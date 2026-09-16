STEPPING BACK ‘80s Music Legend Reveals Heartbreaking Diagnosis The pop icon has been forced to pull out of the band’s reunion tour. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

New Order star Gillian Gilbert has revealed that she is “living with cancer” and undergoing treatment. The 65-year-old keyboardist shared her diagnosis after comments from her husband and bandmate, Stephen Morris, sparked confusion over which member of the couple was ill. Morris, 68, had told Rolling Stone that he had a “health problem” that was “pretty serious.” “I really don’t want to dwell on what this illness is, but it’s pretty serious,” he said. “It’s not something that someone’s going to come up with a cure for.” But after concerned fans believed the New Order drummer was seriously ill, Gilbert set the record straight. “Thankfully, he is well. It is in fact me, who like many other people, is living with cancer,” she said. Gilbert asked for privacy as she continued treatment. Gilbert will not take part in New Order’s upcoming reunion tour, and Morris will also sit it out. The band said the pair would not be “touring for the foreseeable future” for personal health reasons and would miss a November Primavera performance in Chile. Gilbert joined New Order shortly after its formation in the 1980s. She and Morris married in 1994 and share two daughters, Tilly and Grace.

(L-R) Lead vocalist/guitarist Bernard Sumner, drummer Stephen Morris, bassist Peter Hook, and keyboardist Gillian Gilbert of the English rock band New Order, in October 1989. Bob Berg/Getty Images

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