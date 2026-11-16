ANCIENT MYSTERY 2,000-Year-Old Pompeii Cabinet Holds Haunting Clues The new discovery suggests what may have happened to the cabinet’s owners. Pompeii Archaeological Park, Facebook # 2

Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a cabinet containing personal belongings in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii. The belongings have been buried for nearly 2,000 years. One discovery was a necklace with at least 24 miniature charms, including depictions of gods, hands, feet, pine cones, and bunches of grapes. Another was a collection of 38 bronze coins. “The presence of the coins, in particular, suggests that the female owner or owners did not have time to retrieve their possessions of economic or sentimental value,” officials said. The objects found at the excavation site “bring the human dimension of the past back to life,” Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of Pompeii Archaeological Park, said in a statement. “We cannot reconstruct with certainty the identity of those who lived in the house, but these fragments bring us closer to their everyday lives.” Evidence from recent excavations suggests the cabinet’s owners may have fled during the eruption and never returned to retrieve their belongings, unlike others who came back to search for their possessions. “But perhaps they did not survive... These are questions destined to remain unanswered,” the release added.

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