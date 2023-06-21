36 Migrants Missing After Boat En Route to Canary Islands Sinks

CHEAT SHEET
An inflatable boat headed to the Canary Islands carrying roughly 61 migrants sank on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 36 feared dead, The New York Times reported. Spain’s maritime rescue service said a rescue operation launched by the Moroccan authorities rescued 24 people, according to The Guardian, and a Spanish helicopter recovered the body of a child. The service has also reportedly located another body. Helena Maleno Garzón, the founder of a nongovernmental aid organization dedicated to migrant rights, claimed the boat “had been begging for rescue in Spanish waters for more than twelve hours.”