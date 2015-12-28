The Daily Beast

U.S. President Barack Obama appears with tears on his cheek during remarks at his final presidential campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, November 5, 2012, on the eve of the U.S. presidential elections.
Brian Snyder / Reuters

Where Were the Protesters in November?

It was huge. It was emotional. But it’s hard not to wonder what all these people were doing during the election, and what they will do after the protest has ended.

By Erin Gloria Ryan

Jason Reed / Reuters

My President Wasn’t Black Enough

The nation’s first black president leaves Washington with near fanatical support, especially among African Americans. But the question remains: Did he do enough?

By Goldie Taylor

Stringer / Reuters

Heroic Tales from Italy's Avalanche

As rescuers continue to dig for survivors in the aftermath of an avalanche, more survivors are uncovered.

By Barbie Latza Nadeau

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Beast Fiction: Dark at the Crossing

An excerpt from Elliot Ackerman's latest novel, a love story set along the Turkish-Syrian border amidst the ongoing civil war.

By Elliot Ackerman
    Quack Medicine

    Top U.S. Hospitals Enable Quack Medicine

    By Paul A. Offit
    Fake News

    Can the Michelin Model Fix Fake News?

    By Clint Watts, Andrew Weisburd
    Oklahoma City Bombing

    Oklahoma’s Warning to Trump’s America

    By Nick Schager
    how tech is going to remake humans, for good or ill

    Don't Like Technology? It Likes You

    By Scott Reardon
    Fake News

    The Press' Enemies Within

    By Pete Dexter, Jeff Nale
    Boris Johnson

    Why Boris Johnson Isn’t Helping Brexit

    By Tom Sykes
    Jessica Williams stars in 'The Incredible Jessica James.'

    The Incredible Jessica Williams

    By Kevin Fallon
    Trump

    Trump’s ‘American Carnage’ Inaugural

    By John Avlon
    CIA pick waffles on torture, bulk surveillance, Wikileaks

    Trump CIA Pick Open to Waterboarding?

    By Kimberly Dozier
    Bill Maher recap

    Maher Slams Trump’s ‘Joyless’ Inaugural

    By Matt Wilstein

    El Chapo Finally Brought Down to Size

    By Katie Zavadski
    Jack Anderson

    Nixon Aides’ Plot to Kill a Journalist

    By Gil Troy
    Wayne Barrett

    Why Wayne Barrett is Irreplaceable

    By Michael Tomasky
    Nat Hentoff

    He Celebrated Jazz and Freedom

    By Larry Blumenfeld
    Queer in Trump's America

    I’m a Proud Queer in Trump’s U.S.A.

    By Samantha Allen

      Inauguration

      Trump’s Dark Forecast for America

      By Olivia Nuzzi

      As he approached the lectern, the sky creaked open. Raindrops began to fall, lightly at first, a mere suggestion of a shower, and then, as he unhinged his jaw to speak, a mild storm.If it had been written as satire, it would’ve been bad, but it wa...

      Donald Trump predicted dark times for the “shining city on a hill.”

      protests

      ‘Antifascists’ Hate Trump, Vandalize DC

      By Asawin Suebsaeng, Gideon Resnick

      Early Friday afternoon, thousands flooded the streets of downtown Washington, D.C., to peacefully resist the nascent Trump administration. A small group of others wanted to riot.And they sure did try—breakings windows, and burning a trash can, new...

      ‘Antifascists’ used Donald Trump’s inauguration as an opportunity to riot, as thousands protested peacefully.

      Protesters burn signs outside the National Press Building ahead of the presidential inauguration, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington.

      Protesters v. Police on Inauguration Day

      By The Daily Beast

      In the wake of a new political era, protesters gathered in the nation's capital.

      Inauguration

      Trump’s Dark Forecast for America

      By Olivia Nuzzi

      As he approached the lectern, the sky creaked open. Raindrops began to fall, lightly at first, a mere suggestion of a shower, and then, as he unhinged his jaw to speak, a mild storm.If it had been written as satire, it would’ve been bad, but it wa...

      Donald Trump predicted dark times for the “shining city on a hill.”

      U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017.

      This Is Not Normal. This Is Not Normal.

