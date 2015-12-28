The Daily Beast

Lawyers gather to discuss how to gain access to a detainee held under a travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, U.S. January 28, 2017.
Trump’s First Constitutional Crisis

Border Patrol flouted a federal injunction against Trump's order, barring lawyers from reaching legal U.S. residents detained at Dulles airport.

By Betsy Woodruff

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/Getty

Trump's Ban Could Kneecap the ISIS War

President Trump's ban targeting certain Muslim-majority countries is supposed to make the U.S. safer, but in doing so he may have guaranteed defeating ISIS will get harder.

By Kimberly Dozier

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

The Real 007 Used Fake News Against U.S.

The British ran a massive and illegal propaganda operation on American soil during World War II—and the White House helped.

By Marc Wortman

Carlo Allegri / Reuters

In Defense of an Opposition Press

Steve Bannon was right: the press is the “opposition party,” the guarantor of the public interest. If democracy stands any chance, journalists must be vigilant in exposing the inner ...

By Clive Irving
    Jews, Christians & Baha’i Stuck in Iran

    By Josephine Huetlin
    Ban Troubles Conservative Churchgoers

    By Matt Lewis
    Trump Elevates Bannon, Sabotages Himself

    By David Rothkopf
    Beware a Trump SCOTUS Pick ‘Like Scalia’

    By Eric Segall, Lief Carter
    Iraqi Heroes Left Behind by Trump’s Ban

    By Tim Mak
    People shop at the old market in the historic city of Sanaa, Yemen, January 28, 2017.

    One Dead, Four Wounded in Yemen Raid

    By Kimberly Dozier
    By Alex Brook Lynn/The Daily Beast

    Pizza Angels Feed Protesters At JFK

    By Katie Zavadski, Alex Brook Lynn
    Trump’s Own Lawyers Baffled By His Ban

    By Harry Siegel

    McConnell Shrugs Off Refugee Ban Mess

    By Andrew Desiderio
    Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darwish addresses the media after being released from Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport during the Donald Trump travel ban in Queens, New York, U.S., January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - RTSXTV5

    The Trump Fan Caught In His Ban

    By Michael Daly
    Leniency for Undocumented Is Over

    By Betsy Woodruff
    A Party Without Conscience

    By Joy-Ann Reid
    Jeff Sessions' Fingerprints All Over Ban

    By Betsy Woodruff
    J.D. Salinger in an Authoritarian Age

    By Kevin Fallon
    In Defense of an Opposition Press

    By Clive Irving

      Are Kids Getting Too Many Vaccines?

      By Paul A. Offit

      Are Kids Getting Too Many Vaccines?

      By Paul A. Offit

      During the run up to the presidential election, several candidates expressed their concerns about vaccines.Donald Trump, a businessman, said that the vaccine schedule was “meant for a horse, not for a child,” and that children should receive “smal...

      Political leaders and parents have expressed concerns that young children are getting too many vaccines, often for diseases that aren’t raging anymore.

      CNN screengrab

      Jeffrey Lord: Ban Would’ve Stopped 9/11

      By Matt Wilstein

      Jeffrey Lord: Ban Would’ve Stopped 9/11

      By Matt Wilstein

      Shortly before a federal judge stayed the deportations of hundreds of immigrants on Saturday evening, Donald Trump’s most loyal cable news defender was on CNN sharing some “alternative facts” about the discriminatory policy.Jeffrey Lord began by c...

      President Trump’s biggest cable news booster was shot down by CNN’s Poppy Harlow.

      Grandma Detained on Trump’s Orders

      By Justin Glawe

      Grandma Detained on Trump’s Orders

      By Justin Glawe

      DALLAS -- Khaled Abdaan hasn’t seen his mother since he fled Iraq four years ago with the help of the U.S. government. On Saturday, he waited at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to see her for the first time. He wouldn’t, thanks to an e...

      A 77-year-old woman who hasn’t seen her son or his children since he left Iraq four years ago was locked up and will be sent back to the Middle East.

      Trump’s Voting Guru Blasted as ‘Hustler’

      By Gideon Resnick, Ben Collins, Brandy Zadrozny

      Trump’s Voting Guru Blasted as ‘Hustler’

      By Gideon Resnick, Ben Collins, Brandy Zadrozny

      President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to laud Gregg Phillips, the creator of an “anti-vote fraud” app who has repeatedly claimed that 3 million people voted illegally in the 2016 election, but has refused to make public any data or evid...

      Making outlandish claims about illegal votes is only the latest in a long line of controversies Gregg Phillips has found himself in.

      Seven-year-old Maya Casillas takes part with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles during a vigil at City Hall as they respond to President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 25, 2017.

