‘12 Years’ Grabs Golden Globe Nods

And the 71st annual Golden Globe nominees are in! 12 Years a Slave and American Hustle cleaned up with seven nods each, while Captain Phillips and Gravity both grabbed four. 12 Years a Slave, Captain Phillips, Rush, Philomena, and Gravity received the nominations for best motion picture dramas and American Hustle, Her, Inside Llewyn Davis, Nebraska and The Wolf of Wall Street, made the list for best motion picture comedy or musical. The Globes’ picks don’t offer much of a prediction for what will go down at Oscars, other than a guarantee that there will be several worthy candidates vying for Hollywood’s most coveted award.