5 Chinese Dissidents Who Managed Daring Escapes and One Who Didn’t

Chen Gaungcheng is only the latest in a long line of dissidents who escaped from China. Here are some of the most dazzling.

Melinda Liu

Getty Images

Chen Guangcheng

AFP / Getty Images

Geng He

Tim Sloan, AFP / Getty Images

Fang Lizhi

AFP / Getty Images

Wuer Kaixi

Sam Yeh, AFP / Getty Images

Chai Ling

Mandel Ngan, AFP / Getty Images

Li Lu

John Mottern, AFP / Getty Images

Wang Lijun

Feng Li / Getty Images