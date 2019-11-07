BIZZARE
70-Year-Old Remains Possibly Stolen From Jewish Cemetery in Connecticut
Connecticut police are investigating the possible removal of 70-year-old remains from a local Jewish cemetery. Agudas Achim Cemetery staffers called the Hartford police on Wednesday morning after discovering a dug-up grave from the 1950s while checking for overturned gravestones. Authorities said it appears the remains were taken from the site a few days earlier.
Gravedigger Tommy Valentin told NBC Connecticut the grave was found with a large hole and was filled with water and two dead chickens floating inside. “We were walking to the cemetery to see if the tombstones are knocked down we were on that side of the field and we look this way we see a big pile of dirt. We’re the only ones that dig here so we walked over here come to find out discover there’s a hole here so somebody dug it out,” Valentin said.