternative lifestyle Israelis took advantage of the mild summer weather to celebrate sexual freedom amidst calls from Jewish, Muslim and Christian religious leaders to ban a similar rally in Jerusalem later this month.

      Just How Many LGBT Americans Are There?

      By Samantha Allen

      Just How Many LGBT Americans Are There?

      By Samantha Allen

      Both of these things are probably true: You have heard that 1 in 10 people are gay and you have no idea where that statistic came from.Estimates of the size of the LGBT population have always been murky, bordering on mythological. The 1-in-10 figu...

      Gallup polling show that 4 percent of Americans are LGBT. But with more millennials self-identifying as LGBT, that number could one day reach the oft-cited ‘1 in 10.’

      Keep Reading
      The Fight Over Art at Trump's Inaugural

      The Fight Over Art at Trump’s Inaugural

      By Nicolaus Mills

      The Fight Over Art at Trump’s Inaugural

      By Nicolaus Mills

      The St. Louis Art Museum has an unexpected political controversy on its hands. The museum’s decision to lend one of its most famous paintings, Missouri artist George Caleb Bingham’s The Verdict of the People (1854-55), for use at Donald Trump’s in...

      Protestors object to sending George Caleb Bingham’s painting of the election process to the inaugural, but ‘The Verdict of the People’ should disturb us for other reasons.

      Keep Reading
      Actress Betty Buckley onstage at "Trevor Live" honoring Katy Perry and Audi of America for The Trevor Project held at The Hollywood Palladium on December 2, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Trevor Project)

      Queen of Broadway—and Her Texas Ranch

      By Tim Teeman

      Queen of Broadway—and Her Texas Ranch

      By Tim Teeman

      Wow, that bed looks great, I said, wandering into Betty Buckley’s swish Manhattan hotel room.Would you like to lie on it? the Tony Award-winning actress—and jolly nice but ill-fated gym teacher with amazing flick-hairdo in Carrie—asked.And so we d...

      A lifetime of therapy helped the Tony Award-winning Betty Buckley prepare for her latest movie. In a candid interview, she talks musicals, love, her ranch, and what ‘diva’ means.

      Keep Reading
      CNN/Screenshot

      Cooper, Conway Battle Over Trump Insults

      By The Daily Beast Video

      Cooper, Conway Battle Over Trump Insults

      By The Daily Beast Video

      CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, had an epic showdown Wednesday night over charges that the president-elect’s team was conflating the network’s reporting on Trump with an unsubstantiated document publ...

      The pair sparred for 25 minutes over the president-elect’s hostility towards the cable-news titan.

      Keep Reading
      Flames rip through the Address Downtown hotel after it was hit by a massive fire, near the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. People were gathering to watch New Year's Eve celebrations when the hotel caught on fire, with the cause of the blaze still unknown according to the emirate's police chief.

      December 31, 2015
      Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 after plying her with drugs and alcohol, marking the first criminal case against a once-beloved performer whose father-figure persona was already left tattered by dozens of misconduct allegations.

      December 30, 2015

      Photo of the Day
      Colombian bullfighter Paco Perlaza performs a pass during a bullfighting festival at the Canaveralejo bullring in Cali, Colombia.

      December 29, 2015
      Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015.

      December 28, 2015