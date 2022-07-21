2 Men Indicted in Texas Truck Horror That Left 53 Migrants Dead
Two Texas men were indicted by a federal grand jury in San Antonio on Wednesday over the horrific discovery of a boiling tractor-trailer with “stacks” of dead or dying migrants inside, according to the Associated Press. Homero Zamorano, 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, were indicted on charges of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death, and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury. Both face life sentences if convicted on the more serious counts, but the AP noted that the state attorney general could still authorize prosecutors to pursue the death penalty. Zamorano is accused of driving the 18-wheeler, packed with dozens of people from countries like Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala, over the border late last month. Authorities investigating the scene on June 27 found him hiding in the brush nearby, “high on meth,” according to the San Antonio Express-News. A subsequent search of his cellphone revealed calls to Martinez concerning the smuggling.