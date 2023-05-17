77-Year-Old Ohio Woman Marries Herself
SELF-LOVE
For Dorothy “Dottie” Fedeli, love has been staring her in the face for her whole life. On Saturday, the 77-year-old finally professed that love when she married herself at a ceremony in her southwest Ohio retirement home. Why? “Because this is something I’ve always wanted,” Fedeli told WLWT. “I wanted to get married and have a happy life but things didn’t work out that way and now I have a second chance in doing something that’ll make me happy.” Fellow residents at her retirement home gathered to celebrate the unique occasion. “She is a very incredible woman and she is full of life,” said Rob Geiger, the home’s property manager who also performed the ceremony. “She has always thought of others.” Fideli, a mother and grandmother, was married once before in 1965. That marriage lasted nine years—this one should last forever.