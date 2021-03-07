17 Dead, 420 Injured in Equatorial Guinea Explosions
BREAKING
At least four major explosions destroyed dozens of buildings and injured hundreds in Equatorial Guinea’s largest city on Sunday, according to the impoverished West African country’s health ministry and as reported by The Washington Post. “At this time, the total number of deaths is unknown but it is estimated that there are around 300 injured,” a post from Guinea Ecuatorial Salud said. “We ask for the contribution of blood donors. Volunteer health personnel who want to help go to Bata Regional Hospital.” Local news reports said the mayhem occurred near a military armory in Bata, showing footage of scores of wounded patients descending on area hospitals. Within two hours, the ministry raised the number of wounded to 420, with at least 17 known deaths recorded by medical workers.