At Least 20 Cats Killed in ‘Nightmare’ Florida Fire
CAT-ASTROPHE
Orange County Fire Rescue arrived at an Orlando animal shelter on Wednesday night to find flames “through the roof.” The disaster has reportedly claimed the lives of more than 20 cats; 10 were saved, along with all of the shelter’s 25 dogs. The rescued animals have been taken to a nearby Pet Alliance shelter. Some of the surviving cats were injured in the fire and may not make it, Steve Bardy, the executive director of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, said. His voice broke as he described the tragedy as his “worst nightmare—to see your building on fire and know that there are animals in there that you’re charged to care for, and you can’t go in.” The cause of the fire was not immediately known. It started in the front building adjacent to the cat room, making it challenging for rescuers to get the felines out. At least half the building has been heavily damaged.