      Latinos’ Trump Trap: Resist or Reach Out

      By Ruben Navarrette Jr.

      Latinos’ Trump Trap: Resist or Reach Out

      By Ruben Navarrette Jr.

      SAN DIEGO—At the dawn of what could be the most dangerous presidency in U.S. history, Donald Trump and the nation’s Latino community are squaring off like a bull and a matador.And given Trump’s penchant for tall tales and broken promises, you don’...

      Too often, these days, Latinos are cast in the role in the American drama played by the Germans in the 1700s, the Irish and Chinese in the 1800s, and the Italians and Jews in the 1900s.

      Uzo Aduba of the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black" poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2015.

      Watch Live: 2017 SAG Awards

      By Amelia Warshaw

      Watch Live: 2017 SAG Awards

      By Amelia Warshaw

      With Oscar nominations coming out this week and the Golden Globes only slightly in the rearview mirror, film and tv connoisseurs and casual fans alike are still buzzing about this year’s top performances on the big and small screens. Enter the Scr...

      The 2017 SAG Awards will highlight the best performances in film and television from the past year. Here’s how to watch live.

      ‘Roast Battle’: Nothing Is ‘Off Limits’

      By Matt Wilstein

      ‘Roast Battle’: Nothing Is ‘Off Limits’

      By Matt Wilstein

      Joking about 10-year-old Barron Trump can get you suspended from Saturday Night Live, but it just might help you win Roast Battle.One of the jokes at a taping for the quarterfinals of comedian Jeff Ross’s hit competition show on Comedy Central, wh...

      Comedian Jeff Ross talks about ‘Roast Battle II,’ which culminates with a live finale on Sunday night. Plus, watch an exclusive clip from Saturday night’s quarterfinals.

      Anaheim Ducks Corey Perry (R) takes a shot on St. Louis Blues goaltender Brian Elliott during the NHL All-Star hockey skills competition in Ottawa January 28, 2012.

      Watch Live: NHL All-Star Game

      By Amelia Warshaw

      Watch Live: NHL All-Star Game

      By Amelia Warshaw

      Although some form of ice hockey has been around ever since some blokes decided sliding around on ice and hitting a ball with a stick sounded like fun, 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of the National Hockey League. NHL Centennial Ambassador, the ...

      The best of the best in the NHL will convene in L.A. this weekend to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the hockey league. Here’s how to livestream it.

      Screen Legend John Hurt Dead at 77

      By Marlow Stern

      Screen Legend John Hurt Dead at 77

      By Marlow Stern

      In a strange bit of irony, just as the surreality of the Trump administration has pushed George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 to No. 1 on the Amazon charts, the star of the film adaptation, John Hurt, has passed away after a fight with pancreatic ...

      The star of the films 'Alien,' 'The Elephant Man,' and 'Harry Potter' has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

      Serena and Venus Williams of the U.S. stand together with Australian Open tennis tournament ballboys and girls during a promotional event at Melbourne Park, Australia, in this handout image taken January 10, 2017.

      Watch: 2017 Australian Open Finals

      By Amelia Warshaw

      Watch: 2017 Australian Open Finals

      By Amelia Warshaw

      Things haven’t gone quite as planned so far in the 2017 Australian Open, but it appears all’s well that ends well for the finals of the year’s first Grand Slam.Both the top seeds in the men’s and women’s singles brackets were knocked out in the fo...

      The Williams sisters face off in the women’s singles final and Federer will face Nadal in the men’s singles final. Here’s how to watch live.

      The Hypocrisy of Trump's Refugee Order

      By Sherizaan Minwalla

      The Hypocrisy of Trump's Refugee Order

      By Sherizaan Minwalla

      On Friday President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would severely curtail admissions to the US for most refugees and immigrants from certain countries viewed as supporting terrorism, including Iraq that is a key US ally in the war aga...

      The Trump administration couched its executive order on refugees in language about gender based violence, the same week it vowed to cut funding for women's clinics and the same d...

      Arrival of a train containing Jews deported to Auschwitz death camp in Poland. Auschwitz-Birkenau (1940-1945) was the largest

      How the Nazis Took Control of Germany

      By Peter Hayes

      How the Nazis Took Control of Germany

      By Peter Hayes

      Today, Jan. 27, marks the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. That event did not mark the end of the Holocaust—gassings continued until the eve of Hitler’s suicide on April 30, 1945, and thousands more died of the effects of starvatio...

      Hitler was not that popular when he first took office, but the Nazis quickly changed that, for the simple reason that power magnifies the ideas of those who hold it.

      Can Theresa May Change Donald Trump?

