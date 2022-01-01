21 People Trapped Overnight in New Mexico Cable Cars After Lines Freeze

CHEAT SHEET
Icy weather in New Mexico stranded two tram cars in the Sandia Peak Tramway outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on New Year’s Eve, trapping 21 people overnight as they waited for rescue, KRQE News 13 reports. General Manager Michael Donovan told the local station that the cars got stuck on Friday night and that those locked inside include employees of the tramway and of a restaurant up at the peak. Colleen Elvidge, who posted pictures on Instagram from inside a snow-encrusted cable car of people huddling under silver emergency blankets, commented, “been stuck in Tram since 9p...rescue happening soon.” Donovan said the tramway hoped to get rescue operations underway by the afternoon.