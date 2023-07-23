3 Suitcases With Human Remains Found Floating in Florida Waterway
INVESTIGATION ONGOING
Three suitcases containing what police believe to be the remains of a middle-aged woman were recovered from a waterway in Florida’s Delray Beach on Friday. The Delray Beach Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after the grisly discovery in and near the Intracoastal Waterway. The first suitcase was found after a 911 call reporting a suspicious item in the water was made on Friday afternoon, police said. The other two suitcases were later found a short distance away. The woman, whose remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office, has not been identified. Investigators believe she was either white or Hispanic, and may have had tattooed eyebrows. She was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black shorts. Police have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.