      By Joy-Ann Reid

      Today, the reality of a Trump presidency sets in for a grim majority of Americans as they watch the most unpopular incoming commander-in-chief in our modern history, and one of the most actively vindictive and erratic, take charge of the FBI, the ...

      The media can try to tell us that Trump and his gang rest within the regular American tradition. Millions know better.

      Whitehouse.gov

      No Civil Rights on Trump WhiteHouse.Gov

      By Justin Miller

      WhiteHouse.gov immediately wiped pages on LGBT rights, civil rights, climate change, and health care from its “issues” section after Donald Trump took the oath of office. The page on climate change was replaced with a page entitled “An America Fir...

      The minute Donald Trump was sworn into office, the White House’s web site changed—dramatically.

      CBS screengrab

      Colbert on Trump’s Speech: ‘We Get It!’

      By Matt Wilstein

      After saying goodbye to President Obama as his “conservative pundit” alter ego the night before, Stephen Colbert was back to being himself Friday night. And the Late Show host seemed genuinely terrified about the dark vision President Donald Trump...

      The ‘Late Show’ host shared his feelings about Donald Trump’s doomsday inauguration speech on Friday night.

      Bill Maher

      Bill Maher: Trump’s Not ‘Legitimate’

      By Matt Wilstein

      January 20th is a big day for Bill Maher. Not only is it Donald Trump’s inauguration, but it’s also the premiere of his HBO show Real Time’s 15th season. Oh, and it’s his 61st birthday.“I’m getting Donald Trump for my birthday,” Maher told The Dai...

      The host of HBO’s ‘Real Time’ cannot wait to get back to hammering Trump on Inauguration Day.

      U.S. singer Madonna attends the world premiere of 'The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years' in London, Britain September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall - RTSNXNY

      Madonna: Trump Was Elected for a Reason

      By Amy Zimmerman

      On Thursday night, the dulcet tones of 3 Doors Down ushered in a new era of American politics. Meanwhile, in a liberal bubble far, far away—Prospect Heights—a far more famous pop star sat down with a visual artist for a frank conversation about fe...

      The music icon sat down with artist Marilyn Minter at the Brooklyn Museum for a rousing discussion on the election, misogyny, Trump, and more.

      CC screengrab

      ‘Daily Show’ on Trump: ‘We’re So F*cked’

      By Matt Wilstein

      Trevor Noah began the last Daily Show before Donald Trump becomes president of the United States by examining a photo the president-elect posted on Instagram this week in which he claimed to be writing the first draft of his inaugural address by h...

      ‘The Daily Show’ host is seriously concerned about just how bad Donald Trump is going to be at his new job.

      Bill Maher

      Bill Maher: Trump’s Not ‘Legitimate’

      By Matt Wilstein

      January 20th is a big day for Bill Maher. Not only is it Donald Trump’s inauguration, but it’s also the premiere of his HBO show Real Time’s 15th season. Oh, and it’s his 61st birthday.“I’m getting Donald Trump for my birthday,” Maher told The Dai...

      The host of HBO’s ‘Real Time’ cannot wait to get back to hammering Trump on Inauguration Day.

      Colbert

      ‘Colbert’ Returns to Send Off Obama

      By Matt Wilstein

      During his nine seasons as host of The Colbert Report on Comedy Central, Stephen Colbert’s right-wing blowhard alter ego—“Stephen Colbert”—spent a lot of time ironically laying into just about anything President Obama said or did.So it was only fi...

      The ‘Late Show’ host dusted off his ‘Colbert Report’ persona just one more time Thursday night to say goodbye to ‘America-hating’ President Obama.

      Trump Inauguration Concert

      Trump’s Inauguration Concert Was Painful

      By Kevin Fallon

      Thursday's inauguration weekend welcome concert did its job, in that it accurately and compellingly set the tone for the new administration and the new America. It didn’t run properly, didn’t reflect your tastes or interests, and you wouldn’t...

      The ‘Make America Great Again!’ concert struggled to book any act willing to play for Trump. The resulting show, led by 3 Doors Down, was a nightmare. Sad!

      Beaches

      We Cried Over the New ‘Beaches’

      By Kevin Fallon, Tim Teeman

      Kevin: Tim. We’re about to watch the new Beaches. Are you emotionally prepared? Fully hydrated? Or are you already weeping?Tim: You can never be fully prepared for Beaches. I have watched the original multiple times, including at a “cry-a-long” at...

