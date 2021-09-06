50-Year-Old Woman Charged With Killing Her 97-Year-Old Aunt
FAMILY FEUD
Janice Cruz reportedly took food to her 97-year-old aunt Antonia Cardona and helped her in and out of the bathroom before allegedly strangling her to death last week. The 50-year-old niece was arrested Saturday after a caregiver found Cardona’s body in her 18th floor apartment with Cruz still inside. Witnesses say Cruz admitted to the crime, yelling, “I killed her! I killed her” as she was taken to a police car after her arrest. Cardona’s caregiver Rosa Perez said she was “gutted” by the discovery. “If I found her in a normal death, a regular death, I wouldn’t be the way I am,” she said, according to the New York Daily News. “She was a love.” Cruz was evaluated at a mental health facility and later taken into police custody. No motive has been announced for the alleged murder.