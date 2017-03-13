This Week’s Blizzard Will Be One of the Biggest on Record

WATCH OUT

Meteorologists are running out of words to describe the late-season snowstorm expected to bring more than a foot of snow and winds stronger than a tropical storm.

It’s been a tough winter for snow lovers. From Chicago to New England, February was actually hot in many parts of country. Daffodils and flowering trees have been blooming for weeks . So far in 2017, it’s been in the 60s or 70s as often as it’s snowed in New York City.

That’s all about to change this week.

One of the biggest March snowstorms on record appears poised to strike the East Coast on Monday night, packing strong winds and snow drifts measured in feet. It’s as if Mother Nature decided to make up for lost time and pack an entire season’s worth of winter into a single day.

A blizzard warning is now in effect for New York City and surrounding parts of New Jersey, Connecticut, and Long Island—meaning white-out conditions and tropical-storm-force winds are likely. The latest National Weather Service forecasts show a wide section of the Northeast, from Maryland to Maine , on tap for more than a foot of snow. Snowflakes should start Monday afternoon around Washington, D.C. and reach their peak mid-morning on Tuesday in New York City and taper off by Tuesday evening across New England. The storm will be a relatively fast-mover, with most of its energy concentrated into a period of about nine hours of heavy snow and strong winds at each location.

Besides heavy snow and strong winds gusting to nearly hurricane-force in parts of Massachusetts, the storm may bring at least moderate coastal flooding to parts of the New Jersey shore. The result will be a snow day for sure on Tuesday with schools and workplaces closed—the National Weather Service is warning that “several roads may become impassable” and those that travel should bring along a “winter survival kit.” With leaves already out due to the early spring, there’s also a risk of widespread power outages . An experimental winter storm severity index used by the National Weather Service maxes out the scale:



While the effects on land may be astounding for at least a short while—words like paralyzing and crippling are being used to describe it—meteorologists are also viewing the storm as eye candy and refer to its weather maps as “ art. ”

There’s even a good chance of thundersnow—the meteorological Holy Grail, made infamous by a viral Weather Channel video from 2011 in Chicago.

