1 Dead,18 Injured in Motorcycle Club Shootout in Cleveland

Read it at Cleveland.com
A 48-year-old man was killed and 17 others shot in a brawl before midnight between motorcycle clubs on Cleveland’s east side. Police say the shootout started after rival club members exchanged fire after some members were kicked out of a private party. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland police said the dead man was shot several times. The 17 others were driven privately to area hospitals and are currently being treated for gunshot wounds. Police still do not know how many shooters were involved. No arrests have been made.