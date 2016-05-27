12M Cars Added to Takata Airbag Recall

CHEAT SHEET
    Toru Hanai/Reuters

    Eight auto makers are recalling more than 12 million additional U.S. vehicles over faulty Takata airbags, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Friday. The recalls include vehicles from Honda, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Ferrari, and Mitsubishi. U.S. government officials have expressed concern the defective airbags could explode and spray metal shrapnel with too much force. The new vehicles are in addition to the 50 million U.S. cars already affected by the Takata recall.

