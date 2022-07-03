21-Year-Old Arrested After Cops Stumble Across 500 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks
C’MON LET YOUR COLORS BURST
While distributing flyers about the dangers of illegal fireworks in a San Diego neighborhood on Saturday evening, officers chanced upon the motherlode—an estimated 500 pounds of illegal fireworks, boxes and boxes of which were sitting, plainly visible, in an open garage. A 21-year-old man, Nathanael Garcia, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing the explosives, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sunday news release. The budding entrepreneur was also charged with illegal fireworks sales. Deputies had been in the neighborhood that fateful night to follow up on reports of fireworks being set off in the area, according to the sheriff’s office. After the cache was spotted, detectives with the bomb and arson unit were called to the scene, eventually seizing the haul along with FBI bomb technicians. Garcia’s bail has been set at $20,000; he is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, according to jail records.