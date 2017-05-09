250 Missing in Mediterranean Shipwrecks

CHEAT SHEET
Nearly 250 migrants are missing and feared dead after two shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea over the past few days, according to the United Nations’ refugee agency. One of the shipwrecks occurred Sunday off the Libyan coast, where 163 people are feared lost. Only one woman and six men were found alive by rescue personnel. In a second incident, some 82 people are missing after a rubber dinghy carrying about 132 sank. About 50 people on that boat were rescued and taken to Pozzallo, Sicily. The UNHCR reports that more than 1,300 refugees and migrants have drowned while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea this year.