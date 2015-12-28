The Daily Beast

Brian Snyder / Reuters
It was huge. It was emotional. But it’s hard not to wonder what all these people were doing during the election, and what they will do after the protest has ended.
Trump's first full day in office marked by more than 600 protests across the globe.
As he approached the lectern, the sky creaked open. Raindrops began to fall, lightly at first, a mere suggestion of a shower, and then, as he unhinged his jaw to speak, a mild storm.If it had been written as satire, it would’ve been bad, but it wa...
Donald Trump predicted dark times for the “shining city on a hill.”
Early Friday afternoon, thousands flooded the streets of downtown Washington, D.C., to peacefully resist the nascent Trump administration. A small group of others wanted to riot.And they sure did try—breakings windows, and burning a trash can, new...
‘Antifascists’ used Donald Trump’s inauguration as an opportunity to riot, as thousands protested peacefully.
In the wake of a new political era, protesters gathered in the nation's capital.
Today, the reality of a Trump presidency sets in for a grim majority of Americans as they watch the most unpopular incoming commander-in-chief in our modern history, and one of the most actively vindictive and erratic, take charge of the FBI, the ...
The media can try to tell us that Trump and his gang rest within the regular American tradition. Millions know better.
WhiteHouse.gov immediately wiped pages on LGBT rights, civil rights, climate change, and health care from its “issues” section after Donald Trump took the oath of office. The page on climate change was replaced with a page entitled “An America Fir...
The minute Donald Trump was sworn into office, the White House’s web site changed—dramatically.
After saying goodbye to President Obama as his “conservative pundit” alter ego the night before, Stephen Colbert was back to being himself Friday night. And the Late Show host seemed genuinely terrified about the dark vision President Donald Trump...
The ‘Late Show’ host shared his feelings about Donald Trump’s doomsday inauguration speech on Friday night.
January 20th is a big day for Bill Maher. Not only is it Donald Trump’s inauguration, but it’s also the premiere of his HBO show Real Time’s 15th season. Oh, and it’s his 61st birthday.“I’m getting Donald Trump for my birthday,” Maher told The Dai...
The host of HBO’s ‘Real Time’ cannot wait to get back to hammering Trump on Inauguration Day.
On Thursday night, the dulcet tones of 3 Doors Down ushered in a new era of American politics. Meanwhile, in a liberal bubble far, far away—Prospect Heights—a far more famous pop star sat down with a visual artist for a frank conversation about fe...
The music icon sat down with artist Marilyn Minter at the Brooklyn Museum for a rousing discussion on the election, misogyny, Trump, and more.
Trevor Noah began the last Daily Show before Donald Trump becomes president of the United States by examining a photo the president-elect posted on Instagram this week in which he claimed to be writing the first draft of his inaugural address by h...
‘The Daily Show’ host is seriously concerned about just how bad Donald Trump is going to be at his new job.
During his nine seasons as host of The Colbert Report on Comedy Central, Stephen Colbert’s right-wing blowhard alter ego—“Stephen Colbert”—spent a lot of time ironically laying into just about anything President Obama said or did.So it was only fi...
The ‘Late Show’ host dusted off his ‘Colbert Report’ persona just one more time Thursday night to say goodbye to ‘America-hating’ President Obama.
Thursday's inauguration weekend welcome concert did its job, in that it accurately and compellingly set the tone for the new administration and the new America. It didn’t run properly, didn’t reflect your tastes or interests, and you wouldn’t...
The ‘Make America Great Again!’ concert struggled to book any act willing to play for Trump. The resulting show, led by 3 Doors Down, was a nightmare. Sad!
Kevin: Tim. We’re about to watch the new Beaches. Are you emotionally prepared? Fully hydrated? Or are you already weeping?Tim: You can never be fully prepared for Beaches. I have watched the original multiple times, including at a “cry-a-long” at...
The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon and Tim Teeman, who worship the original, watched Lifetime’s new ‘Beaches’ remake. Here’s their every thought, reaction, and tear.
The revolving door of the Ritz-Carlton hotel swished open and Yulia Alferova entered the luxurious lobby, used for important meetings both by the Russian elite and foreign guests. And there he was, Donald Trump, walking toward her in the morning l...
