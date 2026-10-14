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FATAL FLIGHT

6 Killed in Plane Crash Near Tourist Destination

Five adults and one child were killed in the crash.

A six-passenger plane crashed in southern Wisconsin on Tuesday night.

ABC7 Eyewitness News

By Isabel van Brugen

Five adults and one child were killed when a six-passenger plane crashed in southern Wisconsin on Tuesday night near the Wisconsin Dells, a popular Midwestern tourist destination. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said authorities received reports of a downed aircraft in Dellona around 9:30 p.m., and deputies and emergency personnel found the plane in a densely wooded area. “As a result of the search, all six occupants of the aircraft were located deceased on scene,” the office said. The plane was returning from Menomonie to Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified the aircraft as a fixed-wing Piper Mirage Aircraft. The sheriff’s office said the aircraft had contacted a nearby air traffic control tower before crashing. Investigators are looking into the transmissions to determine whether a local weather event contributed to the crash. No structures were damaged and no one on the ground was injured, authorities said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident.

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