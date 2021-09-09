3-Year-Old North Carolina Boy Killed in His Sleep as Attackers Unload 150 Rounds on Home
SENSELESS
An entire community in North Carolina has been left reeling after a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot in his sleep when gunmen opened fire on his home, unloading nearly 150 rounds. Asiah Figueroa was killed late Tuesday night in what the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says was the tragic result of a bitter war between high-school students in the area, the Charlotte Observer reports. “How can you wake up this morning knowing that your actions last night took the life of a 3-year-old, who will never get the opportunity to grow up and play, as you have?” Chief Johnny Jennings said at a Wednesday press conference, directly addressing the shooters. Asiah’s 4-year-old sister was also reportedly grazed in the attack and survived with minor injuries. Asiah, who was due to turn 4 in December, had been staying with his great-grandmother, Susie Whitley, at the time of the shooting. “When I went into his room, my grandson was in there, was holding him and he said, ‘Grandma, I think he’s gone.’ I didn’t want to believe it,” Whitley told WBTV.