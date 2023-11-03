10+ Killed in Israeli West Bank Raids—Including in Refugee Camps: Report
CARNAGE
At least 10 Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli raids overnight in the West Bank, with some dying in refugee camps, according to a report. At least five fatalities occurred in Jenin, where Israeli soldiers blew up the homes of a pair of wanted Palestinians and destroyed three monuments in and near to the city’s refugee camp, local sources told Al Jazeera. Two others were killed in the al-Fawwar camp south of Hebron, while another died in the Qalandiya camp north of East Jerusalem. Two more reportedly died in Nablus and the village of Budrus. In a press briefing Friday morning, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said forces had operated in Jenin and “made contact with terrorists, thwarting them as necessary from the air and from the ground.”