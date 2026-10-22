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ROCKED OUT

’90s Rocker Quits Stage Over ‘Serious’ Health Issue

The musician said it was with “great sadness that I have to announce that I need to step away from live performances.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 12: Guitarist/vocalist Noodles of the band Offspring performs onstage during the Strange 80's concert at The Fonda Theatre on October 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Will Neal

A guitarist behind some of the 1990s’ biggest punk hits is taking an unexpected break from performing after revealing a medical problem. The Offspring’s Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman, 63, told fans on Wednesday that he is withdrawing from concerts to address what he calls “a sudden and fairly serious health issue.” The veteran musician offered no further explanation of his condition or how long he might be away. Wasserman said his fellow band members supported his decision and would continue playing planned shows without him. “I hope to be back on stage sooner rather than later,” he added, thanking fans for their concern. The guitarist last appeared live on Sunday in San Diego. The Offspring have further concerts planned for Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Garden Grove, and Mexico City, with another California date in January. Wasserman joined the group in 1985, shortly after singer Dexter Holland helped launch it. They became one of the decade’s defining punk acts with 1994’s Smash, featuring “Come Out and Play” and “Self-Esteem.”

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Read it at Daily Mail

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