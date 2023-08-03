71-Year-Old Man Killed in ‘Horrific Attack’ by 4 Dogs in Hawaii: Cops
‘SENSELESS TRAGEDY’
An elderly man was attacked and killed by four large dogs in Hawaii on Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as Robert Northrop, 71, the Hawai‘i Police Department confirmed. The incident occurred around 8:59 a.m. in Ocean View, when officers discovered a male victim, later identified as Northrop, lying unconscious in the roadway. Police located a witness who lived in the area, telling investigators that he’d heard noise outside his home, and looked out to see Northrop being “attacked in the roadway by four large dogs.” The witness then ran outside and chased the dogs away. He died while being transported to an area hospital. An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine an official cause of death. “There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack,” Hawaii Island Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz said. “This incident is a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided.” The dogs’ owners, who were not home at the time of the attack, have surrendered all four animals and a litter of 10 puppies to local authorities.