      The Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon and Tim Teeman, who worship the original, watched Lifetime’s new ‘Beaches’ remake. Here’s their every thought, reaction, and tear.

      Colbert

      ‘Colbert’ Returns to Send Off Obama

      By Matt Wilstein

      During his nine seasons as host of The Colbert Report on Comedy Central, Stephen Colbert’s right-wing blowhard alter ego—“Stephen Colbert”—spent a lot of time ironically laying into just about anything President Obama said or did.So it was only fi...

      The ‘Late Show’ host dusted off his ‘Colbert Report’ persona just one more time Thursday night to say goodbye to ‘America-hating’ President Obama.

      Trump's escort

      She Met Trump at the Ritz (Not That Way)

      By Anna Nemtsova

      The revolving door of the Ritz-Carlton hotel swished open and Yulia Alferova entered the luxurious lobby, used for important meetings both by the Russian elite and foreign guests. And there he was, Donald Trump, walking toward her in the morning l...

      Yulia Alferova, asked to organize Trump’s Miss Universe contest in Russia, talks about meeting the future president—and why all the wild allegations are false.

      A firefighter car is seen next Amatrice, after a series of earthquakes hit the town and parts of central Italy, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTSW30U

      Italy’s Hotel Avalanche Horror Story

      By Barbie Latza Nadeau

      PENNE, Italy—Freezing to death must surely be among the worst ways to die. But imagine what it would be like to be stuck in a luxury resort spa that was buried by an avalanche.Imagine those first few long hours trying to find a way out, blocked by...

      A day after the upscale Hotel Rigopiano was buried in an earthquake-induced avalanche, 30 guests and staff are still missing, and rescuers are working short shifts in the bitter cold.

      Kim Kardashaian

      The Over-The-Hill-Gang That Robbed Kim K

      By Erin Zaleski

      PARIS — It was a shockingly bold crime if only for its target. A home-invasion-style robbery in Paris of one of America’s most well-known women: reality-television star Kim Kardashian. The haul was nothing to sneer at either. The armed assailants ...

      As more details come in about the bumbling band of silver-haired criminals accused in the Kim Kardashian heist, it’s safe to say that sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction.

      dead terrorist: man is innocent / HED: Dead Terrorist Tries to Clear His Pal

      Dead Terrorist Tries to Clear His Pal

      By Katie Zavadski

      An ISIS terrorist who died 15 months ago said in a video played in a federal courtroom Wednesday that the man on trial for helping him to get to Syria did not recruit him.Samy El-Goarany of Middletown, New York said in the September 2015 video tha...

      Samy El-Goarany died fighting in Syria 15 months ago. But on Wednesday, he appeared in a federal courtroom, thanks to a video he made claiming the man accused of recruiting him is in...

      A firefighter car is seen next Amatrice, after a series of earthquakes hit the town and parts of central Italy, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTSW30U

      Italy’s Hotel Avalanche Horror Story

      By Barbie Latza Nadeau

      PENNE, Italy—Freezing to death must surely be among the worst ways to die. But imagine what it would be like to be stuck in a luxury resort spa that was buried by an avalanche.Imagine those first few long hours trying to find a way out, blocked by...

      A day after the upscale Hotel Rigopiano was buried in an earthquake-induced avalanche, 30 guests and staff are still missing, and rescuers are working short shifts in the bitter cold.

      A martyoshka doll showing Donald Trump, U.S. president elect, sits beside painted wooden models of St. Basil's cathedral in a souvenir store in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. The ruble dropped as Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential race, driving down crude prices on concern his protectionist policies will sap global growth.

      Russia Celebrates the Trump Inauguration

      By Anna Nemtsova

      MOSCOW—Preparations for the Donald Trump inauguration party are well under way at the newly opened restaurant and nightclub Arbat 13 in the very heart of Moscow.For what must be the first time in history, Russians are treating the day an American ...

      With Trump parties and souvenirs, and dark tales of Obama conspiracies, Russia readies to welcome Putin’s buddy in the White House.

      Was Istanbul Nightclub Shooter a Gun for Hire?

      Was Istanbul’s Terror State-Sponsored?

      By Roy Gutman

      ISTANBUL — The Uzbek native accused of killing 39 New Year’s revelers at an Istanbul night club was arrested late Monday with three women and a large stash of money, a scene raising the question whether the Islamic State extremists who claimed cre...

