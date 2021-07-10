85-Year-Old Man Admits He Fatally Rammed His Love Rival
HEARTBROKEN
An 85-year-old from Asbury Park, New Jersey pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday in what police said was a love triangle gone wrong. Surveillance footage showed Johnny Westbrook following Daniel Rivera, 63, out of a store in December 2018 and driving his car into him, dragging him several feet before leaving him to die. The two were involved in a dispute over a woman they both dated, having previously gotten into physical and verbal fights. Witnesses claimed Westbrook returned to the apartment building where he, Rivera, and the woman lived, and said Rivera had been killed. Westbrook faces up to 10 years in prison for pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter as part of a plea deal. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19.