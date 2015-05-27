4 Taliban Gunmen Killed in Kabul Attack

CHEAT SHEET
Four Taliban gunmen were killed after they attacked a guesthouse in the diplomatic quarter of Afghanistan’s capital, officials said Wednesday. No others were wounded, said Deputy Interior Minister Gen. Ayoub Salangi. The insurgents were reportedly armed with assault rifles and a grenade launcher and held out for hours before they were killed by government forces. The Afghan Taliban claimed responsiblity for the attack. Authorities said the residence was owned by a prominent Afghan political family, which includes Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani.