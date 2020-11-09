3 Baton Rouge Police Officers on Leave After LSU’s Koy Moore Says They ‘Violated’ Him
‘COULD’VE LOST MY LIFE’
Three Baton Rouge police officers on Monday were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations they “violated” Louisiana State University wide receiver Koy Moore over the weekend, authorities said. In a Sunday post, the college freshman alleged he was approached by several police officers the previous night, who demanded to see a gun he did not possess. “I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have,” Moore wrote. “As I tried to go live for video documentation of the harassment they snatched my phone. I could’ve lost my life and I know for a fact nothing would’ve happened to the guy who did it.” Moore said he had to tell the officers he was an LSU football player in order for the harassment to end. “Yesterday wasn’t a victory for America it was only a distraction,” he concluded.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron also shared his thoughts on Sunday, confirming the school is working with the Baton Rouge Police Department to figure out what happened. On Monday, Baton Rouge police chief Murphy Paul confirmed the incident is under investigation. “We have to listen, learn, and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people,” Orgeron said.