      By Tim Teeman

      Can Theresa May Change Donald Trump?

      By Tim Teeman

      For many Britons, the notion of the “special relationship” with the United States was enshrined, at least symbolically, in those pictures of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher side by side (in friendship and ideology), and blissfully happy in eac...

      The British prime minister wants a Brexit-friendly trade deal with the United States. She also wants Donald Trump to embrace NATO and respect Islam.

      Tulsi Gabbard’s Fascist Escorts to Syria

      By Alex Rowell, Tim Mak, Michael Weiss

      Tulsi Gabbard’s Fascist Escorts to Syria

      By Alex Rowell, Tim Mak, Michael Weiss

      Tulsi Gabbard, the self-styled “progressive” Hawaiian congresswoman makes no secret of her recent trip to Damascus to meet Bashar al-Assad. But, as an outspoken opponent of what she presents as America’s pro-terrorist foreign policy, Gabbard certa...

      The Democratic congresswoman used affiliates of a violent, anti-Semitic political party to take tea with Assad.

      A Kurdish Syrian refugee waits for transport during a sand storm on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. The United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday it was making contingency plans in case all 400,000 inhabitants of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani fled into Turkey to escape advancing Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Murad Sezer (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT) - RTR47JGB

      Trump Is Determined to Spite Every Woman

      By Erin Gloria Ryan

      Trump Is Determined to Spite Every Woman

      By Erin Gloria Ryan

      “Nobody has more respect for women than I do,” said Donald Trump, defending in a presidential debate comments he made about grabbing women “by the pussy” without their permission. It’s safe to say now that if you believed him then, you’re a sucker...

      For a man who claims to be pro-life, Trump showed this week that he cares very little for the lives of women at home or abroad.

      Grandma Detained on Trump’s Orders

      By Justin Glawe

      Grandma Detained on Trump’s Orders

      By Justin Glawe

      DALLAS -- Khaled Abdaan hasn’t seen his mother since he fled Iraq four years ago with the help of the U.S. government. On Saturday, he waited at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to see her for the first time. He wouldn’t, thanks to an e...

      A 77-year-old woman who hasn’t seen her son or his children since he left Iraq four years ago was locked up and will be sent back to the Middle East.

      JFK Airport’s Namesake Would Be Sickened

      By Justin Miller

      JFK Airport’s Namesake Would Be Sickened

      By Justin Miller

      JFK would bristle at what’s happening at JFK International Airport.On the order of President Donald Trump, 12 people were detained without due process as soon as they landed in America’s most cosmopolitan city, New York, from points as far as Syri...

      A dozen people were detained at the airport in New York City named for John F. Kennedy, who was also challenged over his own religious beliefs.

      Standing Rock Protesters vs. Tribes

      By Sandy Tolan

      Standing Rock Protesters vs. Tribes

      By Sandy Tolan

      ON THE BANKS OF THE CANNONBALL RIVER, North Dakota—In the first Battle of Standing Rock, the pipeline resisters and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe stood together.Thousands came to “Stand with Standing Rock” in a collective effort to block the 1,172...

      With Donald Trump’s order to build the Dakota Access Pipeline, there’s new activity—and new tension between the forces fighting against him.

      Mike Pence: Bye-Bye, Planned Parenthood!

      By Erin Gloria Ryan

      Mike Pence: Bye-Bye, Planned Parenthood!

      By Erin Gloria Ryan

      Today, before a massive crowd at this year’s March for Life in Washington, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a keynote address befitting a coach who had just won a Super Bowl.“Life is winning again in America,” said the Vice President to thunder...

      The Vice President promised a triumphant anti-abortion crowd that he’d defund abortion providers (read: Planned Parenthood) and give money to ‘women’s healthcare’ (read: controversia...

      Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) reacts after beating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports - RTX25WSM

      Peyton Manning Boards the Trump Train

      By Kelly Weill

      Peyton Manning Boards the Trump Train

      By Kelly Weill

      For nearly a year, Donald Trump’s crush on Peyton Manning went unrequited, but now the former quarterback appears to have had a change of heart. Manning spoke just after Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at a Republican retreat in Philadelphia t...

      Peyton Manning is speaking alongside Trump and Pence, after going all in for Jeb Bush in the primary.

      Layed Down Pregnant Woman And Partner Having 4D Ultrasound Scan

      Not Pro-Life or Pro-Choice. Pro-Parent.

      By Dr. Rachel Pearson

      Not Pro-Life or Pro-Choice. Pro-Parent.

      By Dr. Rachel Pearson

      Last week saw the largest demonstrations for women’s rights in human history. And yesterday saw the annual the March for Life in Washington, D.C., which describes itself as opposing “the greatest human rights violation of our time, legal abortion ...

