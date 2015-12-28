The Daily Beast

Danny Johnston/AP
Democrats know they need someone to lead them out of the wilderness. But, they say, that someone is not David Brock.
Newly appointed CIA director Mike Pompeo.
In Chicago.
And we're not paying for the wall.
He reportedly told congressional leaders an unverified story to back up his false claim.
Death toll finalized at 29.
70 cases have been confirmed according to the Health Ministry.
“Whatever you think of [him]... he’s the president.”
Facebook pages, web pages, and data will be “subject to review.”
Recalls the “bully” culture he created.
Claims he heard from “people at the highest level of intelligence.”
Donald Trump made grabbing pussies a meme, but abortion advocates fear Trump’s Republican Party will go even further by trying to follow women into the private quarters of their doctor’s exam rooms. Conservative lawmakers and anti-abortion activi...
Donald Trump made economic issues the centerpiece of his campaign, so why is Congress so focused on abortion?
The United States will allow torture again over Sen. John McCain’s dead body.The Arizona Republican has worked tirelessly for more than a decade to prevent the United States from using torture during interrogations, influenced by the hell he exper...
To reinstate torture, President Donald Trump will have to go through Sen. John McCain.
A quote often attributed to former Ohio State University football coach Woody Hayes suggests “There are three things that can happen when you throw a pass, and two of them are bad.” Apocryphal or not, that’s how I’m starting to feel about the GOP’...
The Affordable Care Act is a mess. But trying to replace it might just create a bigger one—and one that, this time, the people will blame on the Republicans.
On day one of his presidency, President Donald Trump took over ownership of the mess that is America’s healthcare system. Both politically and practically Trump’s action placed full responsibility for improving on the Affordable Care Act, aka Obam...
This is bad economics and abuse of taxpayers. More importantly, it is inhumane.
“It’s terrible out there,” mutters Adam Horovitz, motioning to the blizzard outside. “We should be in Hawaii. Whose idea was this?”He has a point. We’re huddled together on a couch in one of many “studios”—essentially an interview space spru...
The rap legend Ad-Rock opens up about his new Sundance film ‘Golden Exits’—exhibiting his exceptional acting chops—and how Trump is a “sleazeball fuckin’ racist.”
White House press secretary Sean Spicer has had a rough first few days on the job. As The Daily Show host Trevor Noah explained Tuesday night, Spicer delivered what he described as his “first press conference” on Monday.“Well, he said it was his f...
‘The Daily Show’ host went all in on Donald Trump’s press secretary Tuesday night.
This week, on the season five finale of Billy on the Street, Stephen Colbert joined the self-described "proudly elitist gay Jewish liberal native New Yorker piece of shit snowflake" host Billy Eichner to ask people what it’s like to live...
In the season finale of ‘Billy on the Street,’ the host and Stephen Colbert ask New Yorkers what President Trump should know about their bubble.
What if there was nothing to really complain about? Such was the easy pleasure of awards pundits when the 2017 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning.A year after the second straight lineup of #OscarsSoWhite nominations galvanized t...
#OscarsSoBoring? There’s little to surprise us with Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, but there’s still lots to whine about. Like no Amy Adams. But Mel Gibson. Really, Academy?
“When someone sees a Texas lawman, the first thing you notice is the hat,” Sheriff Parnell McNamara told Jeff Bridges over the phone.McNamara, a Waco native, owns more than 50 cowboy hats—some Stetsons, some bespoke, some worn, some new.“You don’t...
Parnell McNamara inspired the Oscar-nominated role in Hell or High Water, and his real-life exploits hunting down “weird sickos” could be their own movie.
New Edition holds a unique place in the canon of popular music. The group is a blueprint for virtually every boy band that has emerged since 1985, but N.E. is also the template from which more mature R&B groups of the 1990s built their image a...
From the dismissal of bad boy Bobby Brown to what became Generation X’s premier R&B group, BET’s miniseries ‘The New Edition Story’ relives it all.
Yes, it’s that time again: Oscar time. On the evening of February 26th, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 89th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. Expect heaps of jokes about Kimmel’s pseudo-nemesis Matt Damon passing on ...
