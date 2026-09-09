DELTA DOUBLE BLOW 2 Delta Flights Make Emergency Landings Due to Eerily Similar Issue It happened twice in two days. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Two Delta Air Lines planes have made emergency landings in as many days because of strange smells in the cabin. The latest was on Tuesday during a flight from New York to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, NBC Chicago reports. Once the crew detected the fumes, they requested operational priority to land the Airbus A220 plane carrying 130 people as quickly as possible. A Delta spokesperson told CBS News that “Fumes were detected,” and after the flight landed safely, the jet was taken out of service for evaluation. “At Delta, the safety of our customers and crew comes before everything else,” the carrier said in a statement. “Our crew followed established procedures to land safely in Chicago.” In the first incident, crew aboard a Delta plane from Jacksonville, Florida, to New York City detected fumes on Monday, forcing the jet to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina. “After fumes were detected in the cabin, the crew of Delta Flight 1035 followed established procedures, and the flight was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, where it landed safely,” Delta said in a statement to WRAL.

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