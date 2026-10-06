911 Call Reveals Soap Star’s Harrowing Death at 62

A British composer who was nominated for five Academy Awards and helped bring more than 100 films to life has died. George Fenton, who scored Dangerous Liaisons, Groundhog Day, Gandhi, and The Fisher King, was 76. His family has not disclosed his cause of death, but they described it as unexpected, given he had signed on for a new global publishing deal only three weeks ago and was working on at least three projects at the time. Fenton also wrote scores for TV, notably including the soundtrack for The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, and Frozen Planet, narrated by veteran British naturalist Sir David Attenborough. He further wrote the introductory themes for mainstream news broadcasts, including BBC News programs like Newsnight and Breakfast Time. He founded the Association of Professional Composers and served as a visiting professor at the Royal College of Music. His family wrote in a statement that he is survived by his wife Amanda and ex-wife Jane, along with his three children and six grandchildren.
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- 1Five-Time Oscar Nominee Dies at 76FINAL SCOREThe composer put the music to iconic films, including ‘Groundhog Day’, ‘Dangerous Liaisons’, and ‘Gandhi’.
- 2Dozens Dead as Plane Crashes Into Swamp‘NEVER FORGOTTEN’All 25 people on board were killed after the aircraft plummeted on a domestic flight.
Shop with ScoutedScore a New Machine-Washable Rug From Ruggable for 25% OffSALE ALERTRuggable is offering a generous 25 percent off rugs, doormats, and runners—but not for long.
- 3911 Call Reveals Soap Star’s Harrowing Death at 62FINAL MOMENTSThe actor died Saturday at 62 from natural causes.
- 4Oxygen Masks Drop as Jet Plunges 28,000 Feet MidairDESCENT DISASTERPassengers described how sudden turbulence led to a precipitous fall over Ireland.
Shop with ScoutedThis Scratch-Resistant Cookware Set Is Built to Last DecadesONLY PANSThis 12-piece set of kitchen essentials is 30 percent off ahead of Thanksgiving.
- 5Sex and Fraud Scandal-Plagued Televangelist Dies at 86TV PREACHER DEADJim Bakker rose to fame alongside his first wife, Tammy Faye.
- 6‘The Batman’ Sequel Abruptly Halts ProductionDARK KNIGHT DELAYThe film’s release date has already been moved twice.
- 7’90s Soap Star Heartthrob Dies at 59STAR REMEMBEREDThe actor played Nick Hudson on the TV “soap Another World.”
- 8Putin’s NHL Star Pal Announces RetirementGAME OVERThe NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer announced that his 22nd season will be his last, following backlash over a pro-United Russia ad.
Shop with ScoutedThis Smart Scale Tracks Weight, Body Fat, and Muscle MassSCALE UPThe Hume Body Pod is the ultimate fitness companion.
- 9Disgraced House Speaker Dies at 84COMPLICATED LEGACYDennis Hastert was both the longest-serving Republican House speaker in history and the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to face jail time.
- 10‘One Day at a Time’ Singer Dies at 86GLASGOW'S GREATESTLena Martell died in a care home after a short illness.
Nigeria has declared three days of national mourning after suffering its deadliest airplane crash in more than three decades. Authorities confirmed that none of the 25 people on board the military plane—five crew members and 20 passengers—survived after it plummeted into a swamp in the southern state of Ondo on Monday. President Bola Tinubu offered his condolences to the families of the deceased when he announced the mourning period on Tuesday. “This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation,” he said. “Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria,” he added in a nod to the branch’s role in countering terrorism and regional instability. “Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Tinubu said. The flight from Benin City to Lagos, the capital, is understood to have been part of a routine mission. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The Air Force has launched an official investigation.
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911 Call Reveals Soap Star’s Harrowing Death at 62
Soap star Robert Kelker-Kelly suffered cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in bed at his Missouri home, according to 911 dispatch audio. The actor, who appeared in nearly 600 episodes of Days of Our Lives, died Saturday at 62 from natural causes, a medical examiner’s office spokesperson told the Sun newspaper. The dispatcher told first responders Kelker-Kelly was “not breathing” and later reported that the caller was unable to move him from the bed as CPR was underway. TMZ reported Kelker-Kelly had complained of chest pains before his death around 8 p.m. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. No toxicology testing was ordered because there was no suspicion of drugs or alcohol, the Sun reported. Kelker-Kelly played Bo Brady on Days before leaving in 1995 and later appeared on General Hospital and Another World. His final TV appearance came in 2014. His death comes months after former Days co-star Lisa Rinna accused him in her memoir of being verbally abusive and said he was “a ticking time bomb.” Kelker-Kelly never responded to her allegations.
A British Airways flight bound for Chicago was forced to turn back to London after plunging nearly 28,000 feet over Ireland and triggering an emergency response. Flight BA295 departed Heathrow Airport shortly after noon Monday and climbed to 37,000 feet before encountering a technical problem about an hour into the transatlantic journey. Oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling as the Boeing 777-200ER descended to around 9,000 feet. The crew also issued a 7700 emergency squawk, the international signal for a general emergency, before turning the aircraft back toward Britain. Passenger Tom Nicholls told the Mirror there was “a sudden bit of turbulence” before the masks deployed, causing confusion among travelers. He also praised the pilots’ handling of the emergency. The aircraft later circled over the Bristol Channel to burn fuel before landing safely at Heathrow shortly after 5 p.m. British Airways said the plane returned because of a “technical issue” and that passengers were being moved onto alternative flights. The precise cause of the emergency has not been confirmed.
