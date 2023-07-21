11 Children Hospitalized After Florida Van Crash

CHEAT SHEET
A van rollover in Lehigh Acres, Florida, injured 12 people on Thursday afternoon, 11 of which were children. All 12 were hospitalized, including the driver. According to Fox, three were trauma alerted. The crash happened at around 3:50 p.m. when a van containing the children and driver collided with another vehicle. The intersection was closed after the incident, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, but the office told The Daily Beast that the area has since been reopened. The conditions of those hospitalized are still unknown, however, along with the cause of the crash.