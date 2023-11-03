CHEAT SHEET
    10+ Killed in Israeli West Bank Raids—Including in Refugee Camps: Report

    CARNAGE

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    A Palestinian man looks on, as he checks the damage after an Israeli raid, in Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Nov. 3, 2023.

    Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

    At least 10 Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli raids overnight in the West Bank, with some dying in refugee camps, according to a report. At least five fatalities occurred in Jenin, where Israeli soldiers blew up the homes of a pair of wanted Palestinians and destroyed three monuments in and near to the city’s refugee camp, local sources told Al Jazeera. Two others were killed in the al-Fawwar camp south of Hebron, while another died in the Qalandiya camp north of East Jerusalem. Two more reportedly died in Nablus and the village of Budrus. In a press briefing Friday morning, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said forces had operated in Jenin and “made contact with terrorists, thwarting them as necessary from the air and from the ground.”

    Read it at Al Jazeera