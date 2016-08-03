CHEAT SHEET
33 U.S. Troops Infected with Zika
THIS IS A WAR
At least 33 U.S. troops have contracted the Zika virus, the Department of Defense confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday. According to military officials, there have been six cases in just the last week, including one pregnant female. Additionally, it is believed all cases were contracted through mosquito bites outside the United States. The news comes one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control stated that all pregnant women should be assessed for Zika exposure, and issued an historic travel warning against pregnant women going to a Zika-infested community north of Miami.