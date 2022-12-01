10-Year-Old Milwaukee Boy Killed His Mom After She Refused to Buy VR Headset, Cops Say
‘RAGE ISSUES’
A 10-year-old Milwaukee child who allegedly shot his mother will be charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide, prosecutors say. The boy, who initially claimed that the Nov. 21 shooting was an accident, allegedly killed his mom after she refused to buy him a virtual reality headset. “This is an absolute family tragedy,” one of the boy’s attorneys, Angela Cunningham, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “The adult system is absolutely ill-equipped to address the needs of a 10-year-old child.” According to a criminal complaint obtained by the outlet, the boy’s family reported a “concerning” mental health diagnosis along with a history of “rage issues,” including setting furniture alight by torching a balloon filled with flammable liquid and swinging a puppy around by its tail. The boy, who told investigators he understood that guns could kill people, did not cry or show remorse after his mom’s death, his aunt told police. “I’m really sorry for what happened. I’m sorry for killing my mom,” the boy said without compassion, the Sentinel reported.