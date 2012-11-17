5,000 March in Ireland

CHEAT SHEET
It’s the latest move in a series of events that could prove to be Ireland’s Roe v. Wade. On Saturday, 5,000 citizens marched in continued protest over the death of woman who was denied a potentially life-saving abortion. With some of the world’s strictest laws on termination, the mostly-Catholic country’s current laws fail to specify when the threat of the mother’s life is high enough to justify an abortion. In the case of Savita Halappanavar—a 31-year-old Indian woman suffering a miscarriage 17 weeks into her pregnancy—the law’s ambiguity meant death. As protests raged into a third day, Prime Minister Enda Kenny announced that he will not be “rushed” into a decision on the matter.