On the morning of Jan. 24, the Academy Award nominations were announced. And there were plenty of surprises.
ROME — On Jan. 20, while much of the world was watching the 45th president of the United States place his hand on a Bible to take the oath of office, Pope Francis was kicking back with a couple of Spanish journalists to talk about the fate of the ...
The pontiff confided his fears about populism to a pair of Spanish journalists—but when asked about Trump, he counseled patience.
When unconfirmed reports alleged that Donald J. Trump had once paid sex workers in Russia to urinate on a hotel bed that had been slept on by the Obamas, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded himself, half joking about an event he said he dou...
Russia not only fights against the best means to combat AIDS/HIV at home, it tries to impose its views abroad. Will Trump follow Putin’s lead on this, too?
PARIS—History will remember two images that symbolize the start of 2017: on one side, Donald J. Trump raising his fist the day of his inauguration in Washington, D.C.; on the other side, Chinese leader Xi Jinping smiling, and cheered by global bus...
As the new U.S. president kills the Trans-Pacific Partnership, China is repositioning itself, and may well come out ahead.
No, U.S. and Russian warplanes are not flying combat missions together over Syria. Yet.That startling claim, which spread across the U.S. news media on the afternoon of Jan. 23, 2017, began with a vague and misleading tweet by the Associated Press...
The Associated Press reported what it said was a Russian government announcement of a joint U.S.-Russian airstrike on Syria. The Pentagon says no way.
KOBLENZ, Germany—Last year, they were still dining together in secret.But on Saturday, one day after the world watched Donald Trump getting sworn in as president of the United States while pledging “America first,“ and as millions of women (and me...
The populist far right in Europe would like to believe Trump’s victory assures their own, and they came together to proclaim just that. But nothing’s quite that simple.
DENVER—On a cold Saturday morning in January 2002, a farm worker in northern France unloading dirty stable hay into a field noticed a tree stump that looked out of place. As he got closer, he realized that what he thought was a log was actually a ...
Thanks to American science and a determined French cop, a young woman whose burned corpse was found by a farmer 15 years ago may get justice.
In 2022, approximately five years from now, a new star will appear in the night sky. Scientifically speaking, the appearance of this nova is the product of the collision of two other astral bodies. And for six months this new star will—to the nake...
Humans across the world will get to see a star born in 2022, and one rabbi says it’s a sign from the Bible of a new military leader for Israel.
Despite admitting to prescribing unjustified pain medicine and committing more than 4,000 acts of Medicare fraud, Dr. Robert Ritchea was found fit to practice medicine.After imposing fines and a slap on the wrist in 2010, both the Georgia Composit...
Authorities stopped Dr. Robert Ritchea after he admitted to 4,000 acts of fraud, but then they reinstated him. Now the DEA has him in its sights.
Two months after President Obama freed him from prison, two masked gunmen took his life. Damarlon Thomas was serving time for drug distribution when this president commuted his and 78 others’ sentences in November. Thomas, a former gang member, ...
The president commuted Damarlon Thomas’s 19-year sentence for cocaine and with two months left, gunmen put a hit on him.
A Las Vegas restaurant allegedly bribed a crooked federal agent to raid their rival restaurant, the alleged victims claim.Club Yamang and Club Sonagi were two Korean supper clubs, which offered food and music, often accompanied by attractive hoste...
An ICE agent who’s already pleaded guilty to taking bribes allegedly drove a Korean supper club out of business in exchange for free food and drinks from a rival joint.
Americans today have an addiction—and they're addicted to social media delivered news, much of which is biased, misrepresents facts, or is completely fabricated. Today, the spread of fake news poses a health risk to Western democracies. Junk...
Let’s start a Consumer Reports for news. People still buy the low-rated junk in Consumer Reports—but at least they know what they’re getting into.
In Greek mythology, Prometheus taught man how to farm. But when he gave man fire, the gods felt he had gone too far. And so as punishment, Zeus chained Prometheus to a rock where every day an eagle would come and eat his liver, which would regrow ...
Science and the digital world have overhauled our world, but the stakes just got higher: Now technology wants to remake you, using everything from the internet to stem cells.
