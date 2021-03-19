14 Democratically Elected House Republicans Vote Against Condemning Democracy-Destroying Coup in Myanmar

Read it at CNN
More than a dozen House Republicans voted against a resolution condemning the military coup in Myanmar Friday. The group included well-known conservative firebrands like Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Every Democrat in the House voted in favor of the measure. The Burmese military ousted and detained the country’s democratically elected leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi in early February. Massive protests have rocked the country for weeks and left dozens dead as citizens of Myanmar call for a reinstatement of the government.