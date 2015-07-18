7 Officials Arrested in El Chapo Escape

CHEAT SHEET
The Mexican Attorney General’s office announced Friday that seven prison workers have been arrested over their suspected involvement in the escape of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman from a maximum-security prison last weekend. Government officials have said the escape could have have happened with the help of prison guards, who took 18 minutes to get to his cell after losing sight of him on surveillance video. Investigators are determining whether that response time contributed to Guzman's escape.