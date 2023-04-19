8-Foot Alligator Rescued—In Philadelphia

CHEAT SHEET
This wouldn’t make any headlines in Florida, but animal-control officials in Philadelphia just announced that they rescued an eight-foot alligator that was living in someone’s backyard. The reptile was brought to the city in 2012 as a baby and grew up in an enclosure, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The couple that owned it split up, and the woman called the Animal Care & Control Team to see if they could take it. The plan was to ship the gator to Michigan but it’s too big to fly so the hunt it on for a closer refuge. Incredibly, this is the third alligator rescued in Philly this spring.