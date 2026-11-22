DEVASTATING ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Dies at 35 Her former fiancé announced her death. David Dangerfield, Instagram # 1

90 Day Fiancé star Sheila Mangubat has died, just days before her 36th birthday. Mangubat’s former fiancé, David Dangerfield, with whom she was featured on Season 6 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” announced her death. “It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines,” Dangerfield wrote on social media. “I am devastated and still trying to process this loss. Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers. Thank you for all your love and support,” he said. Mangubat is from Cebu, Philippines. She met Dangerfield, 45, in 2021 through a Facebook group for deaf singles. The two were in a long-distance relationship before getting engaged. They split in October 2025 after she experienced visa issues but rekindled their romance in June, according to TMZ. Mangubat’s sister Grace also mourned her death on social media. “Rest in peace my beloved sister, Shiela Mangubat ... fly high my sister, we will miss you,” she wrote.

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