      Turkey believes the New Year’s Eve nightclub massacrist had help from an “intelligence organization.”

      Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017.

      Explaining Trump to the Unsettled Elite

      By Christopher Dickey

      PARIS — What a relief! The World Economic Forum in Davos learned today that everything’s going to be okay. President-Elect Donald Trump didn’t really dump all over Europe and its unifying institutions over the weekend, or, well, he did but he didn...

      At Davos this year China’s premier appeared the un-Trumpian paladin of free trade, while U.S. president-elect’s “translator” seemed unsure just what his boss believes.

      A martyoshka doll showing Donald Trump, U.S. president elect, sits beside painted wooden models of St. Basil's cathedral in a souvenir store in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. The ruble dropped as Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential race, driving down crude prices on concern his protectionist policies will sap global growth.

      Russia Celebrates the Trump Inauguration

      By Anna Nemtsova

      MOSCOW—Preparations for the Donald Trump inauguration party are well under way at the newly opened restaurant and nightclub Arbat 13 in the very heart of Moscow.For what must be the first time in history, Russians are treating the day an American ...

      With Trump parties and souvenirs, and dark tales of Obama conspiracies, Russia readies to welcome Putin’s buddy in the White House.

      Women's March Video

      ‘I March for My 13-Year-Old Daughters’

      By Malia Griggs

      On Jan. 21, 2017, women from across the country are descending upon Washington, D.C., to march down to the U.S. Capitol in protest of the incoming administration. What started as a small Facebook post from a grandmother in Hawaii has expanded into...

      We asked women to share why they are marching on Jan. 21, and they delivered. Here are some of their amazing stories.

      Women's March Video

      ‘Why We March’

      By Sara Sayed, Alex Brook Lynn, Daniel Sircar

      We asked women from across the nation why they’re marching on D.C. this weekend. Here are their voices.

      reparations are finalized on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, where Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as America's 45th president, in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2017.

      Live: Donald Trump’s Inauguration

      By Amelia Warshaw

      On Friday, Jan. 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.The “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration Concert” will have wrapped, the cabinet appointments will have paused, President Obama will have made h...

      On Friday, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Here’s the full schedule and how to watch live.

      Women's March Video

      ‘I March for My 13-Year-Old Daughters’

      By Malia Griggs

      On Jan. 21, 2017, women from across the country are descending upon Washington, D.C., to march down to the U.S. Capitol in protest of the incoming administration. What started as a small Facebook post from a grandmother in Hawaii has expanded into...

      We asked women to share why they are marching on Jan. 21, and they delivered. Here are some of their amazing stories.

      Cop Body-Cams Shut Down for Inauguration

      By Thor Benson

      Cop Body-Cams Shut Down for Inauguration

      During the presidential inauguration on Friday and during the “Women’s March on Washington” the following day, police body cameras will be off. Outrage!Many activists have expressed vitriol over the blackout. “Civil rights groups are concerned tha...

      Trump’s inauguration and the next day’s protest won’t be recorded by police body-cams. The ACLU, maybe surprisingly, is backing the decision, saying it protects protesters.

      Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III puts his helmet back on after being tackled by the Baltimore Ravens defense in the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland December 9, 2012.

      SCOTUS May Allow ‘Redskins’ Slurs

      By Jay Michaelson

      The Washington Redskins may have just won at the Supreme Court without even entering the building.On Wednesday, the Court heard arguments in Lee v. Tam, a case that involves not a major league sports team but a largely obscure Asian American dance...

      In a case about an Asian-American band called ‘The Slants,’ justices seemed skeptical of the trademark office’s ban on disparaging terms like the one used by Washington’s NFL team.

      Gamers

      Gamergate’s New Army of Bad Bitches

      By Erin Gloria Ryan

      If change can be described using the vocabulary of earthquakes, Brianna Wu has spent her last 18 months enduring the sort of seismic activity that comes with living over an active fault line. As the center of the phenomenon known as Gamergate (act...

      Brianna Wu lived through hell at the center of the online harassment scandal known as Gamergate. She figures that running for office can’t be nearly that bad.

