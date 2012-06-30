8 Die in Severe Weather 

CHEAT SHEET
Raging storms swept the Washington, D.C., area Friday night, claiming at least two lives and knocking out electricity for more than 3.6 million residents. Five people in Tennessee and Missouri are thought to have died earlier on Friday from the stifling heat. Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin of West Virginia declared a state of emergency, saying, “The damage from today’s storms is widespread and in many places severe.” A state of emergency was also declared in Virginia. Officials were investigating the deaths in Tennessee and Missouri, including that of a baby and two young boys, to determine if they were related to the heat. The storm was followed by further sizzling temperatures in many states on Saturday.