PENNE, Italy—Freezing to death must surely be among the worst ways to die. But imagine what it would be like to be stuck in a luxury resort spa that was buried by an avalanche.Imagine those first few long hours trying to find a way out, blocked by...
A day after the upscale Hotel Rigopiano was buried in an earthquake-induced avalanche, 30 guests and staff are still missing, and rescuers are working short shifts in the bitter cold.
PARIS — It was a shockingly bold crime if only for its target. A home-invasion-style robbery in Paris of one of America’s most well-known women: reality-television star Kim Kardashian. The haul was nothing to sneer at either. The armed assailants ...
As more details come in about the bumbling band of silver-haired criminals accused in the Kim Kardashian heist, it’s safe to say that sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction.
An ISIS terrorist who died 15 months ago said in a video played in a federal courtroom Wednesday that the man on trial for helping him to get to Syria did not recruit him.Samy El-Goarany of Middletown, New York said in the September 2015 video tha...
Samy El-Goarany died fighting in Syria 15 months ago. But on Wednesday, he appeared in a federal courtroom, thanks to a video he made claiming the man accused of recruiting him is in...
MOSCOW—Preparations for the Donald Trump inauguration party are well under way at the newly opened restaurant and nightclub Arbat 13 in the very heart of Moscow.For what must be the first time in history, Russians are treating the day an American ...
With Trump parties and souvenirs, and dark tales of Obama conspiracies, Russia readies to welcome Putin’s buddy in the White House.
ISTANBUL — The Uzbek native accused of killing 39 New Year’s revelers at an Istanbul night club was arrested late Monday with three women and a large stash of money, a scene raising the question whether the Islamic State extremists who claimed cre...
Turkey believes the New Year’s Eve nightclub massacrist had help from an “intelligence organization.”
PARIS — What a relief! The World Economic Forum in Davos learned today that everything’s going to be okay. President-Elect Donald Trump didn’t really dump all over Europe and its unifying institutions over the weekend, or, well, he did but he didn...
At Davos this year China’s premier appeared the un-Trumpian paladin of free trade, while U.S. president-elect’s “translator” seemed unsure just what his boss believes.
On Jan. 21, 2017, women from across the country are descending upon Washington, D.C., to march down to the U.S. Capitol in protest of the incoming administration. What started as a small Facebook post from a grandmother in Hawaii has expanded into...
We asked women to share why they are marching on Jan. 21, and they delivered. Here are some of their amazing stories.
We asked women from across the nation why they’re marching on D.C. this weekend. Here are their voices.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.The “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration Concert” will have wrapped, the cabinet appointments will have paused, President Obama will have made h...
On Friday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Here’s the full schedule and how to watch live.
During the presidential inauguration on Friday and during the “Women’s March on Washington” the following day, police body cameras will be off. Outrage!Many activists have expressed vitriol over the blackout. “Civil rights groups are concerned tha...
Trump’s inauguration and the next day’s protest won’t be recorded by police body-cams. The ACLU, maybe surprisingly, is backing the decision, saying it protects protesters.
The Washington Redskins may have just won at the Supreme Court without even entering the building.On Wednesday, the Court heard arguments in Lee v. Tam, a case that involves not a major league sports team but a largely obscure Asian American dance...
In a case about an Asian-American band called ‘The Slants,’ justices seemed skeptical of the trademark office’s ban on disparaging terms like the one used by Washington’s NFL team.
If change can be described using the vocabulary of earthquakes, Brianna Wu has spent her last 18 months enduring the sort of seismic activity that comes with living over an active fault line. As the center of the phenomenon known as Gamergate (act...
Brianna Wu lived through hell at the center of the online harassment scandal known as Gamergate. She figures that running for office can’t be nearly that bad.
The North Dakota Army National Guard has deployed two surface-to-air missile-launchers near a critical work site for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, or DAPL.Protestors spotted one of the Avenger missile systems on Jan. 16 and posted phot...
The Avenger missile launcher is foremost a weapon of war. What is it doing at the site of a peaceful protest?