      An anti-drone missile system at standing rock

      Missile Launchers Now at Dakota Pipeline

      By David Axe

      The North Dakota Army National Guard has deployed two surface-to-air missile-launchers near a critical work site for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, or DAPL.Protestors spotted one of the Avenger missile systems on Jan. 16 and posted phot...

      The Avenger missile launcher is foremost a weapon of war. What is it doing at the site of a peaceful protest?

      Russians ‘Hack Sherlock’ in War on BBC

      By Tom Sykes

      In a mystery worthy of the master detective himself, the BBC is investigating the possibility that the final episode of its hit sleuth series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, was illegally leaked online by a state-sponso...

      Reports are circulating that state-sponsored agents circulated a Russian-language copy of the finale of the hit BBC series as part of Moscow’s war with the British broadcaster.

      NSA

      Hackers Blow NSA Secrets in Last ‘F-You’

      By Kevin Poulsen

      A mysterious hacking group has been bedeviling the U.S. intelligence community for months, releasing a tranche of secret National Security Agency hacking tools to the public while offering to sell even more for the right price. Now with barely a w...

      A gang of elite hackers, believed by many to be Russian, say they’re quitting—just as Donald Trump gets ready to enter the Oval Office.

      An anti-drone missile system at standing rock

      Missile Launchers Now at Dakota Pipeline

      By David Axe

      The North Dakota Army National Guard has deployed two surface-to-air missile-launchers near a critical work site for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, or DAPL.Protestors spotted one of the Avenger missile systems on Jan. 16 and posted phot...

      The Avenger missile launcher is foremost a weapon of war. What is it doing at the site of a peaceful protest?

      What Could Trump Really Do to Vaccines

      What Could Trump Really Do to Vaccines?

      By Brandy Zadrozny

      Members of anti-vaccine fringe groups have taken Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent meeting with President-elect Donald Trump as a sign that his promise to “Drain the Swamp” will extend to the country’s immunization policy-makers.But it is unclear jus...

      Are the president-elect’s meetings with anti-vaxxers a signal he’s going to change immunization policy? And does he have the power to do so?

      Are ‘Golden Showers’ a Medical Risk?

      By Amelia Warshaw

      At Donald Trump’s press conference this morning, the president-elect claimed that the allegations he engaged in urine play– better known as “golden showers”– could not be true because he is “a germaphobe.” As many were quick to note after Trump’s ...

      President-elect Trump denied salacious accusations by claiming to be a ‘germaphobe,’ but are golden showers actually unhealthy?

      Microsoft Anti-Porn Workers Sue for PTSD

      By Kelly Weill

      When former Microsoft employees complained of the horrific pornography and murder films they had to watch for their jobs, the software giant told them to just take more smoke breaks, a new lawsuit alleges.Members of Microsoft’s Online Safety Team ...

      Ex-employees of the company’s online safety team say they had to watch horrific online videos of child abuse, bestiality, and murders—and that Microsoft ignored their PTSD.

      What Could Trump Really Do to Vaccines

      What Could Trump Really Do to Vaccines?

      By Brandy Zadrozny

      Members of anti-vaccine fringe groups have taken Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent meeting with President-elect Donald Trump as a sign that his promise to “Drain the Swamp” will extend to the country’s immunization policy-makers.But it is unclear jus...

      Are the president-elect’s meetings with anti-vaxxers a signal he’s going to change immunization policy? And does he have the power to do so?

      London Crystal Palace

      The Splendor of London’s Crystal Palace

      By Allison McNearney

      On the night of Nov. 30, 1936, just after the clock struck 8 p.m., a Londoner made a harrowing discovery—the Crystal Palace, the colossal building constructed of glass and iron that sat atop Sydenham Hill to the south of the city, was on fire. It ...

      Built in the mid-19th century, almost entirely of glass and iron, the grand Crystal Palace was a symbol of British pride. But it would suffer a fiery fate.

      obama lgbt

      Obama Is Wrong: LGBT Rights Are Not Safe

      By Samantha Allen

      On Wednesday, Washington Blade reporter Chris Johnson asked President Obama a question that’s on many LGBT Americans’ minds: What’s going to happen to our rights under President Trump and his cabinet?“How confident are you that progress [on LGBT r...

      President Obama, who has done so much to secure LGBT equality, is hopeful that equality is secure. The extreme bigotry of Trump’s senior officials signals the very opposite.

