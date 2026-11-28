5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern California
The Los Angeles Fire Department is surveying the area.
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. According to the New York Times, the quake hit at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time about 4 miles southwest of Manhattan Beach at a depth of about 7.5 kilometers. The tremor was followed by smaller aftershocks, which are likely to continue. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz told WLKY that there are no initial reports of major damage or injuries. The L.A. Times reports that the last magnitude 5-or-greater quake in the Los Angeles metropolitan area was in 2014. Centered in Brea, a city in Orange County, the earthquake caused a total of $10.8 million in damage.
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