In a mystery worthy of the master detective himself, the BBC is investigating the possibility that the final episode of its hit sleuth series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, was illegally leaked online by a state-sponso...
Reports are circulating that state-sponsored agents circulated a Russian-language copy of the finale of the hit BBC series as part of Moscow’s war with the British broadcaster.
A mysterious hacking group has been bedeviling the U.S. intelligence community for months, releasing a tranche of secret National Security Agency hacking tools to the public while offering to sell even more for the right price. Now with barely a w...
A gang of elite hackers, believed by many to be Russian, say they’re quitting—just as Donald Trump gets ready to enter the Oval Office.
Members of anti-vaccine fringe groups have taken Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent meeting with President-elect Donald Trump as a sign that his promise to “Drain the Swamp” will extend to the country’s immunization policy-makers.But it is unclear jus...
Are the president-elect’s meetings with anti-vaxxers a signal he’s going to change immunization policy? And does he have the power to do so?
At Donald Trump’s press conference this morning, the president-elect claimed that the allegations he engaged in urine play– better known as “golden showers”– could not be true because he is “a germaphobe.” As many were quick to note after Trump’s ...
President-elect Trump denied salacious accusations by claiming to be a ‘germaphobe,’ but are golden showers actually unhealthy?
When former Microsoft employees complained of the horrific pornography and murder films they had to watch for their jobs, the software giant told them to just take more smoke breaks, a new lawsuit alleges.Members of Microsoft’s Online Safety Team ...
Ex-employees of the company’s online safety team say they had to watch horrific online videos of child abuse, bestiality, and murders—and that Microsoft ignored their PTSD.
On the night of Nov. 30, 1936, just after the clock struck 8 p.m., a Londoner made a harrowing discovery—the Crystal Palace, the colossal building constructed of glass and iron that sat atop Sydenham Hill to the south of the city, was on fire. It ...
Built in the mid-19th century, almost entirely of glass and iron, the grand Crystal Palace was a symbol of British pride. But it would suffer a fiery fate.
On Wednesday, Washington Blade reporter Chris Johnson asked President Obama a question that’s on many LGBT Americans’ minds: What’s going to happen to our rights under President Trump and his cabinet?“How confident are you that progress [on LGBT r...
President Obama, who has done so much to secure LGBT equality, is hopeful that equality is secure. The extreme bigotry of Trump’s senior officials signals the very opposite.
Truly, politics is showbiz, and showbiz politics—for what should the first big interior décor bulletin of the new Trump White House be but that Melania Trump will apparently have a “glam room,” as recently reported by Us Weekly.This space would ap...
The first Trump White House design plans include a reported ‘glam room’ for Melania. Will the gilt and gold of the couple’s penthouse be heading to D.C.?
In the film The Men Who Stare at Goats, George Clooney played a psychic recruited by the CIA as part of its ‘New Earth Army,’ a unit that seeks to employ paranormal powers to thwart America’s enemies around the world.The film was a fictionalized v...
The British TV psychic Uri Geller was much mocked for his claims of paranormal powers. But CIA experiments in 1973 proved his abilities ‘unambiguously.’
What does gender dysphoria feel like?For those who are not transgender themselves—and, in the United States, that’s all but 1.4 million of us—the idea of our actual gender not matching the one we were assigned at birth might seem foreign or, worse...
A study has shown that trans people may sense touch differently than cisgender people according to particular body parts. We should be curious, but also careful, what we extrapolate ...
Emma Sulkowicz has a disarming bedside manner.She doesn’t introduce herself when I arrive at her Healing Touch Integral Wellness Center in Philadelphia, but smiles warmly as she thumbs through my unfinished paperwork—a list of questions like “What...
Famous for dragging a mattress around Columbia University after allegedly being sexually assaulted, Emma Sulkowicz is now play-acting being a therapist.
A listing of President Barack Obama’s statements about race might start with his campaign speech “A More Perfect Union,” when the self-described son of a “black man from Kenya and a white woman from Kansas” said that the idea that this nation is g...
A self-described ‘mutt,’ Obama encouraged us to think about race in ways that erased the color line. But George Herriman, another mutt, and his creation Krazy Kat were there first.
