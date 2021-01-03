New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
    7 Children Killed in Head-On Collision in Fresno

    Tracy Connor

    A head-on collision on a California highway left nine people dead, including seven children from two families. Police say it happened Friday night in Fresno County when Daniel Luna, driving a Dodge, drifted off the road and then over-corrected and ended up in oncoming traffic, The Fresno Bee reported. He collided with a Ford truck that burst into flames. He and the Ford driver were killed, along with the children in the Ford, ages 6 to 15. Police said there were only seatbelts for six people in the Ford. The names of those victims have not been released.