What does gender dysphoria feel like?For those who are not transgender themselves—and, in the United States, that’s all but 1.4 million of us—the idea of our actual gender not matching the one we were assigned at birth might seem foreign or, worse...
A study has shown that trans people may sense touch differently than cisgender people according to particular body parts. We should be curious, but also careful, what we extrapolate ...
I first heard the name Bradley Manning at a cheap Japanese restaurant near Sacramento, California, sitting across from the ex-hacker who’d just turned the soldier in.It was May 2010, and I was following up on a remarkable story I’d heard in crypti...
Over and over, the young private who exposed so much of the U.S. government’s inner workings trusted people—only to get knifed.
The North Dakota Army National Guard has deployed two surface-to-air missile-launchers near a critical work site for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, or DAPL.Protestors spotted one of the Avenger missile systems on Jan. 16 and posted phot...
The Avenger missile launcher is foremost a weapon of war. What is it doing at the site of a peaceful protest?
In a mystery worthy of the master detective himself, the BBC is investigating the possibility that the final episode of its hit sleuth series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, was illegally leaked online by a state-sponso...
Reports are circulating that state-sponsored agents circulated a Russian-language copy of the finale of the hit BBC series as part of Moscow’s war with the British broadcaster.
A mysterious hacking group has been bedeviling the U.S. intelligence community for months, releasing a tranche of secret National Security Agency hacking tools to the public while offering to sell even more for the right price. Now with barely a w...
A gang of elite hackers, believed by many to be Russian, say they’re quitting—just as Donald Trump gets ready to enter the Oval Office.
Members of anti-vaccine fringe groups have taken Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent meeting with President-elect Donald Trump as a sign that his promise to “Drain the Swamp” will extend to the country’s immunization policy-makers.But it is unclear jus...
Are the president-elect’s meetings with anti-vaxxers a signal he’s going to change immunization policy? And does he have the power to do so?
For most job applicants, the question “Have you ever been known by any other name?” is not a stumbling block.If you have a maiden name—or if you simply hated your first name and changed it from Jacqueline to Jessica—it’s unlikely that disclosing a...
‘Have you ever been known by any other name’ is a far from innocuous question for transgender people, who may immediately out themselves with an honest answer.
Robert Smigel’s Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was one of 2016’s most vital political satirists, hitting the campaign trail early in the primaries and sticking with it all the way through the conventions over the summer. So it was only fitting that ...
Conan O’Brien sent Triumph the Insult Comic Dog to Trump’s inauguration and he came back with gold.
A group of African-American men sit around a grungy cab office. They are mostly drivers, but there are a few regular customers too. Then—soon to appear through its doors—there’s Booster (Brandon J. Dirden), the son of the cab firm’s owner, Becker ...
The brilliant MTC production of Wilson’s ‘Jitney’ is so good you want to stay in the company of the actors for as long as possible.
The British TV presenter and exhaustingly dedicated Trump blowhard Piers Morgan was seemingly desperate for attention during the Women’s March on Washington Saturday, firing off a series of contemptuous tweets.How pathetic that participants believ...
After Madonna’s remark at the Washington Women’s March that she’d like to blow up the White House, condemnation and insults soon rained down on her.
It was more than an hour into White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s first formal briefing to the media on Monday—a much-hyped event that dragged on so long that it resembled War and Peace (surprisingly, mostly peace)—that President Trump’s pug...
Sean Spicer, White House press spokesman, was ready to not only take on President Trump’s media critics—but also to play the victim.
In-laws, eh?Prince Harry’s potential future brother-in-law, Tom Markle Jr., looks set to steal the title of most embarrassing relative from Kate’s naughty uncle, Gary Goldsmith.The 50-year-old half-brother of Prince Harry’s actress girlfriend Megh...
His girlfriend has a troubled half-brother facing a gun charge—one who could embarrass the royals by invoking Harry’s name.
It is rare to cheer the television set these days, but watching Helen (Maura Tierney) bundle her insane, awful parents into a fortress-like panic room in the basement of their Montauk home was one such moment. Thank you, The Affair, for that—and f...
Helen decided it was time to ’fess up about killing Scotty, and the identity of Noah’s assailant was finally revealed in the penultimate episode of Season 3 of ‘The Affair.’
