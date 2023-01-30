CHEAT SHEET
Children Among 40 Killed as Bus Plunges From Bridge and Erupts Into Flames
A catastrophic bus crash in Pakistan left 40 people dead on Sunday, local officials said, after the vehicle fell from a bridge and burst into flames. Some 44 people were on the bus in the southwestern Balochistan province when it crashed into a pillar and careened off the road, according to law enforcement. “The accident happened due to over-speeding and the bus crashed into the pillar of a bridge,” said Hamza Anjum Nadeem, assistant commissioner in the town of Bela. “It caught fire soon after falling [off the bridge].” He added that four injured passengers were rescued from the crash site and confirmed that women and children were among the 40 charred bodies recovered.