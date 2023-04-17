8 Members of Indiana Family Killed After Fiery Crash in Mexico

CHEAT SHEET
Eight Indiana residents—believed to be members of an extended family—were killed over the weekend in a fiery car crash in Mexico. The Frankfort Police Department said the dead include a father and two of his children, as well as a new mom and her 1-month-old baby. Mexican news outlets reported that a tractor-trailer overturned on the highway in Matehuala—and then the victims’ SUV, which was pulling a trailer, collided with the wreck and burst into flames. ‘Please keep the family in your prayers. Very sad situation. We need to honor their memory and ensure the families get the answers regarding the cause of the crash,” Police Chief Scott Shoemaker said.