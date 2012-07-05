’09 Air France Crash Pilots’ Fault

CHEAT SHEET
The 2009 Air France crash that killed 228 people was the fault of the plane's copilots, according to a new report. France's aviation authority finds that the pilots flying during the captain's break failed to understand that the plane system was in trouble after speed sensors failed during turbulence. The report finds the pilots quickly faced "a situation of near total loss of control" and "did not know if they were climbing or descending." The flight disappeared from radar systems en route to Paris from Rio de Janeiro before it crashed into the ocean. French authorities are investigating Airbus and Air France for alleged manslaughter.