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Jim Bakker, the televangelist who built a Christian broadcasting empire before a sex scandal and fraud conviction destroyed his ministry, has died at 86. His second wife, Lori Bakker, announced his death Monday, saying he had “finished his race with faith.” His cause of death was not disclosed. Bakker rose to fame alongside his first wife, Tammy Faye, through The PTL Club, which at its height reached 13 million viewers and generated $129 million annually. The empire collapsed in 1987 after revelations of Bakker’s sexual encounter with church secretary Jessica Hahn and a $265,000 payment to keep her quiet. Two years later, he was convicted of defrauding followers through Heritage USA vacation packages and sentenced to 45 years in prison. That sentence was later reduced, and he served about 4-and-a-half years behind bars. After his release, Bakker renounced the prosperity gospel and returned to television with Lori in 2003. His later years remained controversial. In 2017, Bakker warned that Christians would launch a civil war if Trump were impeached. Trump was later impeached twice. In 2020, he faced backlash for promoting a bogus COVID-19 treatment.
Production on The Batman Part II has halted in London as director Matt Reeves tends to a family matter. Warner Bros. and DC Studios released a statement, saying, “Matt has the full support of DC Studios, and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.” The pause adds uncertainty to a sequel already delayed several times, with its release shifting from October 2025 to October 2027, and then to Feb. 18, 2028. The current stoppage comes after Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal expected to leave the combined company with just under $80 billion in net debt. Sources told Deadline it’s too early to say whether the pause in filming will delay the film again. The movie has a star-studded cast with Robert Pattinson as the famous superhero, as well as Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, Jayme Lawson, and Charles Dance.
Actor Mark Mortimer, best known for his role as Nick Hudson on the soap opera Another World, has died aged 59. Mortimer died on Sept. 23 “surrounded by the people he loved most, after a fearless journey with cancer,” according to an obituary written by his family. “He was an Army veteran, a model, an actor, an entrepreneur and a builder. He was a husband, father, son, brother and friend,” Mortimer’s family wrote. They added that “of all the titles Mark held throughout his life, the two that mattered most to him were husband and dad.” Mortimer joined Another World in 1996, becoming the third actor to take on the role of Nick Hudson, following Justin Chambers and Kevin McClatchy. He appeared in 81 episodes until the NBC soap ended in 1999, after 35 years on air. Mortimer’s other acting credits also include Spin City, Killing Cupid and Lethal, while his final role was in the 2005 film The Nowhere Man. Mortimer was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. That same year, he and his wife Christie founded the Integrative Access Foundation to provide people with cancer access to therapies they may not be able to afford. Mortimer is survived by his wife, Christie, and their daughter, Hunter, as well as his parents, siblings, and extended family.
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The NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, Alex Ovechkin, has announced that this year, his 22nd season in the league, will be his last. He made the decision with his family after the Washington Capitals missed the playoffs. The 41-year-old Capitals captain issued a statement on Monday with the team, saying, “I love this game so much, but I know in my heart it’s the right decision.” Ovechkin helped lead the team to its lone Stanley Cup championship in 2018. His final-year contract pays $1 million, plus a $4.75 million bonus and a $3.25 million signing bonus. Ovechkin appeared in a political video for the United Russia Party this past September, which supports President Vladimir Putin. “They asked me to do this… I’m Russian, and I support my country.” Ovechkin said when asked about the video. He and his family will retire to Russia once the season ends. Ovechkin also started a social movement supporting Putin in 2017, and a picture of him with the Russian president is his Instagram profile picture. After the invasion of Ukraine, Ovechkin said, “I’m for peace and love, and I hope everything is going to be OK.”
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Former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert, whose political legacy unraveled in a hush-money scandal involving his sexual abuse of teenage boys, has died at the age of 84, officials said Monday. Hastert died from natural causes Saturday at his home in Chicago, the Kendall County Coroner told the Associated Press. The longest-serving Republican House speaker in history, he was the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to face jail time. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison on charges tied to his efforts to conceal hush-money payments made to cover up his sexual abuse of teenage boys while working as a high school wrestling coach. Hastert represented Northern Illinois in Congress from 1987 to 2007. During his time as Speaker, he worked closely with President George W. Bush on his policy agenda. Bush said he was “indebted to Denny for his candid advice and strong support.” Zachary Farden, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said after Hastert pleaded guilty in 2015 to violating banking laws, “Mr. Hastert’s legend and legacy are gone, and in its place are a broken, humiliated man. That is how it should be.”
Singer Lena Martell, the first Scottish female solo artist to reach No. 1 with a single, has died at 86 following a short illness. The Glasgow native, whose hit “One Day at a Time” sold 20 million records, died peacefully in a care home, the Glasgow Times reported. Martell understudied Barbra Streisand in Broadway’s Funny Girl and hosted a Saturday-night BBC show that launched in 1971 and ran for a decade. Away from the spotlight, Martell also battled cancer, during which she took care of her mother, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s. She was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1979—the same year “One Day at a Time” topped the charts—and developed breast cancer in 1997. The singing legend underwent triple heart bypass surgery in 2008. She declared bankruptcy in the early 1990s after a property company she owned collapsed. Martell once described herself as living “one day at a time,” referencing her hit song. She is survived by her long-term partner David. “Lena really was a great personality and great to work with, both on and off the music,” musician Dougie Stevenson, who toured with Martell, told The Herald. “She’ll be sadly missed, especially down at the Barras. She would always be down there with dark glasses, incognito. She really loved Glasgow.”