      Gold White House

      Will Trump’s White House Turn Gold?

      By Tim Teeman

      Truly, politics is showbiz, and showbiz politics—for what should the first big interior décor bulletin of the new Trump White House be but that Melania Trump will apparently have a “glam room,” as recently reported by Us Weekly.This space would ap...

      The first Trump White House design plans include a reported ‘glam room’ for Melania. Will the gilt and gold of the couple’s penthouse be heading to D.C.?

      CIA Tests Found TV Psychic Was Real

      By Tom Sykes

      In the film The Men Who Stare at Goats, George Clooney played a psychic recruited by the CIA as part of its ‘New Earth Army,’ a unit that seeks to employ paranormal powers to thwart America’s enemies around the world.The film was a fictionalized v...

      The British TV psychic Uri Geller was much mocked for his claims of paranormal powers. But CIA experiments in 1973 proved his abilities ‘unambiguously.’

      obama lgbt

      Obama Is Wrong: LGBT Rights Are Not Safe

      By Samantha Allen

      On Wednesday, Washington Blade reporter Chris Johnson asked President Obama a question that’s on many LGBT Americans’ minds: What’s going to happen to our rights under President Trump and his cabinet?“How confident are you that progress [on LGBT r...

      President Obama, who has done so much to secure LGBT equality, is hopeful that equality is secure. The extreme bigotry of Trump’s senior officials signals the very opposite.

      The Science of Transgender Brains

      By Samantha Allen

      What does gender dysphoria feel like?For those who are not transgender themselves—and, in the United States, that’s all but 1.4 million of us—the idea of our actual gender not matching the one we were assigned at birth might seem foreign or, worse...

      A study has shown that trans people may sense touch differently than cisgender people according to particular body parts. We should be curious, but also careful, what we extrapolate ...

      NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Emma Sulkowicz, a senior visual arts student at Columbia University, poses with a mattress, which she says she will carry every where she goes in protest of the university's lack of action after she reported being raped during her sophomore year, on September 5, 2014 in New York City. Sulkowicz has said she is committed to carrying the mattress everywhere she goes until the university expels the rapist or he leaves. The protest is also doubling as her senior thesis project. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

      Emma Sulkowicz Is More Than Her Mattress

      By Lizzie Crocker

      Emma Sulkowicz has a disarming bedside manner.She doesn’t introduce herself when I arrive at her Healing Touch Integral Wellness Center in Philadelphia, but smiles warmly as she thumbs through my unfinished paperwork—a list of questions like “What...

      Famous for dragging a mattress around Columbia University after allegedly being sexually assaulted, Emma Sulkowicz is now play-acting being a therapist.

      A self-described ‘mutt,’ Obama encouraged us to think about race in ways that erased the color line. But George Herriman, another mutt, and his creation Krazy Kat were there first.

      How Obama Taught Us to Embrace Mutts

      By Michael Tisserand

      A listing of President Barack Obama’s statements about race might start with his campaign speech “A More Perfect Union,” when the self-described son of a “black man from Kenya and a white woman from Kansas” said that the idea that this nation is g...

      A self-described ‘mutt,’ Obama encouraged us to think about race in ways that erased the color line. But George Herriman, another mutt, and his creation Krazy Kat were there first.

      The Science of Transgender Brains

      By Samantha Allen

      What does gender dysphoria feel like?For those who are not transgender themselves—and, in the United States, that’s all but 1.4 million of us—the idea of our actual gender not matching the one we were assigned at birth might seem foreign or, worse...

      A study has shown that trans people may sense touch differently than cisgender people according to particular body parts. We should be curious, but also careful, what we extrapolate ...

      Flames rip through the Address Downtown hotel after it was hit by a massive fire, near the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. People were gathering to watch New Year's Eve celebrations when the hotel caught on fire, with the cause of the blaze still unknown according to the emirate's police chief.

      December 31, 2015
      Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 after plying her with drugs and alcohol, marking the first criminal case against a once-beloved performer whose father-figure persona was already left tattered by dozens of misconduct allegations.

      December 30, 2015

      Colombian bullfighter Paco Perlaza performs a pass during a bullfighting festival at the Canaveralejo bullring in Cali, Colombia.

      December 29, 2015
      Firefighters tackle a forest fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 28, 2015.

      December 28, 2015