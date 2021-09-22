Teen Killed in Drive-By Shooting While Waiting for School Bus
TRAGEDY
A 16-year-old boy was killed and two 14-year-olds injured in a drive-by shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky school bus stop around 6:30a.m. on Wednesday morning, local police said. Authorities are now looking for the occupants of a grey Jeep they identified as having been in the area around that time. The 16-year-old and another boy were taken to a hospital, where the former passed away. The second boy is expected to recover. A third child was reportedly “grazed” on the ankle and treated at the scene.
The three were identified as students at Eastern High School in Jefferson County. Officials noted that this marked Louisville’s 145th homicide this year, of which 21 have been kids under 18. Another 80 minors have been wounded in shootings in 2021 alone. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called it a “traumatic day for the city,” adding, “Our humanity demands that we take notice and pause and reaffirm our commitment to ending gun violence.”