      The anguish and devotion of parents who must make heartrending choices about the health of their children convinces one doctor that only parents have the ultimate say.

      No Civil Rights on Trump WhiteHouse.Gov

      By Justin Miller

      No Civil Rights on Trump WhiteHouse.Gov

      By Justin Miller

      WhiteHouse.gov immediately wiped pages on LGBT rights, civil rights, climate change, and health care from its “issues” section after Donald Trump took the oath of office. The page on climate change was replaced with a page entitled “An America Fir...

      The minute Donald Trump was sworn into office, the White House’s web site changed—dramatically.

      Gamergate’s New Army of Bad Bitches

      By Erin Gloria Ryan

      Gamergate’s New Army of Bad Bitches

      By Erin Gloria Ryan

      If change can be described using the vocabulary of earthquakes, Brianna Wu has spent her last 18 months enduring the sort of seismic activity that comes with living over an active fault line. As the center of the phenomenon known as Gamergate (act...

      Brianna Wu lived through hell at the center of the online harassment scandal known as Gamergate. She figures that running for office can’t be nearly that bad.

      All The People Who Betrayed Manning

      By Kevin Poulsen

      All The People Who Betrayed Manning

      By Kevin Poulsen

      I first heard the name Bradley Manning at a cheap Japanese restaurant near Sacramento, California, sitting across from the ex-hacker who’d just turned the soldier in.It was May 2010, and I was following up on a remarkable story I’d heard in crypti...

      Over and over, the young private who exposed so much of the U.S. government’s inner workings trusted people—only to get knifed.

      The Galleries that Made Manhattan Cool

      By The Daily Beast

      The Galleries that Made Manhattan Cool

      By The Daily Beast

      Inventing Downtown provides a closer look into the evolution of artist-run galleries in Lower Manhattan from the early 1950s-to the mid 1960s.

      Inventing Downtown provides a closer look into the evolution of artist-run galleries in Lower Manhattan from the early 1950s-to the mid 1960s.

      How George Orwell Predicted Donald Trump

      By John Sutherland

      How George Orwell Predicted Donald Trump

      By John Sutherland

      Oh Orwell, thou shouldst be living at this hour. In fact, every hour since that dark night in January 1950 when you died, alone, in a hospital. Perhaps, web paranoia speculates, your truth-telling got too dangerous for the powers that be and you w...

      The White House’s embrace of ‘alternative facts’ evokes the managed truth Orwell described in ‘1984’ and ‘Animal Farm'—a perfect example of the Big Lie backed by Big Power.

      Chuck Yeager: The Last Man Standing

      By Joshua David Stein

      Chuck Yeager: The Last Man Standing

      By Joshua David Stein

      With the death last month of John Glenn and this month of Gene Cernan, nearly all of the spacemen who defined America’s 20th century ambitions for the stars have gone unto the heavens. There is, however, one man still on this terrestrial plane: Ge...

      Chuck Yeager is the last of the early generation of space pioneers, a vestige of an heroic era that seems to hold little inspiration for the science-phobic Donald Trump.

      Will Bathroom Bills Ever Die?

      By Samantha Allen

      Will Bathroom Bills Ever Die?

      By Samantha Allen

      Anti-transgender bathroom bills are like horror movie villains: No matter how many times you kill them, they keep coming back.Such is the case with South Dakota’s unkillable “bathroom bill,” which Republican Governor Dennis Daugaard vetoed last ye...

      South Dakota is once again considering a measure that would ban transgender students from using school facilities that correspond with their gender. The anti-trans bills just keep on...

      Donald Trump’s Plot Against America

      By Bernard-Henri Lévy

      Donald Trump’s Plot Against America

      By Bernard-Henri Lévy

      On the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, I met Philip Roth.This was a surreal experience, given that, in his 2004 novel, The Plot Against America, Roth precisely described the sinister and chilling nightmare in which the United States now finds ...

      The author of ‘The Plot Against America’, Philip Roth spends Inauguration Day dwelling on everything from the perplexing case of Melania Trump to America’s state of suspended insurre...

      The Dark Trump Echoes in 1980s Art

      By Tim Teeman

      The Dark Trump Echoes in 1980s Art

      By Tim Teeman

      Surveying the art hanging on the walls of the eighth floor of Whitney Museum of American Art, the visitor remarked softly to her companion, “Well, all the usual suspects are here.”Indeed they were. In a modestly curated three rooms, Fast Forward: ...

      A show of 1980s American painting at the Whitney includes meditations on sexuality, AIDS, wealth, and politics. Might it be a precursor to art under Trump?

