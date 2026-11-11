TRUE COLORS ‘90s Star, 58, Debuts Dramatic Gray Hair Transformation The star gave a familiar haircut a new twist. Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Ashley Judd has officially said goodbye to her signature brunette locks—and hello to a striking silver bob.

The 58-year-old Double Jeopardy star debuted a chin-length gray haircut on Instagram, showing off the finished results of a months-long transition from brown hair to silver strands.

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Judd, the daughter of late country star Naomi Judd and sister of singer Wynonna Judd, first quietly teased her dramatic makeover in a Nov. 2 Instagram carousel.

In the post, she recapped her busy October, slipping the transformation into an otherwise ordinary collection of photos and videos.

Judd teased her fans with a sneak-peek of her new style. Ashley Judd/ Instagram

The slideshow began with Judd jumping on a bed, followed by glimpses of the actress enjoying nature, singing, and spending time with friends.

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Then, tucked toward the end, came a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it video from the salon.

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Judd sat in a stylist’s chair as the last of her brunette lengths were being snipped away, revealing a much shorter, silver hairstyle.

Judd's latest cut marks a sharp departure from her signature brunette hair. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“The world will be saved by beauty,” she captioned the post, quoting novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky.

This week, Judd gave followers a better look at the finished cut in two Instagram Stories.

In the first, the actress posed outdoors in front of bright yellow autumn foliage, her softly tousled, chin-length silver bob framing her face.

The second offered an even more relaxed glimpse of her new look.

Judd grew out her silver for months before cutting it into a chin length bob. Getty Images/ Ashley Judd/ Instagram

Wearing reading glasses and a cozy striped sweater, Judd excitedly showed off something else she had been working on: algebra.

“In high school, I loved algebra,” Judd said in the video, before pointing her camera toward a notebook filled with handwritten equations.

“Look what I’ve started to do: algebra,” she continued. “I am having so much fun. Look at that! Oh my God, it’s so exciting.”

Judd's followers took notice when she first began growing out her roots earlier this year. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Ti

While the silver shade marks a major departure from her longtime brunette locks, shorter hairstyles are familiar territory for the actress.

Judd wore a short brunette bob in the 1999 thriller Double Jeopardy, which earned her a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Actress—Suspense in 2000.

She later sported a tousled, layered cut with side-swept bangs in Someone Like You (2001), a closely cropped style in High Crimes (2002), and a dark pixie in Twisted (2004).

Ashley Judd sports a blunt bob cut at the premier of "Double Jeopardy" in 1999. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Her short-haired looks continued into the 2012 series Missing, which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress.

Judd has never shied away from challenging beauty standards, particularly the expectations placed on women as they age.

In a 2020 interview with NewBeauty, Judd recalled her mother Naomi, who died in 2022, and sister Wynonna suggesting she would look pretty with blond hair as an adolescent.

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Her response? “I thought I looked just fine the way I was!”

More recently, Judd has embraced the “We Don’t Care Club,” a social media movement encouraging women to let go of expectations surrounding aging and menopause.

In a June 2025 Instagram post celebrating the movement and her own experience with menopause, she offered a simple message: “We are enough, we do enough, it is enough.”

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